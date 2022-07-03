Wimbledon 2022: Neilson Gatenby and Lacy kickstart junior campaigns

By Oli Dickson Jefford at Wimbledon

Talia Neilson Gatenby and Isabelle Lacy were among the British winners as junior action got underway at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Neilson Gatenby, who trains at the LTA National Academy in Loughborough, missed out on playing last year due to injury but beat Nina Vargova 6-4 6-4 to reach the second round.

The 16-year-old who qualified for the Wimbledon junior event after a run to the final of the 18 & Under Junior National title at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton on April, relished the moment on the biggest stage in tennis.

She said: “I feel pretty speechless. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play here at Wimbledon, especially after not being able to play last year. There was definitely a lot of fight in me after not playing last year.

“The crowd as well was really nice. My family and friends were there. It was a good day - I’m happy!”

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Lacy was embroiled in a real battle out on Court 7, eventually overcoming Joelle Lilly Sophie Steur to reach the second round.

“I’m on such a high. Honestly, that was the most exciting day of my life. The crowd was unbelievable, every point they were so behind me. I feel amazing,” said the 15-year-old.

There were also impressive wins for Jasmine Conway, who beat Renáta Jamrichová 6-4 7-5 to reach the second round, while Ella McDonald beat Julie Štruplová 7-5 6-1 to progress.

Sarah Tatu was also in action, being beaten 6-1 6-3 by second seed Celine Naef.

Meanwhile, William Jansen was the star performer in the Boy’s Singles.

Jansen, 17, impressed as he beat Juan Carlos Prado Ángelo 7-5 7-6 (2) to start his campaign in fine style at the All England Club.

There was an encouraging display from Henry Searle, who pushed second seed Jakub Mensik in 6-4 7-6 (4) loss to the Czech, while Luca Pow was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-2 by Kalin Ivanovski.

Phoenix Weir was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Alexander Blockx, while Patrick Brady was beaten 6-3 6-0 by 15th seed Martyn Pawelski and Benjamin Gusic Wan was defeated 7-5 6-1 by Peter Benjamín Privara.

