Wimbledon 2022: Xu stars as junior action continues at SW19

Mimi Xu and Jasmine Conway picked up impressive victories as junior action continued at Wimbledon on Monday.

Xu, who trains at the LTA’s National Academy in Loughborough, faced a tough draw against 15th seed Lucia Peyre in her second round match on Court 12.

However, the 14-year-old from Bridgend impressed throughout as she eased past the Argentine 6-2 6-0 to reach the third round, where she will face Isabella Kruger.

Xu said: “I loved the court, I loved the crowd, it was absolutely amazing. I absolutely loved the crowd. They were really supportive and helped. It felt good.

“I feel like I settled into the match quite quickly and I reckon I was able to play my game and work my way through the match.

“I kept calm in the key moments and I was able to keep being aggressive and just close the match out.”

Meanwhile, Conway also kept her campaign going with a convincing victory over Slovenian qualifier Ela Nala Milic.

Having picked up a straight-sets victory in the opening round, Conway beat Milic 6-3 6-0 to set up a meeting against Hayu Kinoshita.

Elsewhere, there were battling displays from Talia Neilson Gatenby and Ella McDonald against seeded opposition.

Neilson Gatenby, who trains at the LTA’s National Academy in Loughborough, fought tooth and nail against tenth seed Annabelle Xu, being beaten 6-4 3-6 6-3 by the tenth seed.

“I think it’s quite inspiring. I’ve not played many people at this level because of my injuries, I’ve not been able to play the Slams which I have been hoping to play for a couple of years. To be able to play against her and come away just a little bit short today is quite inspiring, to know that I’m not too far off,” said Neilson Gatenby.

McDonald came up against fifth seed Victoria Mboko and was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-0 by the Canadian.

In the Boys’ Doubles there was a fantastic victory for the all-British pairing of Luca Pow and Henry Searle.

Wildcards Pow and Searle beat Tanapatt Nirundorn and Jaden Weekes 7-6 (4) 4-6 [10-7] to reach the second round, where they’ll face Coleman Wong and Michael Zheng.

Story continues

Elsewhere, Phoenix Weir and Hugo Coquelin were narrowly beaten 7-6 (4) 7-6 (8) by Alessio Basile and Peter Benjamín Privara.

Meanwhile Patrick Brady and William Jansen were beaten 6-4 6-3 by Jack Loutit and Edward Winter, and Louis Bowden and Matthew Rankin were beat 6-3 6-0 by top seeds Edas Butvilas and Mili Poljičak.