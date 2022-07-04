Wimbledon 2022 live: Score and latest updates ahead of Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima

Tamara Prenn
·12 min read
In this article:
Alex De Minaur&nbsp;Wimbledon 2022 live: Score and latest updates ahead of Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima - Sebastien Bozon/AFP
Alex De Minaur Wimbledon 2022 live: Score and latest updates ahead of Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima - Sebastien Bozon/AFP

01:20 PM

17th seed Elena Rybakina

... is three games up in the first set, out on Court No. 1, having broken the opening service game of Petra Martic.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Croatia's Petra Martic in a women's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022 - Alastair Grant/AP
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Croatia's Petra Martic in a women's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022 - Alastair Grant/AP

01:12 PM

De Minaur draws level

Garin plays a forehand straight down the line forehand to De Minaur which looks unplayable, but De Minaur slides to strike his return over the net and past Garin's racquet.

The game reaches its third deuce as Garin attempts to bring the set back under his control. De Minaur wins the third advantage after Garin nets, swiping the air furiously with his racquet in frustration.

De Minaur wins the game to make it three all in the third set after Garin hits the net again.

01:06 PM

De Minaur breaks Garin

After a striking start to the third set which saw Garin go three games ahead in the second set, De Minaur inches back into the set with a break to bring the score to 3-2.

01:02 PM

A snapshot of Nakashima

Although the less well-known of today's Centre Court openers, Nakashima is worth considering. Having turned professional in 2020, the 20-year-old had his deepest run in a grand slam at this year's French Open, reaching the third round, and on grass, reached the round of 16 at Eastbourne and the quarter-finals in the Surbiton Trophy.

Interestingly, both times, Nakashima went out to British players: Cameron Norrie at Eastbourne, and Andy Murray in Surbiton.

Brandon Nakashima of the USA in action against Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia during their Men's third round match at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock
Brandon Nakashima of the USA in action against Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia during their Men's third round match at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

12:49 PM

Ostapenko/Kichenok take the second set

The fourth seeds beat Watson/Dart 6-4 in the second set. The Britons fought back after Ostapenko and Kichenok sprinted 4-1 ahead, winning the next three games, but the match will be played into the third set.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (L) and partner Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine play a backhand against Heather Watson of Great Britain and partner Harriet Dart of Great Britain during their Women's Doubles Third Round match on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2022 in London, England - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe
Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (L) and partner Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine play a backhand against Heather Watson of Great Britain and partner Harriet Dart of Great Britain during their Women's Doubles Third Round match on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2022 in London, England - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

12:45 PM

De Minaur leads Garin going into the third set: 6-2, 7-5

The players reach deuce after De Minaur serves his first double fault of the match. The players rally from the baseline, both pressing each other deep, and De Minaur thinks the advantage is his after Garin slips to return his forehand - instead, De Minaur sends the ball into the net. De Minaur wins the second advantage, then the third, Garin pushing him back each time, until Garin makes his 24th unforced error to hand De Minaur the set.

12:38 PM

Why Novak Djokovic looks unbeatable on grass as he chases Sampras, Borg and Federer record

A four-set late night victory against Van Rijthoven was his 25th in a row on the Wimbledon grass and, should he triumph again on Sunday, he will join only Sampras, Federer and Bjorn Borg in the Open era to have won four consecutive Wimbledon titles.

Jeremy Wilson examines the aspects of Djokovic's game which make him a worthy favourite for this year's championship.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic touches the grass as he celebrates defeating Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3 - Alastair Grant/AP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic touches the grass as he celebrates defeating Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands during a men's fourth round singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 3 - Alastair Grant/AP

12:33 PM

Garin breaks again

It's five all in the second set as De Minaur pulls off break through gritted teeth to keep De Minaur from winning the second set. To reach love-forty Garin plays an inch-perfect backhand which just bypasses the tip of De Minaur's racquet, and moments later, the Chilean wins the game.

Next game is a must-hold.

12:31 PM

'Divisive' proves a shade insubstantial as a description for Kyrgios

12:28 PM

De Minaur breaks back

And extremely quickly too. Going onto his serve, he reaches 40-0 in aggressive fashion. De Minaur then leaves a shot from Garin which the umpire and line judges fail to call out but Hawkeye shows us - out. Garin then wins on his serve, but De Minaur is once again serving for the set.

