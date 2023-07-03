Wimbledon 2023: Dates, draw, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Cameron Norrie is backing himself to once again go deep at Wimbledon - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Cam Norrie knows he faces added pressure and expectation at Wimbledon this year but his message is clear: bring it on.

Norrie made it to the semi-finals last year before losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in four sets.

And as Britain’s No.1 prepares for his opener against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday, Norrie is confident he can enjoy another deep run at SW19.

“Obviously to make the run like I did last year was great. I think there’s even more reason I think I can do it again,” he said. “I would say, yeah, there’s more questions like that being asked. But I think I’d rather have that than opposite to that and be like, you’re going to bomb out first round again here. I’d rather people saying that than the other way.”

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon begins today and ends on Sunday, July 16.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week. Clare Balding takes over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am (10.30am on July 3). Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

What is the draw for Wimbledon?

The draw was announced on Friday morning. Andy Murray faces fellow Briton Ryan Peniston while Cameron Norrie, the British No 1, is up against the world No 107.

In the women’s draw, three British women face tough first-round matches against seeded competitors. The British No 1, Katie Boulter, plays Daria Saville.

The reigning men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, will play Argentinian debutant Pedro Cachin in the first round, while world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz plays former top 30 player Jeremy Chardy, 36, who is ranked 534th.

Elena Rybakina will begin her Wimbledon title defence against American Shelby Rogers. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will play world No 82, Panna Udvardy of Hungary.

Monday’s Order of Play

Centre Court: 13:30: Pedro Cachin (Arg) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser), Venus Williams (USA) v Elina Svitolina (Ukr), (8) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Arg)

Court 1: 13:00: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Lin Zhu (Chn), Laurent Lokoli (Fra) v (4) Casper Ruud (Nor), Sofia Kenin (USA) v (7) Cori Gauff (USA)

Court 2: 11:00: (4) Jessica Pegula (USA) v Lauren Davis (USA), David Goffin (Bel) v (30) a lucky loser, Katie Swan (Gbr) v (14) Belinda Bencic (Swi), Quentin Halys (Fra) v (27) Daniel Evans (Gbr)

Court 3: 11:00: (7) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v Max Purcell (Aus), Katie Volynets (USA) v (5) Caroline Garcia (Fra), Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr) v Catherine McNally (USA), Yannick Hanfmann (Ger) v (9) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA)

Court 4: 11:00: Nadia Podoroska (Arg) v Tereza Martincova (Cze), Corentin Moutet (Fra) v Richard Gasquet (Fra), Rebeka Masarova (Spa) v (31) Mayar Sherif (Egy), Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra)

Court 5: 1:00: Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel), Maximilian Marterer (Ger) v Borna Gojo (Cro), Mikael Ymer (Swe) v Alex Molcan (Svk), (32) Marie Bouzkova (Cze) v Simona Waltert (Swi)

Court 6: 11:00: Sebastian Baez (Arg) v Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera (Chi), Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa), (24) Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Katerina Siniakova (Cze), (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa)

Court 7: 11:00: Luca Van Assche (Fra) v Aslan Karatsev (Rus), Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) v Peyton Stearns (USA), Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser) v Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg), Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita)

Court 8: 11:00: Alycia Parks (USA) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Ger), Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) v Claire Liu (USA), Dominik Koepfer (Ger) v Oscar Otte (Ger), Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) v Harold Mayot (Fra)

Court 9: 11:00: Jordan Thompson (Aus) v Brandon Nakashima (USA), Storm Hunter (Aus) v Xin Yu Wang (Chn), Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger)

Court 10: 11:00: Cristina Bucsa (Spa) v Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus), Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v Enzo Couacaud (Fra), Roman Safiullin (Rus) v (20) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

Court 12: 11:00: Diane Parry (Fra) v Harriet Dart (Gbr), Michael Mmoh (USA) v (11) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can), (26) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Radu Albot (Mol), Shuai Zhang (Chn) v (20) Donna Vekic (Cro)

