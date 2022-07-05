Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 10 schedule and seeds

  • Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
  • Simona Halep
    Simona Halep
    Romanian female tennis player
  • Taylor Fritz
    Taylor Fritz
    American tennis player
  • Amanda Anisimova
    Amanda Anisimova
    American female tennis player
  • Jack Sock
    American tennis player
  • Matthew Ebden
    Matthew Ebden
    Australian tennis player
Nick Kyrgios - Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 10 schedule and seeds - PA

Four more quarter-finals are scheduled for Wednesday, when two Americans will play on Centre Court. Two-time grand slam champion Simona Halep faces 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the day's first match on Centre Court. Halep won the 2019 Wimbledon title.

Rafael Nadal then takes on Taylor Fritz. The 11th-seeded American beat Nadal in this year's Indian Wells final. The second-seeded Nadal is halfway to a calendar-year grand slam. On Court No 1, two Australians are in action. Ajla Tomljanovic faces Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan before Nick Kyrgios plays Cristian Garin of Chile.

In mixed doubles, American players Coco Gauff and Jack Sock have a semi-final against Australian duo Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden.

Where to watch Wimbledon on TV

The BBC has exclusive coverage of the tournament. Sue Barker leads the coverage with the likes of Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and John Lloyd from the opening day.

Viewers can watch the action on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button with up to 18 courts to choose from through Connected TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Two will also show Today at Wimbledon every evening, looking back at the day's play.

Day 10 order of play

(All times BST, seeds in brackets)

Centre Court

13.30: Simona Halep (16) vs Amanda Anisimova (20); Taylor Fritz (11) vs Rafael Nadal (2).

Court 1

13.00: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Elena Rybakina (17); Cristian Garin vs Nick Kyrgios.

Court 2

11.00: Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury (1) vs Nicolas Mahut & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (12); Danielle Collins & Desirae Krawczyk vs Alicja Rosolska & Erin Routliffe (11); Mate Pavic & Sania Mirza (6) vs Neal Skupski & Desirae Krawczyk (2).

Court 3

11.00: Matthew Ebden & Max Purcell (14) vs John Peers & Filip Polasek (7); Elise Mertens & Shuai Zhang (2) vs Alexa Guarachi & Andreja Klepac (7); Matthew Ebden & Samantha Stosur vs Jack Sock & Coco Gauff.

How much prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?

The winners of the singles competitions this year will earn £2 million, up from £1.7m last year.

Prize money breakdown in full

  • Champion £2m

  • Finalist £1.05m

  • Semi-finalist £535,000

  • Quarter-finalist £310,000

  • Fourth round £190,000

  • Third round £120,000

  • Second round £78,000

  • First round £50,000

