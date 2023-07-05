Wimbledon 2023 day three: David Beckham leads celebrity attendees as he sits in Royal Box with his mother

David Beckham with his mother Sandra (PA)

David Beckham, Bear Grylls and Melyn Bragg were among the first stars to arrive at Wimbledon on day three of the competition.

The former England captain, 48, was in the Royal Box on Wednesday with his mother, Sandra. He celebrated his 24-year wedding anniversary with wife Victoria, 49, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, adventurer Grylls, 49, arrived early at the All England Club on Wednesday with his wife Shara as his guest.

David Beckham and his mother Sandra in the Royal Box on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, broadcaster and parliamentarian Bragg, 83, came with his wife Gabriel Clare-Hunt.

The stars were no doubt hoping to make the most of a wealth of British action on the third day of the competition - where seven Brits were due on court.

Jodie Burrage, 24, was set to be first on Centre Court facing Russian Daria Kasatkina. Katie Boulter, 27, will continue her match against Australian Daria Saville after play was rained off on Tuesday.

Bear Grylls and wife Shana (PA)

Arthur Fery, Heather Watson, George Loffhagen, Sonay Kartal and Jan Choinski are also set to play.

Meanwhile, fans returned to the queue as forecasters predicted sunnier spells following Tuesday’s washout.

The tournament will be playing catch-up after 69 matches were cancelled on the outside courts over the course of the rain-hit Tuesday afternoon.

Mevyn Bragg and wife Gabriel (PA)

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirmed that the queue was bigger on Wednesday in comparison with the previous day, echoing stewards in Wimbledon Park who suggested the longer lines were down to the improved weather forecast.

The AELTC said there were more than 8,000 people in the queue by 8.30am.

The Met Office has predicted “scattered” bouts of rain, a few of which may be on the heavy side, across south-east England on Wednesday.