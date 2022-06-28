Wimbledon 2022 live: Briton Ryan Peniston wins, Matteo Berrettini out with Covid - latest updates

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - REUTERS

Berrettini becomes second player to test positive after Marin Cilic

GB's Ryan Peniston outclasses Laaksonen on Court 12, Katie Swan loses to Kostyuk;

Nadal due on Centre Court at about 3pm against Argentina's Cerundolo

Williams the last match on Centre on day two, following the Spaniard

Jubb faces Kyrgios on Court 3

Nearly a year to the day since Serena Williams tearfully left Centre Court injured, the 23-time grand slam champion is back at Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, a host of British players are in action today across the grounds. We will keep you up to date on Paul Jubb before turning our attention to Williams and Rafael Nadal this afternoon.

Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens.

Follow the latest updates from across Wimbledon below.

02:58 PM

Into a fifth set we go!

Jubb has forced a deciding set against Kyrgios and the fans on Court 3 love it.

02:53 PM

Tiebreak on Court 3

We're into a tiebreak between Jubb and Kyrgios. At the changeover, it is 3-3.

Very tight!

02:50 PM

Women's first-round results - June 28

Zhang Shuai (33), China, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Zoe Hives, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Nastasja Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Yulia Putintseva (27), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Katie Swan, Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Story continues

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova (13), Czech Republic, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

02:39 PM

Men's first-round results - June 28

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 4-6, 5-2, ret.

Ryan Peniston, Britain, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Sebastian Baez (31), Argentina, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

02:25 PM

'The Australian's pantomime villainy' - Kyrgios update by Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown

Nick Kyrgios, pure vaudeville as ever, has drawn his energy in this third set from consistently abusing a lineswoman. Rounding on the lady, who corrected herself on one call, he muttered: 'These people are in their nineties - they can't even see the ball.' It is extraordinary the umpire has not even seen fit to admonish him yet, let alone penalise him. So far, the Court No 3 crowd appears to be relishing the Australian's pantomime villainy, even against a British opponent.

02:15 PM

Ruthess Swiatek

The world No 1 and top seed has won the first set 6-0 over Jana Fett. Victory No 36 incoming?

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - GETTY IMAGES

01:53 PM

All to play for on Court 3

Back-to-back aces for Kyrgios takes him to 13 for the match and levels the third set at 4-4.

01:41 PM

Breaking: Disappointment for Swan

Katie Swan is beaten by Marta Kostyuk 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

01:21 PM

It is never dull with Kyrgios

The Australian has bounced back from the disappointment of losing the first set to lead 5-1 with a break in the second set.

He's called for the umpire to get rid of a line judge, having already called her a 'snitch'.

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

01:09 PM

Breaking: Ryan Peniston wins!

Another Brit into the second round as Peniston continues his great grass season by beating Henri Laaksonen 6-4 6-3 6-2.

The cheers for Peniston are reverberating around Wimbledon.

Pure joy! 🎉



On his Grand Slam debut, Ryan Peniston reaches the second round with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win against Henri Laaksonen#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ovykjhcS5H — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2022

01:06 PM

Warning for Kyrgios

Kyrgios explodes on Court 3 as his serve is broken by Paul Jubb and he then smacks a ball out of the court and onto the main road presumably.

He's given a ball abuse warning by the line judge.

To compound matters, Jubb holds serve in the next game and takes the set 6-3.

12:57 PM

Kyrgios underarm serve klaxon!

It hasn't taken long for the Australian to dip into his trick shot box.

Leading 40-0 on his serve, he plays an underarm serve through his legs. Ridiculous.

12:46 PM

On the move again!

I'm now on Court 3 where Britain's Paul Jubb is in action against Nick Kyrgios. Early stages here with Jubb leading 2-1 on serve.

12:33 PM

Breaking: Grigor Dimitrov retires injured

Looks like a groin injury has forced Dimitrov is quit his match with Steve Johnson.

More disappointment at a major for the Bulgarian.

12:23 PM

"Come on Swanny"

Plenty of encouragement and support for Swan out here on the tightly packed Court 18.

