Ons Jabeur - Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 11 schedule and seeds - GETTY IMAGES

The women will take centre stage at Wimbledon all on their own Thursday with both semi-final matches on Centre Court.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the first match and Simona Halep will play Elena Rybakina in the second.

Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a grand slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.

Where to watch Wimbledon on TV

The BBC has exclusive coverage of the tournament. Sue Barker leads the coverage with the likes of Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and John Lloyd from the opening day.

Viewers can watch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button with up to 18 courts to choose from through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Two will also show Today at Wimbledon every evening, looking back at the day's play.

Day 11 order of play

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

Centre Court

13.30: Ons Jabeur (3) vs Tatjana Maria; Elena Rybakina (17) vs Simona Halep; Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur vs Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk (2).

How much prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?

The winners of the singles competitions this year will earn £2 million, up from £1.7m last year.

Prize money breakdown in full