Wimbledon 2023: Andrew Scott and Aisling Bea among stars on day two

Aisling Bea (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bri)

Andrew Scott, Phil Dunster and Aisling Bea were among the celebrities to enjoy a spot of tennis on the second day of Wimbledon.

Despite heavy downpours, a number of famous faces made it to the All England Club to enjoy some of the action on Centre Court and Court One, both of which have a roof.

At the Evian VIP area, Flebag star Scott was spotted wearing a blue suit and a clashing green t-shirt. Meanwhile Ted Lasso star Dunster apparently made a nod to the traditional Wimbledon whites in a beige coloured suit.

Meanwhile, comedian Bea opted for a little black dress. Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft was also in the VIP area.

Evian ambassador and US Open champion Emma Raducanu was also seen in the VIP area for a second day in a row.

The stars were at Wimbledon on Tuesday attending the British GQ and evian at Wimbledon 2023 event.

The stars all had access to Centre Court - where the Princess of Wales was sat in the Royal Box.

Kate, who is a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and so attends Wimbledon every year, first headed to Court 18 to watch British number one Katie Boulter before the rain suspended her match.

In the afternoon, she took her seat in the Royal Box in Centre Court. Those around her stood and applauded as she was led into the stands.

Former champion Roger Federer was also welcomed to the box. He took a seat next to the princess, who stood clapping as the 41-year-old arrived at the scene of his eight titles for the first time since he retired last September.

Behind them sat British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned in Iran for six years.