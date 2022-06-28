Wimbledon 2022 live: scores and updates with Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams in action on day two

Uche Amako
6 min read
In this article:
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Serena Williams
    Serena Williams
    American professional tennis player (born 1981)
  • Andy Murray
    Andy Murray
    British professional tennis player from Scotland
  • Henri Laaksonen
    Swiss-Finnish tennis player
wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - REUTERS
wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - REUTERS

  • Nadal due on Centre Court at about 3pm against Argentina's Cerundolo 

  • Williams the last match on Centre on day two, following the Spaniard

  • GB's Peniston faces Laaksonen on Court 12; Jubb faces Kyrgios on Court 3

Nearly a year to the day since Serena Williams tearfully left Centre Court injured, the 23-time grand slam champion is back at Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, a host of British players are in action today across the grounds. We will keep you up to date on Ryan Peniston, Katie Swan and Paul Jubb before turning our attention to Williams and Rafael Nadal this afternoon.

Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens.

Follow the latest updates from across Wimbledon below.

10:22 AM

Breaking...

Jamie Murray will partner Venus Williams for mixed doubles.

In 2019, their siblings Andy and Serena partnered up together.

10:04 AM

Order of play for Tuesday cont

Court 8

11:00: Viktorija Golubic (Swi) v Andrea Petkovic (Ger), Xin Yu Wang (Chn) v (20) Amanda Anisimova (USA), Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Dominik Koepfer (Ger)

Court 9

11:00: Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v Lin Zhu (Chn), Madison Brengle (USA) v Lauren Davis (USA), Alexei Popyrin (Aus) v Hugo Gaston (Fra), Attila Balazs (Hun) v (17) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

Court 10

11:00: Alize Cornet (Fra) v (27) Yulia Putintseva (Kaz), Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz) v (29) Jenson Brooksby (USA), (27) Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) v Denis Kudla (USA), Kristina Kucova (Svk) v Laura Pigossi (Bra)

Court 11

11:00: Taro Daniel (Jpn) v (31) Sebastian Baez (Arg), (14) Nuno Borges (Por) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA), (32) Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v Christina McHale (USA), Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v (17) Elena Rybakina (Kaz)

Court 12

11:00: Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Henri Laaksonen (Swi), (4) Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa) v Louisa Chirico (USA), Zizou Bergs (Bel) v Jack Draper (Gbr), Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) v (11) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA)

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - GETTY IMAGES

Court 14

11:00: David Goffin (Bel) v Radu Albot (Mol), (18) Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus), Ana Bogdan (Rom) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukr), Alastiar Gray (Gbr) v Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe), Emina Bektas (USA) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can)

Court 15

11:00: (33) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Misaki Doi (Jpn), Joao Sousa (Por) v Richard Gasquet (Fra), Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn), Qinwen Zheng (Chn) v Sloane Stephens (USA)

Court 16

11:00: Catherine Harrison (USA) v Arantxa Rus (Ned), Sonay Kartal (Gbr) v Danka Kovinic (Mne), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa) v Jack Sock (USA), (13) Denis Shapovalov (Can) v Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Court 17

11:00: Oceane Dodin (Fra) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v (13) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze), (24) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den) v Marcos Giron (USA), Liam Broady (Gbr) v Lukas Klein (Svk)

Court 18

11:00: Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Katie Swan (Gbr), (19) Alex De Minaur (Aus) v Hugo Dellien (Bol), Stefan Kozlov (USA) v (12) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg), Clara Burel (Fra) v Katie Boulter (Gbr)

09:55 AM

Order of play for Tuesday

Centre Court

13:30: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Jana Fett (Cro), Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) v (2) Rafael Nadal (Spa), Serena Williams (USA) v Harmony Tan (Fra)

Court 1

13:00: (8) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Christian Garin (Chi), Karolina Muchova (Cze) v (16) Simona Halep (Rom), Alexander Ritschard (Swi) v (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

Court 2

11:00: Steve Johnson (USA) v (18) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul), (11) Cori Gauff (USA) v Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom), Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (25) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Jason Kubler (Aus) v (28) Daniel Evans (Gbr)

wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - GETTY IMAGES
wimbledon 2022 live score results rafael nadal serena williams updates - GETTY IMAGES

Court 3

11:00: (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Zoe Hives (Aus), Paul Jubb (Gbr) v Nick Kyrgios (Aus), (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) v Maxime Cressy (USA), (9) Garbine Muguruza (Spa) v Greet Minnen (Bel), Tereza Martincova (Cze) v (6) Karolina Pliskova (Cze)

Court 4

11:00: Mihaela Buzarnescu (Rom) v Nastasja Schunk (Ger), Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) v Alex Molcan (Svk), Feliciano Lopez (Spa) v (21) Botic Van de Zandschulp (Ned), (21) Camila Giorgi (Ita) v Magdalena Frech (Pol)

Court 5

11:00: Claire Liu (USA) v Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa), Sam Querrey (USA) v Ricardas Berankis (Lit), (26) Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v Jiri Lehecka (Cze), Rebecca Peterson (Swe) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk)

Court 6

11:00: Daria Saville (Aus) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul), Zdenek Kolar (Cze) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), Irina Bara (Rom) v Chloe Paquet (Fra), Dennis Novak (Aut) v Facundo Bagnis (Arg)

Court 7

11:00: Marc-Andrea Huesler (Swi) v Hugo Grenier (Fra), Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) v Jaimee Fourlis (Aus), Brandon Nakashima (USA) v Nicola Kuhn (Ger), (30) Shelby Rogers (USA) v Petra Martic (Cro)

09:46 AM

Something for your ears

The Tennis Podcast team have everything you need to know from day one and lots more.

Take a listen...

09:31 AM

Ready for some more tennis?

Hello again and welcome to day two of the Wimbledon Championships.

Monday was a thrilling start to the tournament with shock results, five set wins, rain delays and an inevitable late finish under the Centre Court roof with Andy Murray.

Today, it is the turn of the 22 and 23-time grand slam champions as Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams get their campaigns underway on Centre.

However, it is French Open champion Iga Swiatek who starts proceedings on the main show court. The world No 1 has won her last 35 matches and starts against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett, ranked 254. And Swiatek admits she is still getting used to playing on grass.

"Honestly I still feel like I need to figure out grass. Last year, for sure, it was that kind of tournament where I didn't know what to expect," Swiatek told reporters on Saturday.

"Then match by match I realised maybe I can do more and more. Still this year I only played, like, 10 days on grass, so it's not a lot. I didn't have a lot of time to prepare.

"But I'm just trying to stay open-minded and kind of take positives from the situation and realise that I can play without any expectations."

Elsewhere, there are plenty of Brits in action and we will start the day from Court 12 where wildcard Ryan Peniston makes his Wimbledon debut against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, who is ranked 95th in the world.

Peniston has climbed more than 200 places in the rankings in a year to a current career high of 147, marking his first forays on the ATP Tour by reaching the quarter-finals at both Queen's Club and Eastbourne.

The left-hander will hope to continue that strong form against Laaksonen in the first round while close friend and prospective housemate Alastair Gray takes on former Wimbledon junior champion Tseng Chun-hsin.

The 24-year-old Londoner, ranked 283, is following in the footsteps of Cameron Norrie having overlapped with the British number one for a year at Texas Christian University in the United States before turning professional last spring.

