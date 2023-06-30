Wimbledon 2023: Dates, draw, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Seven-time winner Novak Djokovic is once again the man to beat at Wimbledon - Reuters/Toby Melville

Wimbledon is fast approaching with players looking to adjust quickly to the grass after the clay court season. The draw for the tournament will be announced this morning.

Novak Djokovic is the man to beat in the men’s singles - although he will be seeded No 2 behind Carlos Alcaraz - and is targeting a record-equalling eighth title on Centre Court. In the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is the best player in the world but her best result at Wimbledon is the fourth round in 2021.

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon begins on July 3 and ends July 16.

When is the draw for Wimbledon?

The draw will be made at 10am today.

Who are the top seeds at Wimbledon?

Introducing your Ladies' and Gentlemen's singles top 10 seeds at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rwt9EIl1Y2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2023

Who was given a Wimbledon wildcard?

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card for the championships.

Williams, who played mixed doubles at the All England Club last year, has not played in the singles event since 2021 but rolled back the years on Monday to beat Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham days after her 43rd birthday.

Venus Williams, pictured in 2000, with the Women's Singles trophy after beating Lindsay Davenport in the final - AP/Adam Butler

Ten singles wild cards have been handed to British male and female players, including Liam Broady and Katie Boulter, while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will be involved after she missed last year’s tournament while pregnant.

Svitolina made the last four at Wimbledon in 2021 and could encounter more Russian and Belarussian players in SW19. She was booed at the French Open after not shaking hands with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka following her quarter-final exit.

Britons Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Heather Watson have also been given wildcards.

In the men’s singles Ryan Peniston has received a wild card, along with fellow Britons Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski and George Loffhagen, with the trio set to make their main draw debuts at Wimbledon.

Belgian David Goffin, the world No 124, has been handed a wildcard following his run to the quarter-finals in 2022, where he lost in five sets to British No 1 Cameron Norrie.

One more women’s singles and two more men’s singles wild cards are still to be handed out.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV

Live tennis will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week. Clare Balding takes over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker. Today at Wimbledon follows at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am (10.30am on July 3). Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/13

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Daniil Medvedev 10/1

Jannik Sinner 12/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 4/1

Aryna Sabalenka 4/1

Elena Rybakina 4/1

Karolina Muchova 14/1

Mirra Andreeva, 16, plotting a way through qualifying

By Molly McElwee in Roehampton

Wimbledon qualifying is held on a glorified field behind the National Tennis Centre. But between the small crowds milling around, eating their packed lunches, Russia’s Mirra Andreeva swooped past with a Netflix crew trailing in her wake.

This year the Roehampton Community Sports Centre has received a substantial facelift, with a few stands added to the main courts and attendance has been good so far. But it feels a world away from the glamour nearly three miles away at the All England Club.

Yet tennis’s new teen talent Andreeva, who caused a stir at Roland Garros where she reached the third round, brought a touch of similar excitement to proceedings here.

If not for Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year, 16-year-old Andreeva’s performance in Paris could surely have earned her a wildcard to the main draw.

But instead she is playing her way to the All England Club in front of cameras filming the documentary ‘Break Point’ and must win three rounds of qualifying to get to the hallowed grounds. She won her first round of qualifying in a 6-3 6-1 thrashing of Spain’s Rosa Vicens Mas.

”We started to kind of work together since Paris,” Andreeva told reporters of the Netflix partnership, with a fluffy microphone propped up above her head out of camera shot. “Honestly, I just do my thing and they’re around. But I’m ok with that. I like the attention that they’re giving to me.”

✅ First grass court match

✅ First grass court win



16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advances to the second round of #Wimbledon Qualifying 👏 pic.twitter.com/xufWxTt89U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2023

It is no shame to play qualifiers, especially as a teen debutant. On Tuesday two former finalists - Vera Zvonareva and Eugenie Bouchard - plus former Australian Open champion Sophia Kenin were all in action, with Bouchard crashing out.

Considering Andreeva had never played a match on grass before Tuesday, she said the wildcard snub from Wimbledon is no bad thing. “Every match I play and win I feel more confident on the court,” she told reporters. “On the first practice [on grass] I fell like three times, so it was pretty tough for me to get used to the grass. But as we can see it goes pretty well for now.”

Andreeva spent the past week practising on the grass in Raynes Park with 14-year-old British talent Hannah Klugman, who she praised as a “quality” hitting partner. Though Klugman’s Wimbledon qualifying ended on Tuesday in a first-round loss, she is expected to play the girls’ event over the next fortnight. By close of play on Thursday, only 16 will make the main draw, where £55,000 in prize money is guaranteed.

Andreeva is tipped to be one of them, and hopes her 18-year-old sister Erika will be there too. Documenting their journey could prove a masterstroke for Netflix.

Elsewhere British No 1 Katie Boulter insisted that she feels well prepared for Wimbledon, despite a 6-4, 7-5 loss to world No 30 Petra Martic in Eastbourne on Tuesday.

Playing in high winds, Boulter had chances, but couldn’t take any of her five break points. Whereas the experienced Martic scored a single break in each set.

Afterwards, Boulter told reporters “I don’t think I have lost any confidence these past couple of weeks just because I lost to higher-ranked players. I have played seven matches on the grass. I’m very happy with where I’m at.”

