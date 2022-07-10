Wimbledon 2022: Seven talking points from SW19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
Wimbledon 2022: Seven talking points from SW19
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player
  • Elena Rybakina
    Kazakh female tennis player
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
  • Ryan Peniston
    British tennis player

By Oli Dickson Jefford at Wimbledon

After two weeks of Pimms, strawberries and cream, sun, rain and high drama on and off court, Wimbledon came to a close for another year on Sunday.

With no ranking points and a significant chunk of Russian and Belarusian players absent, this was a tournament like no other held simply for the glory of the sport.

Yet amid all the controversy that brewed before the tournament - and, for many reasons, during it - it all felt rather familiar; fans back in their thousands, tension, and plenty of great tennis.

And it ended with Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic, undoubtedly the two best players of the tournament, winning titles.

Like always there were plenty of talking points - here are seven things that stood out at SW19 this year.

Boom in British tennis

There were positive signs throughout the grass court season for British tennis and more history was made at SW19.

For the first time since 1984, ten Brits made the second round of a Grand Slam, with the likes of Ryan Peniston, Alastair Gray, Liam Broady, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson all embarking on career-best runs.

Coupled with Neal Skupski’s mixed doubles title and wheelchair finals for Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne there is a real sense of positivity around British tennis right now.

Norrie shows staying power

Cameron Norrie may not have been a household name before the tournament began but it is fair to say he’s won countless fans this past fortnight.

The 26-year-old had never made it to the fourth round at a Slam before but made it all the way to the semi-final, the high-point of an 18-month stretch that has seen him win four career titles.

Norrie is looking more measured and comfortable in the upper echelons of the sport with each tournament he plays, and there is no reason why he can’t be a significant force on the ATP Tour.

Women’s game still unpredictable

Iga Swiatek may have entered the tournament as the biggest of big favourites, but her third round loss to Alize Cornet demonstrated the women’s game is as unpredictable as ever.

Other seeds such as Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari failed to make the second week, while Simona Halep was only semi-finalist to have reached that stage of a Slam before.

Swiatek may still be well clear at the top of rankings, but this incredibly open and unpredictable era of women’s tennis shows no sign of ending quite yet.

Djokovic and Nadal still clear

While the women’s game is open, in the current climate Djokovic, now a seven-time champion here, and Nadal are still well clear of the rest in the men’s game.

Nadal’s abdominal injury may have been the only thing that prevented a 60th meeting between the two, having looked incredibly tough to beat up until he withdrew from his semi-final against eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios.

There are an array of ‘Next Gen’ contenders and doubts, for varying reasons, about when Djokovic and Nadal will play next, but if they’re in the draw you’d be brave to bet against them.

Rybakina demonstrates potential

Rybakina’s potential has been recognised for a while but a run to her first Grand Slam title is well and truly a game changer for the Kazakh.

The 23-year-old’s rise was thwarted by covid, illness and injury but she looked unstoppable at times this fortnight, dropping just two sets on her way to the title.

With a huge serve and devastating power, she has the game to win several more Slams and if she can stay as cool, calm and collected as she has done, it would be difficult to bet against her.

Final set tie-breaks work

The decision to introduce a ten-point tie-break in the final set of Grand Slam matches garnered a mixed reaction originally, though we’ve seen just how thrilling they can be.

Fans watched in suspense as Harmony Tan edged out Serena Williams and Nadal got the better of Taylor Fritz, while few will forget the incredible end to the mixed doubles match between Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett and Jamie Murray and Venus Williams - O’Mara and Barnett prevailing 18-16 in the breaker.

There have been many innovations in the sport that have not worked, but this is one that should stay.

Game growing

Tennis sells itself as a global sport but at times it feels very closed off, yet there were some notable milestones this year that show the game is starting to spread out of its traditional circles.

The women’s final between Rybakina and Ons Jabeur was the first Grand Slam final in the Open Era not to feature a European, American or Australian, with Jabeur the first African woman to reach a Major final.

Angella Okutoyi became the first Kenyan to win a Slam with her Girls’ doubles title, while Cristian Garin became the first Chilean in 13 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Though the dominance of traditional tennis nations is unlikely to end quite yet, there is a sense of some change.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA Website

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Nick Nurse knows how to bring out the best in Chris Boucher

    After signing a new three-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, forward Chris Boucher credits Nick Nurse for showing him his path to success through, at times, some tough love. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.