Alex de Minaur of Australia in action in the men's 4th round match against Cristian Garin of Chile at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2022. Wimbledon Championships 2022 Day 8, United Kingdom - 04 Jul 2022 - Neil Hall/Shutterstock
Alex de Minaur of Australia in action in the men's 4th round match against Cristian Garin of Chile at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 04 July 2022. Wimbledon Championships 2022 Day 8, United Kingdom - 04 Jul 2022 - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

12:19 PM

Garin's turn to break

Garin wins his eighth break point of the match to finally break De Minaur's serve, and make it three all in the second set. De Minaur had a small hand in it with a shot which ended up in the net, but Garin finally allows himself a smile, looking to wrestle momentum from the Australian's match-long control.

12:16 PM

Happy Birthday to a three-time Wimbledon champion

WIMBLEDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY: John McEnroe serving to Bjorn Borg in the men's final in 1981. - John Kelly/Getty Images
WIMBLEDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY: John McEnroe serving to Bjorn Borg in the men's final in 1981. - John Kelly/Getty Images

12:09 PM

Pat Cash accuses Nick Kyrgios of 'cheating and gamesmanship' at Wimbledon

He's brought tennis to the lowest level I can see as far as gamesmanship, cheating, manipulation, abuse, aggressive behaviour to umpires, to linesmen.

Something has got to be done about it. It's just an absolute circus. It's gone to the absolute limit now.

Read more here. 

12:05 PM

Watson and Dart win the first set

The Britons were able to pull ahead as the set came to a close, after Ostapenko and Kichenok broke back at 5-5.

Heather Watson of Great Britain (L) and partner Harriet Dart of Great Britain interact against Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their Women's Doubles Third Round match on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2022 in London, England - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe
Heather Watson of Great Britain (L) and partner Harriet Dart of Great Britain interact against Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their Women's Doubles Third Round match on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2022 in London, England - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe

12:01 PM

Garin misses break opportunity

Garin began the second set well, winning his opening service game with a zest and efficiency that had been lacking from the first set, and in the second game, reached forty-love quickly. But De Minaur resisted, and climbed his way up to deuce to win on his serve at the first advantage.

Quite a demoralising moment for Garin - let's see how he responds at 1-1.

11:59 AM

Blue skies ahead

Unlike last week, which was beset with weather-related interruptions, every day this week - at present - looks to be as suitable for grass court tennis as today.

Blue skies over Cristian Garin as he serves against Alex De Minaur - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph
Blue skies over Cristian Garin as he serves against Alex De Minaur - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

11:52 AM

De Minaur takes the first set

The 20th seed wins the first set 6-2 in what has been a quite one-sided match so far. De Minaur has only lost one set in the competition - to Britain's Jack Draper.

Garin, by contrast, has made 16 unforced errors today, nine of which have been on his forehand. A lot to do in the second set for the Chilean.

Chile's Cristian Garin attempts to return the ball to Australia's Alex De Minaur during a men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022 - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Chile's Cristian Garin attempts to return the ball to Australia's Alex De Minaur during a men's singles fourth round match on day eight of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 4, 2022 - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

11:46 AM

A Kyrigos match without theatre? Impossible

11:44 AM

De Minaur breaks Garin again

The game re-set to deuce three times before De Minaur gained the advantage pinning Garin to the back of the court for him to net the ball. De Minaur wins the game after looping the ball over Garin at the net, for it to land squarely in behind the Chilean.

Another break for De Minaur, and he's serving for the first set.

11:40 AM

In the women's doubles

Great British duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart are 5-4 up in the first set against Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok, who are ranked fourth. Serving now, they've just broken the Ostapenko/Kichenok serve on Court No.3.

Great Britain's Heather Watson and Harriet Dart (right) in action during their Women's doubles match against Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic during day six of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 2, 2022. - Zac Goodwin/PA
Great Britain's Heather Watson and Harriet Dart (right) in action during their Women's doubles match against Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic during day six of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 2, 2022. - Zac Goodwin/PA

11:35 AM

De Minaur pulls ahead

De Minaur goes 4-2 up in the first set again Garin, having broken Garin a second time since that opening game.

Garin is struggling a little with his vision, having had eye-droppers from the physio during the change of ends at 3-2. Pointing at the grass, he might be suffering with hayfever.

