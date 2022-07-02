Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 6 schedule and seeds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph Sport
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Cori Gauff
    Cori Gauff
    US tennis player
Nadal is back in action on Centre Court today - GETTY IMAGES
Nadal is back in action on Centre Court today - GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff are the headline names on the show courts on day six of Wimbledon 2022, while Britons Liam Broady is aiming to reach the fourth round after Katie Boulter lost to Harmony Tan earlier.

Where to watch Wimbledon on TV

The BBC has exclusive coverage of the tournament. Sue Barker leads the coverage with the likes of Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and John Lloyd from the opening day.

Viewers can watch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button with up to 18 courts to choose from through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Two will also show Today at Wimbledon every evening, looking back at the day's play.

Day 5 order of play

Centre Court

1.30pm: C Gauff (11) vs A Anisimova (20); P Badosa (4) vs P. Kvitova (25); L Sonego (27) vs R Nadal (2)

Court 1

1pm: A De Minaur (19) vs L Broady; I Swiatek (1) vs A Cornet; N Kyrgios vs S Tsitsipas (4)

Court 2

11am: H Tan vs K Boulter; R Gasquet vs B Van De Zandschulp (21); M Frech vs S Halep (16)

Court 3

11am: C Garin vs J Brooksby (29); A Molcan vs T Fritz (11); P Martic vs J Pegula (8)

Court 8

11am: L Glasspool and H Heliovaara (15) vs W Blumberg and C Ruud; L Kubot and M Kostyuk vs K Krawietz and N Melichar-Martinez; J Rojer and E Shibahara (1) vs A Krajicek and A Guarachi

Court 9

11am: E Mertens and S Zhang (1) vs V Golubic and C Osorio; J Vliegen and J Withrow vs M Ebden and M Purcell (14); N Mahut and S Zhang (3) vs G Escobar and L Hradecka; K Flipkens and S Sorribes Tormo vs B Bencic and S Sanders

Court 11

11am: R Albot and N Basilashvili vs D Hidalgo and C Rodriguez; J. Sousa and J Thompson vs J Peers and F Polasek (7)

Court 12

11am: A Tomljanovic vs B Krejcikova (13); B Nakashima vs D Galan; R Ram and J Salisbury (1) vs F. Martin and H Nys

Court 14

11am: A Riske-Amritraj and C Vandeweghe vs A Bolsova and I Neel; A Rosolska and E Routliffe (11) vs C Harrison and S Santamaria; S Gonzalez and A Molteni (13) vs  R Galloway and M Schnur; I Dodig and L Chan vs A Mies and E Routliffe

Court 15

11am: R Klaasen and M Melo vs J O'Mara and K Skupski; Y Xu and Z Yang (9) vs J Niemeier and A Petkovic; A Behar and D Schuurs vs J Peers and G Dabrowski (4)

Court 16

11am: D Collins and D Krawczyk vs M Bouzkova and T Mihalikova (16); N Dzalamidze and A Krunic (13) vs H Dart and H Watson; M Ebden and S Stosur vs K Skupski and H Watson

Court 17

11am: N Monroe and T Paul vs N Mektic and M Pavic (2); A Hartono and D Schuurs vs L Kichenok and J Ostapenko (4)

Court 18

11am: J Sock vs J Kubler; Q Zheng v E Rybakina (17); J. Murray and B Soares (9) vs N Cacic and A Vavassori

  • Court TBA: J Sock and C Gauff vs K Edmund and O Nicholls; T Kokkinakis and A Muhammad vs N Skupski and D Krawczyk (2)

How much prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?

The winners of the singles competitions this year will earn £2 million, up from £1.7m last year.

Prize money breakdown in full

  • Champion £2m

  • Finalist £1.05m

  • Semi-finalist £535,000

  • Quarter-finalist £310,000

  • Fourth round £190,000

  • Third round £120,000

  • Second round £78,000

  • First round £50,000

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 6 order of play with Rafael Nadal, Katie Boulter and Nick Kyrgios

    Boulter and Liam Broady will aim to reach the fourth round

  • US dollar retains dominance in 2022 while China's yuan gains share among global currency reserves

    The Chinese yuan's share of global currency reserves was 2.9% in the first quarter, up from 2.8% in the fourth quarter and 2.5% a year ago.

  • Liam Payne opens up about parenting arrangement with Cheryl following break-up

    ‘We broke up for a reason and now she gives me full autonomy of my life,’ said the former One Direction star

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • How Canada's most extreme triathlon helped heal Lac-Mégantic, Que.

    Thiago Menuci had never heard of Lac-Mégantic, Que., when he received an invitation to compete in a triathlon there in 2020. Menuci, 40, a coach and endurance athlete from Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, was scouting for a new challenge after he won Fodaxman in 2019 — one of the most gruelling extreme triathlon events in the Americas. He Googled Lac-Mégantic, and only then did he learn about the disaster that had struck the town of 6,000 on July 6, 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Ron MacLean loses major show as 'Hometown Hockey' cancelled

    Hometown Hockey is off the air but Ron MacLean will still be featured on Hockey Night in Canada.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t