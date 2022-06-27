Wimbledon 2022 live: Cameron Norrie in first-round action plus updates from around the courts

Uche Amako
·8 min read
wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic - REUTERS
11:16 AM

Norrie 1-0 Andujar

Ideal start for the British No 1 as he holds to 30. It is overcast conditions at Wimbledon with rain forecast at stages today.

11:08 AM

Here we go!

I'm on Court 2 as Cameron Norrie strides onto court for his match with Pablo Andujar of Spain.

A sparse crowd at the moment but it is beginning to fill up.

10:51 AM

Farewell Sue Barker

You may have read that this year's Wimbledon will be the last for Sue Barker with the BBC.

She has been the face of Wimbledon TV for 30 years and will be greatly missed.

Jim White pays tribute, calling her the 'master of her trade', here.

10:31 AM

Will any of these be lifting the Wimbledon title?

10:17 AM

No Russian or Belarusian players at Wimbledon

AELTC Chairman Chief Executive Sally Bolton has once again defended the decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament.

The likes of  Daniil Medvedev, the reigning US Open men’s singles champion, and Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, are not at Wimbledon and there has been no signal from Government that ministers have shifted their position since telling governing bodies to make Vladimir Putin "a sporting pariah".

What I would say is that the decision we took was very difficult, we thought long and hard about it and took our time to consider our options. In light of the government guidance, we felt that banning Russian and Belarusian athletes was the only viable option for us this year. We accept that other views vary and people are entitled to their opinion.

We’re deeply disappointed about the response of the ATP and WTA. It does punish players across the board and is disproportionate in the situation we found ourselves in and in the global circumstances. When you look at the draw and the paltyers here competing, I think that speaks for itself

In terms of the relationships, we continue to work with all partners across the sport- with our grand slam colleagues and with the tours. While we made the difficult decision, there’s an understanding that we found ourselves in challenging circumstances with government guidance and we worked our way through that and those relationships remain in tact

The decision we’ve taken is for this year’s championships only. A year is a long time and it’s far too early to comment on what will happen next year

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic - PA
wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic - SHUTTERSTOCK
10:05 AM

Play begins in less than an hour!

wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic - PA
wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic - REUTERS
wimbledon 2022 today matches live score highlights novak djokovic - REUTERS
10:00 AM

Monday's order of play cont...

Court 7

11:00: (29) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v Anna Bondar (Hun), Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) v Laslo Djere (Ser), (32) Oscar Otte (Ger) v Peter Gojowczyk (Ger)

Court 8

11:00: Maximilian Marterer (Ger) v Aljaz Bedene (Slo), Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) v (26) Sorana Cirstea (Rom), Daniel Altmaier (Ger) v Mikael Ymer (Swe), Daria Saville (Aus) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Court 9

11:00: Benoit Paire (Fra) v Quentin Halys (Fra), Federico Coria (Arg) v Jiri Vesely (Cze), Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) v Ann Li (USA), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v Lin Zhu (Chn)

Court 10

11:00: Ylena In-Albon (Swi) v (28) Alison Riske (USA), Rebecca Marino (Can) v Katarzyna Kawa (Pol), Maddison Inglis (Aus) v Dalma Galfi (Hun), Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Marton Fucsovics (Hun)

Court 11

11:00: Thiago Moura Monteiro (Bra) v Jaume Munar (Spa), Jule Niemeier (Ger) v Xiyu Wang (Chn), Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) v Federico Delbonis (Arg)

Court 12

11:00: (3) Casper Ruud (Nor) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa), Kaja Juvan (Slo) v (23) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra), (14) Belinda Bencic (Swi) v Qiang Wang (Chn), Steve Johnson (USA) v (18) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Court 14

11:00: Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Max Purcell (Aus), John Millman (Aus) v (25) Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), Astra Sharma (Aus) v Tatjana Maria (Ger), Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat)

Court 15

11:00: (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) v Lukas Rosol (Cze), (31) Kaia Kanepi (Est) v Diane Parry (Fra), Dusan Lajovic (Ser) v (16) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa), (33) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Misaki Doi (Jpn)