A nightmare for any grass court player, I imagine.

De Minaur plays to Cristian Garin in the fourth round at Wimbledon 2022 - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
De Minaur plays to Cristian Garin in the fourth round at Wimbledon 2022 - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Katie Boulter (centre, right) watching Alex de Minaur on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022 - Adam Davy/PA
Katie Boulter (centre, right) watching Alex de Minaur on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022 - Adam Davy/PA

11:28 AM

That quarter-finalist? Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios will be looking to match that achievement, and progress for a deepest-ever finish in a grand slam.

11:20 AM

Our quarter-finalists so far

Today's singles competitors are questing for a place in the quarter-finals, but Sunday's action - for the first time in the history of the tournament - has already given us a handful of quarter-finalists. They are:

Men's quarter-finalists: 

  • Jannick Sinner

  • Novak Djokovic

  • Cameron Norrie

  • David Goffin

Women's quarter-finalists: 

  • Jule Niemeier

  • Ons Jabeur

  • Tatjana Maria

  • Marie Bouzkova

In what felt like a glimpse into the future, 20-year-old Sinner defeated 19-year-old starboy Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic sent home Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, who was enjoying a glittering run off the back of his defeat of Daniil Medvedev which won him the Rosmalen Championship.

Ons Jabeur, the world No. 2, is in flying form, now one of the heavy favourites in the tournament after French Open champion Iga Swiatek was dispatched by Alize Cornet.

11:12 AM

They're under way on Court No. 2

Australian Alex De Minaur, the boyfriend of British No. 3 Katie Boulter who went out against Harmony Tan in the third round, is one game up against Cristian Garin. De Minaur, who beat Britain's Liam Broady in the third round, broke the Chilean's opening service game with minimal fuss.

11:02 AM

Getting ready for day eight

Window cleaners work around the course ahead of day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022 - Zac Goodwin/PA
Window cleaners work around the course ahead of day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022 - Zac Goodwin/PA
A groundsman attends to the plants ahead of day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon - Zac Goodwin/PA
A groundsman attends to the plants ahead of day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon - Zac Goodwin/PA
People join the queue for tickets at Wimbledon, on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022 - James Manning/PA
People join the queue for tickets at Wimbledon, on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday July 4, 2022 - James Manning/PA
general view of the courts ahead of day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon - Zac Goodwin/PA
general view of the courts ahead of day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon - Zac Goodwin/PA

10:56 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of day eight at Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios' 1.30pm clash against the unseeded Brandon Nakashima is the showpiece Centre Court tie of the first afternoon going into week two of the competition, as the world No. 40 continues his barnstorming run through the championship. As anticipated, his performance at Wimbledon thus far has garnered no little controversy.

After being fined $10,000 for spitting on a spectator in his first round match against Paul Jubb, Kyrgios was labelled a "bully" with an "evil" streak by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who Kyrgios defeated in four sets on Saturday night to make it into the second week.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates beating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2022 - Glyn Kirk/AFP
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates beating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2022 - Glyn Kirk/AFP

Kyrgios, who is also unseeded in this year's tournament, has never played the American Nakashima, who is ranked 56th. Nakashima has had a comparatively simpler run to reach the round of 16, defeating 261th-ranked Nicola Kuhn and 109th-ranked Daniel Galan, his biggest test coming against 13th seed Denis Shapovalov, who he bested 6-2 4-5 6-1 7-6 (8-6). By contrast, after a five-set victory over British wildcard Paul Jubb, Kyrgios defeated 27th-seed Filip Krajinovic in straight sets before his nail-biting thriller against Tsitsipas, who was seeded fourth.

Later this evening, Rafael Nadal will play Botiv van de Zandschulp for the second time this summer, after meeting in the third round of the French Open. The 2022 French Open winner dispatched van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-2 6-4 on his route to the championship, and the Dutchman will no doubt be seeking revenge.

We will be bringing your game-by-game coverage of Kyrgios versus Nakashima, but before that starts, there will be updates from Elena Rybakina and Petra Martic, and Jason Kubler versus eleventh-seed Taylor Fritz on Court No. 1, and Cristian Garin versus Alex De Minaur, and Alize Cornet against Ajla Tomljanovic on Court No. 2.

It's set to be an exciting start to the second week of Wimbledon 2022, so make sure to follow along with us.

