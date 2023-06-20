Wimbledon 2023: Dates, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Novak Djokovic is the man to beat at Wimbledon again - Reuters/Toby Melville

Wimbledon is fast approaching with players looking to adjust quickly to the grass after the clay court season.

Novak Djokovic is the man to beat in the men’s singles and targeting a record-equalling eighth title on Centre Court. In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is the best player in the world but her best result at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2021.

Latest news

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of this week’s ATP tournament in Germany citing ongoing knee issues but is hopeful of being fit for Wimbledon.

The Australian played his first tournament since October in Stuttgart last week after undergoing surgery on his left knee in January.

But he complained afterwards about feeling inhibited during a first-round loss to China’s Wu Yibing and has made the decision not to play in Halle.

“Very unfortunate news that I won’t be able to compete at Halle this year,” Kyrgios said in a video on the tournament’s Twitter feed.

“I’m still dealing with a couple of things in my knee, just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body.

“I didn’t want to go out there and not give you the same performance I gave last year. So hopefully next year I’ll be healthy enough to play.”

Kyrgios enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, with the highlight a run to his first grand slam singles final at Wimbledon, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon begins on July 3 and ends July 16.

Where is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV

Clare Balding takes over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker in 2023.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am (10.30am on July 3). Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Live tennis will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week. Today at Wimbledon follows at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday day, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu won’t compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

While, Elena Rybakina won a maiden grand slam title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 4/5

Carlos Alcaraz 5/1

Daniil Medvedev 15/2

Jannik Sinner 14/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 4/1

Aryna Sabalenka 9/2

Elena Rybakina 9/2

Ons Jabeur 12/1