Court 16

11:00: Katerina Siniakova (Cze) v Maja Chwalinska (Pol), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) v Kamil Majchrzak (Pol), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v Fabio Fognini (Ita), Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom)

Court 17

11:00: (23) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Andrea Vavassori (Ita), Caroline Garcia (Fra) v Yuriko Miyazaki (Gbr), Magda Linette (Pol) v Fernanda Contreras Gomez (Mex), David Goffin (Bel) v Radu Albot (Mol)

Court 18

11:00: Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr), Enzo Couacaud (Fra) v (20) John Isner (USA), Jay Clarke (Gbr) v Christian Harrison (USA), Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Katie Swan (Gbr)

09:58 AM

Monday's order of play

Play begins on the outside courts at 11am. Court 1 - 1pm. Centre Court - 1.30pm.

Centre Court

13:30: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Soon Woo Kwon (Kor), Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v (10) Emma Raducanu (Gbr), Andy Murray (Gbr) v James Duckworth (Aus)

Court 1

13:00: Mirjam Bjorklund (Swe) v (3) Ons Jabeur (Tun), Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) v (5) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa), (15) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Kristina Mladenovic (Fra)

Court 2

11:00: (9) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Pablo Andujar (Spa), Bernarda Pera (USA) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (10) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Stan Wawrinka (Swi), (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Zoe Hives (Aus)

Court 3

11:00: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v (7) Hubert Hurkacz (Pol), (7) Danielle Collins (USA) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze), Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) v Heather Watson (Gbr), Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Henri Laaksonen (Swi)

Court 4

11:00: (30) Tommy Paul (USA) v Fernando Verdasco (Spa), Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v (24) Elise Mertens (Bel), (22) Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita), Carlos Taberner (Spa) v (15) Reilly Opelka (USA)

Court 6

11:00: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), Clara Tauson (Den) v Mai Hontama (Jpn), Tamara Zidansek (Slo) v Panna Udvardy (Hun), Taro Daniel (Jpn) v (31) Sebastian Baez (Arg)

09:49 AM

The Wimbledon queue...

The Wimbledon queue is back for another year with eager fans in the tents since Sunday afternoon.

The first person in the queue was  Brent Pham, who travelled to Wimbledon from California and was buzzed to see Djokovic, Murray and Raducanu on Centre Court.

It is his 2nd time doing the queue and he planned to get back in the queue after watching the action today.

The guys in third place in the queue were celebrating their 10th year of queueing while others played an impromptu game of cricket to pass the time with the stewards.

Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH
Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH
09:32 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to coverage from the opening day of Wimbledon 2022. I might be biased but these are the best two weeks of the sporting calendar and this year's tournament has all the ingredients to be a memorable one.

The action gets underway at 11am on the outside courts with British No 1 Cameron Norrie starting his bid for a maiden grand slam on Court 2. World No 3 Ons Jabeur starts proceedings on Court 1 at 1pm against Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund. Then at 1.30pm, the attention switches to Centre Court as defending men's champion Novak Djokovic faces South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon.

Once Djokovic's match is complete, it will be the turn of Emma Raducanu to grace the most iconic tennis court in the sport when she plays Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. If you are coming to Wimbledon via Wimbledon station you can't miss the massive billboard of her face in an HSBC advert and all eyes will be on her to see if she can overcome the injury concerns which have clouded her preparations.

The final match on Centre today will be Andy Murray against Australian James Duckworth. Murray has had his own fitness worries coming into Wimbledon but the two-time champion hopes the return of Ivan Lendl can help inspire him to more SW19 heroics.

He said: "I've been able to gradually progress my training this week and got to play a few sets, a lot of points. The last few days have been good. I think I showed a couple weeks ago that there was still good tennis left in me. I beat a guy in the top five in the world, was neck and neck with Berrettini, who is one of the best grass-court players in the world, before the injury.

"Obviously having Ivan on my team helps. We've had a lot of success in the past. We know each other well. He still believes in me. There's not loads of coaches, people out there, that have done over this last period, and he has. That definitely helps me."

Stay with Telegraph Sport as we build up towards the start of play and the entire tournament for the best coverage, analysis, comment and features!

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p