Court 14: 11:00: (14) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) v Juan Pablo Varillas (Per), Kateryna Baindl (Ukr) v Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can), (28) Elise Mertens (Bel) v Viktoria Hruncakova (Slo), (13) Borna Coric (Cro) v Guido Pella (Arg)

Court 15: 11:00: Yue Yuan (Chn) v (19) Victoria Azarenka (Blr), Liam Broady (Gbr) v Constant Lestienne (Fra), Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA), Anett Kontaveit (Est) v Lucrezia Stefanini (Ita)

Court 16: 11:00: Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) v (30) Petra Martic (Cro), John Isner (USA) v Jaume Munar (Spa), (24) Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) v Daniel Elahi Galan (Col), Sloane Stephens (USA) v Rebecca Peterson (Swe)

Court 17: 11:00: Ana Bogdan (Rom) v (15) Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus), (23) Magda Linette (Pol) v Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi), Jan Choinski (Ger) v Dusan Lajovic (Ser), Danielle Collins (USA) v Julia Grabher (Aut)

Court 18: 11:00: (12) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus) v Kaia Kanepi (Est), Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) v (17) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol), (11) Daria Kasatkina (Rus) v Caroline Dolehide (USA), Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

Who are the top seeds at Wimbledon?

Who was given a Wimbledon wildcard?

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card for the championships.

Williams, who played mixed doubles at the All England Club last year, has not played in the singles event since 2021 but rolled back the years on Monday to beat Camila Giorgi at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham days after her 43rd birthday.

Venus Williams, pictured in 2000, with the Women's Singles trophy after beating Lindsay Davenport in the final - AP/Adam Butler

Ten singles wild cards have been handed to British male and female players, including Liam Broady and Katie Boulter, while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will be involved after she missed last year’s tournament while pregnant.

Svitolina made the last four at Wimbledon in 2021 and could encounter more Russian and Belarussian players in SW19. She was booed at the French Open after not shaking hands with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka following her quarter-final exit.

Britons Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Heather Watson have also been given wildcards.

In the men’s singles Ryan Peniston has received a wild card, along with fellow Britons Arthur Fery, Jan Choinski and George Loffhagen, with the trio set to make their main draw debuts at Wimbledon.

Belgian David Goffin, the world No 124, has been handed a wildcard following his run to the quarter-finals in 2022, where he lost in five sets to British No 1 Cameron Norrie.

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/15

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Daniil Medvedev 20/1

Jannik Sinner 16/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 9/4

Aryna Sabalenka 5/1

Elena Rybakina 4/1

Petra Kvitova 9/1

Cam Norrie: I can repeat last year’s Wimbledon heroics

By Alex Shaw

Cameron Norris, the British No 1 is in no doubt that having gone as far as the semis 12 months ago, he can use the experience gained to have another memorable two weeks in south west London.

“I think you have to embrace it, you have to enjoy that. I think last year I did a really good job of that, enjoying the matches, enjoying the media. I was loving every moment of it. I had all my friends and family watching. I think it’s another opportunity to go out and enjoy that.

“Every Wimbledon is a special one. It’s my favourite tournament. So I have to go out and prepare as well as I can, which I’ve done. I’m going to have to go out and execute and to take care of everything that I can, watch film of the guys I’m playing, execute my routines, play my best tennis.

“It’s a good opportunity and a good test for me. I love tests like that. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Norrie’s stellar run to the last-four in 2022 earned him a royal seal of approval after the Prince of Wales watched his five-set thriller against Belgium’s David Goffin in the quarter-finals.

“He only watched one match so I’m one for one on that,” Norrie said. “I actually didn’t know until the end he was watching, so really special to see that they’re following, watching and supporting as well. I think that’s really cool.”

Katie Boulter leads the home contingent in the women’s singles as the new British women’s No 1 — replacing 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Boulter, one of six British women in the singles — all of them wildcards — won the Nottingham Open earlier this month and has reached a career high of 77.

