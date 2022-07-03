Wimbledon 2022: Xu stars on second day of junior action

By Oli Dickson Jefford at Wimbledon

Mimi Xu starred on a busy day of junior action for British players at Wimbledon.

Bridgend’s Xu, who trains at the LTA’s National Academy in Loughborough, was playing in the Girls’ Singles for her second time after making her debut last year and was drawn against Carolina Kuhl in the first round.

And the 14-year-old impressed as she picked up a maiden victory at the All England Club, beating her German opponent 7-6 (5) 6-3 to set up a second round meeting against 15th seed Lucia Peyre.

Elsewhere, there were battling displays from Sofia Johnson and Hephzibah Oluwadare in their opening round matches.

Johnson, who came through qualifying, pushed fifth seed Victoria Mboko but was beaten 3-6 7-6 6-1 by her Canadian opponent.

Meanwhile, Oluwadare also fought valiantly in a 6-4 2-6 6-4 loss to Weronika Erwald following a stellar summer that saw her play in Wimbledon pre-qualifying.

There was also a strong performance from qualifier Daniela Piani, who was beaten 6-2 2-6 6-2 by Hungarian seventh seed Luca Udvardy.

Also in action was Wimbledon local Hannah Klugman, with the 13-year-old losing 6-3 6-1 to Li Yu-yun - an opponent five years older than her - on her maiden junior Grand Slam appearance.

In the Boys’ Singles, Viktor Frydrych impressed on his junior Grand Slam debut with the 16-year-old battling hard against American Sebastian Gorzny on Court 6, being beaten 6-3 6-4 by the American.

Meanwhile Louis Bowden had a tough draw against top seed and French Open champion Gabriel Debru, and was beaten 6-0 6-1 by the Frenchman.

