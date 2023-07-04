Wimbledon 2023: Dates, draw, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Cameron Norrie is backing himself to once again go deep at Wimbledon - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Cameron Norrie Norrie knows he faces added pressure and expectation at Wimbledon this year but his message is clear: bring it on.

Norrie made it to the semi-finals last year before losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in four sets.

And as Britain’s No.1 prepares for his opener against Czech Tomas Machac on Tuesday, Norrie is confident he can enjoy another deep run at SW19.

“Obviously to make the run like I did last year was great. I think there’s even more reason I think I can do it again,” he said. “I would say, yeah, there’s more questions like that being asked. But I think I’d rather have that than opposite to that and be like, you’re going to bomb out first round again here. I’d rather people saying that than the other way.”

When is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon started on Monday and ends on Sunday, July 16.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Wimbledon will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer until 9pm for the first week. Clare Balding takes over lead presenting duties from Sue Barker.

Each morning, Isa Guha will begin the coverage at 11am (10.30am on July 3). Former Wimbledon champions, including John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Pat Cash will be part of the team alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Tracy Austin, Annabel Croft, Johanna Konta, Anne Keothavong and Sania Mirza.

Highlights

Today at Wimbledon follows the live coverage at 9pm daily on BBC Two and iPlayer, presented by Qasa Alom.

How to watch Wimbledon in the US

ESPN has the rights to show the grass-court grand slam in the US. Coverage begins each day at 6am Eastern Time.

What is the draw for Wimbledon?

The draw was announced on Friday morning. Andy Murray faces fellow Briton Ryan Peniston while Cameron Norrie, the British No 1, is up against the world No 106, Machac.

In the women’s draw, three British women face tough first-round matches against seeded competitors. The British No 1, Katie Boulter, plays Daria Saville of Australia.

The reigning men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, has put Argentinian debutant Pedro Cachin away in the first round with little fuss. World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz plays former top 30 player Jeremy Chardy, 36, who is ranked 534th.

Elena Rybakina will begin her Wimbledon title defence against American Shelby Rogers. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will play world No 82, Panna Udvardy of Hungary.

Tuesday’s Order of Play

Centre Court

13:00: Shelby Rogers (USA) v (3) Elena Rybakina (Kaz), Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Andy Murray (Gbr), Panna Udvardy (Hun) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr)

Court 1

13:00: (1) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra), (6) Ons Jabeur (Tun) v Magdalena Frech (Pol), (12) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Tomas Machac (Cze)

Court 2

11:00: Dominic Thiem (Aut) v (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre), Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (9) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Heather Watson (Gbr) v (10) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze), (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Arthur Fery (Gbr)

Court 3

11:00: George Loffhagen (Gbr) v (6) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), (8) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr), (19) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Gijs Brouwer (Ned), Sonay Kartal (Gbr) v (25) Madison Keys (USA)

Court 4

11:00: Ysaline Bonaventure (Bel) v Zhuoxuan Bai (Chi), Jiri Lehecka (Cze) v Sebastian Ofner (Aut), (31) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Arthur Fils (Fra), Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spa) v (26) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

Court 5

11:00: Alexandre Muller (Fra) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra), Carol Zhao (Can) v Tamara Korpatsch (Ger), Marco Cecchinato (Ita) v (25) Nicolas Jarry (Chi)

Court 6

11:00: Marcos Giron (USA) v Hugo Dellien (Bol), Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) v Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa), Ilya Ivashka (Blr) v Federico Coria (Arg)

Court 7

11:00: Madison Brengle (USA) v Sara Errani (Ita), Matteo Arnaldi (Ita) v Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa), Viktorija Golubic (Swi) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk), Dominic Stephan Stricker (Swi) v Alexei Popyrin (Aus)

Court 8

11:00: (27) Bernarda Pera (USA) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul), Jiri Vesely (Cze) v (22) Sebastian Korda (USA), Jason Kubler (Aus) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v Anna Blinkova (Rus)

Court 9

11:00: Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v Hamad Medjedovic (Ser), Sorana Cirstea (Rom) v Tatjana Maria (Ger), Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi) v Yosuke Watanuki (Jpn), Mirra Andreeva (Rus) v Xiyu Wang (Chn)

Court 11

11:00: Kaja Juvan (Slo) v Margarita Betova (Rus), Nao Hibino (Jpn) v Alize Cornet (Fra), Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra), Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Alexander Shevchenko (Rus)

Court 12

11:00: Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Lorenzo Sonego (Ita), (18) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) v Natalija Stevanovic (Ser), Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa), (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Yibing Wu (Chn)

Court 14

11:00: (32) Ben Shelton (USA) v Taro Daniel (Jpn), (18) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v Nuno Borges (Por), Greet Minnen (Bel) v (17) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Jaqueline Adina Cristian (Rom) v Lucia Bronzetti (Ita)

Court 15

11:00: Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (28) Tallon Griekspoor (Ned), Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Camila Giorgi (Ita), Shintaro Mochizuki (Jpn) v (16) Tommy Paul (USA), (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Yulia Putintseva (Kaz)

Court 16

11:00: (22) Anastasia Potapova (Rus) v Celine Naef (Swi), Milos Raonic (Can) v Dennis Novak (Aut), (29) Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Rebecca Marino (Can), Anna Bondar (Hun) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Court 17

11:00: Emma Navarro (USA) v (21) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus), Maxime Cressy (USA) v Laslo Djere (Ser), Zhizhen Zhang (Chn) v Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned), Linda Noskova (Cze) v Dalma Galfi (Hun)

Court 18

11:00: Katie Boulter (Gbr) v Daria Saville (Aus), Kimmer Coppejans (Bel) v (15) Alex De Minaur (Aus), Sho Shimabukuro (Jpn) v (21) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul), (16) Karolina Muchova (Cze) v Jule Niemeier (Ger)

Who are the top seeds at Wimbledon?

When is the Wimbledon final?

The men’s final is Sunday, July 16.

The women’s final is Saturday, July 15.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The Wimbledon total prize pool is £44.7 million, up 11.2 per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.35 million and the runners-up will earn £1.175 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£55,000); second round (£85,000); third round (£131,000); round of 16 (£207,000); quarter-finals (£340,000); semi-finals (£600,000).

The Venus Rosewater Dish, awarded to the Ladies' Singles champion - Getty Images

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at Wimbledon?

Emma Raducanu will not compete at Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her left ankle.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic recovered from a set down in the final to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Elena Rybakina won a maiden major singles title when she fought back to beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 8/15

Carlos Alcaraz 7/2

Daniil Medvedev 20/1

Jannik Sinner 16/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 9/4

Aryna Sabalenka 5/1

Elena Rybakina 4/1

Petra Kvitova 9/1