She reached the third round at Wimbledon last year and goes into the tournament as Britain’s best hope of a woman player making the second week.

Norrie said Boulter will face added attention as she opens against Australia’s Daria Saville on Tuesday.

“I would say it’s great for her,” he said. “It’s no surprise to me when she’s healthy she’s winning tournaments and playing great tennis, top tennis. I was even a few years ago playing Hopman Cup with her. She was playing so well. It’s great to see her stringing them together and back healthy.

“I think you have to embrace it. It’s exactly what you want. You want people to want you doing well and have the expectation on you.

“I think for her, like, it’s great for her to be British No. 1, but I think there’s so many players still ranked above her. I think her potential is so big. I think she needs to look beyond that and keep pushing and keep going for it.”

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios declared himself fit for Wimbledon after his long injury lay-off but said he was “almost dreading” his return to tennis.

The 28-year-old pulled out of the Australian Open on the eve of the tournament, announcing he needed surgery on his knee, and he has played only one match since, last month in Stuttgart.

“I don’t miss the sport at all,” said Kyrgios, who lost to Djokovic in the final last year. “I was almost dreading coming back a little bit. But it’s my job.”

Kate Boulter: Being British No 1 is no extra pressure at Wimbledon

By Molly McElwee at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter says she is feeling no added pressure as she heads into Wimbledon as the British No 1.

Boulter’s rise to the top of the British rankings – thanks in part to Emma Raducanu’s fall through injury – means she is the most high profile woman at the All England Club this fortnight.

Last week she graced the cover of fashion magazine Tatler alongside her male counterpart Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper, and on Saturday she was on the front page of a national newspaper.

Asked whether she feels different entering the All England Club for the fortnight as the top-ranked Brit, Boulter, 26, said her feelings were mixed.

“Yes and no. Obviously I feel like there’s a lot of people behind me at the moment, that’s probably the biggest difference that I’ve felt,” she said. “I think for me I’m just going to keep my head town, my team has been doing the exact same things we’ve been doing for months on end. So everything’s been going smoothly and to plan. So I’m feeling good and looking forward to competing.”

“I haven’t seen any of the newspapers. I am here feeling very privileged. I have to get a job done and keep grounded. I need to work as much as possible to keep as ready as ever. I don’t think anything changes for me.”

Boulter has risen to 88 in the world – 11 off her career high – thanks to her run on the grass to the Nottingham title. But she still needed a wildcard to earn entry to Wimbledon, as did every other British woman in the main draw.

A moment that @katiecboulter will never forget as she claims the title on home soil in Nottingham!#RothesayOpen pic.twitter.com/LXOqw6nzbB — wta (@WTA) June 18, 2023

Last year Boulter reached the third round at Wimbledon, her best ever run, but did not benefit from ranking points due to the sanctions imposed on the tournament by the WTA.

While her predecessor Raducanu is one of the most recognisable women in the country, Boulter insisted her life remains unchanged by her newfound status and she rarely gets recognised in the street.

“I wouldn’t say anything’s changed. I really wouldn’t. I’ve just been doing what I need to do, my practise, gym, treatment every single day.”

“I don’t really feel like I spend much time out of the house or practice courts. Of course I feel it’s nice to feel the fans are behind me, I appreciate that, and have that feeling when you go out and the crowd is roaring. Hopefully I can use that and people can get behind me.”

She is aiming to keep a low profile, staying at a rental property nearby the club with her boyfriend, world No 16 Alex de Minaur and his Australian family who are visiting for the Championships.

“As well as they get on, she says the Ashes remains a contentious point for them all. “The cricket… hey… we’re quite a competitive couple in many different ways so we try to keep it together.”

“Tennis and knows the emotions I go through on and off the court. As you can see by his ranking, he does it week in week out and I have a lot to learn from him.”

“We all get to spend a whole lot of time together. I have the option of popping out when I want to – I know where the closest coffee shop is, where the stringers are – so this is a place I can call home.”