A nice round of applause for a spectator who catches the ball after Kostyuk shanks a forehand.

But Swan is broken and it is now 6-4, 2-3

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - TELEGRAPH

12:03 PM

Katie Swan leads on Court 18

I've finally arrived at Court 18 where Britain's Katie Swan has taken the opening set 6-4 over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

This would be a major scalp against a promising player for Swan.

11:52 AM

Dashing to Court 18...

... but stuck in a bit of traffic!

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - TELEGRAPH

11:42 AM

Courtside on Court 12

"Come on, Ryan!"

I'm sitting amongst the spectators on Court 12 where Ryan Peniston has just won the opening set 6-4 against Henri Laaksonen.

His grass-court season just keeps on getting better.

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - TELEGRAPH

11:29 AM

Two positive tests in less than 24 hours

Berrettini's positive test follows Marin Cilic's withdrawal yesterday for the same reason. Both players were poised for deep runs into the tournament.

11:21 AM

Huge blow to the tournament

Berrettini arrived at Wimbledon with tournament wins in Stuttgart and Queen's Club. He was the third favourite behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Lucky loser Elias Ymer now takes Berrettini’s spot in the draw and will face Cristian Garin on Court 18.

11:09 AM

Breaking: Matteo Berrettini out of Wimbledon

Last year's finalist has had to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive for Covid.

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

10:58 AM

Time for some tennis

I'm heading to Court 12 for Peniston's first match at Wimbledon. Can he keep up his impressive grass court form?

10:51 AM

Weather report

It is cloudy and a tad chilly. Not quite t-shirts and shorts weather but we shouldn't be disrupted by the rain today.

Classic Wimbledon weather you might say!

10:37 AM

Nadal warms up as the crowds fill in

I've just taken a wander to Court 5 where Nadal is warming up ahead of his match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

The Wimbledon stewards have cordoned off the approach to the court as it is already filled with spectators taking pictures and videos.

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - TELEGRAPH

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - TELEGRAPH

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - TELEGRAPH

10:22 AM

Breaking...

Jamie Murray will partner Venus Williams for mixed doubles.

In 2019, their siblings Andy and Serena partnered up together.

10:04 AM

Order of play for Tuesday cont

Court 8

11:00: Viktorija Golubic (Swi) v Andrea Petkovic (Ger), Xin Yu Wang (Chn) v (20) Amanda Anisimova (USA), Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Dominik Koepfer (Ger)

Court 9

11:00: Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v Lin Zhu (Chn), Madison Brengle (USA) v Lauren Davis (USA), Alexei Popyrin (Aus) v Hugo Gaston (Fra), Attila Balazs (Hun) v (17) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

Court 10

11:00: Alize Cornet (Fra) v (27) Yulia Putintseva (Kaz), Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz) v (29) Jenson Brooksby (USA), (27) Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) v Denis Kudla (USA), Kristina Kucova (Svk) v Laura Pigossi (Bra)

Court 11

11:00: Taro Daniel (Jpn) v (31) Sebastian Baez (Arg), (14) Nuno Borges (Por) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA), (32) Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Christina McHale (USA), Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v (17) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

Court 12

11:00: Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Henri Laaksonen (Swi), (4) Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa) v Louisa Chirico (USA), Zizou Bergs (Bel) v Jack Draper (Gbr), Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) v (11) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA)

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - GETTY IMAGES

Court 14

11:00: David Goffin (Bel) v Radu Albot (Mol), (18) Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus), Ana Bogdan (Rom) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr), Alastiar Gray (Gbr) v Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe), Emina Bektas (USA) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Court 15

11:00: (33) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Misaki Doi (Jpn), Joao Sousa (Por) v Richard Gasquet (Fra), Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn), Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Court 16

11:00: Catherine Harrison (USA) v Arantxa Rus (Ned), Sonay Kartal (Gbr) v Danka Kovinic (Mne), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa) v Jack Sock (USA), (13) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Court 17

11:00: Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v (13) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze), (24) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den) v Marcos Giron (USA), Liam Broady (Gbr) v Lukas Klein (Svk)

