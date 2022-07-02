Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 6 schedule and seeds
Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff are the headline names on the show courts on day six of Wimbledon 2022, while Britons Liam Broady is aiming to reach the fourth round after Katie Boulter lost to Harmony Tan earlier.
Where to watch Wimbledon on TV
The BBC has exclusive coverage of the tournament. Sue Barker leads the coverage with the likes of Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and John Lloyd from the opening day.
Viewers can watch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button with up to 18 courts to choose from through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Two will also show Today at Wimbledon every evening, looking back at the day's play.
Day 5 order of play
Centre Court
1.30pm: C Gauff (11) vs A Anisimova (20); P Badosa (4) vs P. Kvitova (25); L Sonego (27) vs R Nadal (2)
Court 1
1pm: A De Minaur (19) vs L Broady; I Swiatek (1) vs A Cornet; N Kyrgios vs S Tsitsipas (4)
Court 2
11am: H Tan vs K Boulter; R Gasquet vs B Van De Zandschulp (21); M Frech vs S Halep (16)
Court 3
11am: C Garin vs J Brooksby (29); A Molcan vs T Fritz (11); P Martic vs J Pegula (8)
Court 8
11am: L Glasspool and H Heliovaara (15) vs W Blumberg and C Ruud; L Kubot and M Kostyuk vs K Krawietz and N Melichar-Martinez; J Rojer and E Shibahara (1) vs A Krajicek and A Guarachi
Court 9
11am: E Mertens and S Zhang (1) vs V Golubic and C Osorio; J Vliegen and J Withrow vs M Ebden and M Purcell (14); N Mahut and S Zhang (3) vs G Escobar and L Hradecka; K Flipkens and S Sorribes Tormo vs B Bencic and S Sanders
Court 11
11am: R Albot and N Basilashvili vs D Hidalgo and C Rodriguez; J. Sousa and J Thompson vs J Peers and F Polasek (7)
Court 12
11am: A Tomljanovic vs B Krejcikova (13); B Nakashima vs D Galan; R Ram and J Salisbury (1) vs F. Martin and H Nys
Court 14
11am: A Riske-Amritraj and C Vandeweghe vs A Bolsova and I Neel; A Rosolska and E Routliffe (11) vs C Harrison and S Santamaria; S Gonzalez and A Molteni (13) vs R Galloway and M Schnur; I Dodig and L Chan vs A Mies and E Routliffe
Court 15
11am: R Klaasen and M Melo vs J O'Mara and K Skupski; Y Xu and Z Yang (9) vs J Niemeier and A Petkovic; A Behar and D Schuurs vs J Peers and G Dabrowski (4)
Court 16
11am: D Collins and D Krawczyk vs M Bouzkova and T Mihalikova (16); N Dzalamidze and A Krunic (13) vs H Dart and H Watson; M Ebden and S Stosur vs K Skupski and H Watson
Court 17
11am: N Monroe and T Paul vs N Mektic and M Pavic (2); A Hartono and D Schuurs vs L Kichenok and J Ostapenko (4)
Court 18
11am: J Sock vs J Kubler; Q Zheng v E Rybakina (17); J. Murray and B Soares (9) vs N Cacic and A Vavassori
Court TBA: J Sock and C Gauff vs K Edmund and O Nicholls; T Kokkinakis and A Muhammad vs N Skupski and D Krawczyk (2)
How much prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?
The winners of the singles competitions this year will earn £2 million, up from £1.7m last year.
Prize money breakdown in full
Champion £2m
Finalist £1.05m
Semi-finalist £535,000
Quarter-finalist £310,000
Fourth round £190,000
Third round £120,000
Second round £78,000
First round £50,000