Court 18

11:00: Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Katie Swan (Gbr), (19) Alex De Minaur (Aus) v Hugo Dellien (Bol), Stefan Kozlov (USA) v (12) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg), Clara Burel (Fra) v Katie Boulter (Gbr)

09:55 AM

Order of play for Tuesday

Centre Court

13:30: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Jana Fett (Cro), Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v (2) Rafael Nadal (Spa), Serena Williams (USA) v Harmony Tan (Fra)

Court 1

13:00: (8) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Christian Garin (Chi), Karolina Muchova (Cze) v (16) Simona Halep (Rom), Alexander Ritschard (Swi) v (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

Court 2

11:00: Steve Johnson (USA) v (18) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul), (11) Cori Gauff (USA) v Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom), Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (25) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Jason Kubler (Aus) v (28) Daniel Evans (Gbr)

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - GETTY IMAGES

Court 3

11:00: (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Zoe Hives (Aus), Paul Jubb (Gbr) v Nick Kyrgios (Aus), (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) v Maxime Cressy (USA), (9) Garbine Muguruza (Spa) v Greet Minnen (Bel), Tereza Martincova (Cze) v (6) Karolina Pliskova (Cze)

Court 4

11:00: Mihaela Buzarnescu (Rom) v Nastasja Schunk (Ger), Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) v Alex Molcan (Svk), Feliciano Lopez (Spa) v (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned), (21) Camila Giorgi (Ita) v Magdalena Frech (Pol)

Court 5

11:00: Claire Liu (USA) v Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa), Sam Querrey (USA) v Ricardas Berankis (Lit), (26) Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v Jiri Lehecka (Cze), Rebecca Peterson (Swe) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk)

Court 6

11:00: Daria Saville (Aus) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul), Zdenek Kolar (Cze) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), Irina Bara (Rom) v Chloe Paquet (Fra), Dennis Novak (Aut) v Facundo Bagnis (Arg)

Court 7

11:00: Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi) v Hugo Grenier (Fra), Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) v Jaimee Fourlis (Aus), Brandon Nakashima (USA) v Nicola Kuhn (Ger), (30) Shelby Rogers (USA) v Petra Martic (Cro)

09:46 AM

Something for your ears

The Tennis Podcast team have everything you need to know from day one and lots more.

Take a listen...

09:31 AM

Ready for some more tennis?

Hello again and welcome to day two of the Wimbledon Championships.

Monday was a thrilling start to the tournament with shock results, five set wins, rain delays and an inevitable late finish under the Centre Court roof with Andy Murray.

Today, it is the turn of the 22 and 23-time grand slam champions as Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams get their campaigns underway on Centre.

However, it is French Open champion Iga Swiatek who starts proceedings on the main show court. The world No 1 has won her last 35 matches and starts against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett, ranked 254. And Swiatek admits she is still getting used to playing on grass.

"Honestly I still feel like I need to figure out grass. Last year, for sure, it was that kind of tournament where I didn't know what to expect," Swiatek told reporters on Saturday.

"Then match by match I realised maybe I can do more and more. Still this year I only played, like, 10 days on grass, so it's not a lot. I didn't have a lot of time to prepare.

"But I'm just trying to stay open-minded and kind of take positives from the situation and realise that I can play without any expectations."

Elsewhere, there are plenty of Brits in action and we will start the day from Court 12 where wildcard Ryan Peniston makes his Wimbledon debut against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, who is ranked 95th in the world.

Peniston has climbed more than 200 places in the rankings in a year to a current career high of 147, marking his first forays on the ATP Tour by reaching the quarter-finals at both Queen's Club and Eastbourne.

The left-hander will hope to continue that strong form against Laaksonen in the first round while close friend and prospective housemate Alastair Gray takes on former Wimbledon junior champion Tseng Chun-hsin.

The 24-year-old Londoner, ranked 283, is following in the footsteps of Cameron Norrie having overlapped with the British number one for a year at Texas Christian University in the United States before turning professional last spring.