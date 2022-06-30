Wimbledon 2022 live: Katie Boulter a set down but Heather Watson marches on - latest updates

Katie Boulter in action at Wimbledon - AP

A host of British players are in action today across the grounds at Wimbledon on day four.

We will keep you up to date on Katie Boulter, who is currently on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova.

Then we will turn our attention to Rafael Nadal this afternoon.

Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens.

Follow the latest updates from across Wimbledon below.

02:40 PM

Well, Boulter was a break up...

Pliskova has just broken the Briton so we're now back on serve in the second set. It's 3-6, 4-3.

02:28 PM

Boulter battling back

Om Centre Court, Britain's Katie Boulter is taking on sixth seed Karolina Pliskova and is a set down but a break up in the second set!

02:15 PM

Another Briton going well

Liam Broady has claimed the first set against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman on Court 3 and is 2-3 down in the second, which remains on serve.

01:55 PM

And Heather Watson has done it!

Wang Qiang dumps a forehand into the net and Watson moves into the third round with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Super stuff from the Briton who plays Kaja Juvan tomorrow.

01:50 PM

Out on Court 18

Heather Watson is within touching distance of a place in the third round.

Story continues

She's 5-4 up in the second set against Wang Qiang - but has just been denied on match point by a net cord for her opponent...

Heather Watson is looking to reach the third round at Wimbledon for a fourth time - GETTY IMAGES

01:16 PM

Game, set, match - Taylor Fritz

British wildcard Alastair Gray saved four match points in the third set but the American served out comfortably enough in the end to progress in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Fritz, the Eastbourne champion, remains on course for a quarter-final against Rafael Nadal.

01:02 PM

Updates from across SW19

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is into the third round after completing a 6-1, 7-6 win over Ana Bogdan on Court No 3.

Nick Kyrgios has made a rapid start to his match against Filip Krajinovic and is one game away from sealing the first set. You can follow live updates from that match here.

12:41 PM

What a shot!

Taylor Fritz wraps up the tiebreak 7-3 with a stunning full-length dive allowing him to shovel a winner into the empty court.

Alastair Gray though he had won the point with a cross-court volley and pumped his fist to the crowd, only to turn around and see the American's shot drop in!

Fritz leads two sets to love - 6-3, 7-6.

12:31 PM

Into a second-set tiebreak on Court 12

Can Alastair Gray claw his way back into the match against 11th seed Taylor Fritz?

It's 2-1 Fritz in the breaker as it stands...

12:23 PM

BREAKING: Exciting news for the baking community...

... Mary Berry is here!

wimbledon 2022 live rafael nadal score results highlights today - WIREIMAGE

12:19 PM

Our man on Court 12 with Gray vs Fritz- Samuel Hugh

Gray double faults to lose his serve when serving for the set. Can the wildcard recover?

12:05 PM

Gray fights back

Alastair Gray is doing what he can to stay with Taylor Fritz as he breaks and leads 4-1 in the second set.

Elsewhere, veteran Richard Gasquet won the first set 6-3 over Mackenzie McDonald on Court 17.

11:52 AM

Latest scores from around the grounds

Alastair Gray has lost the opening set 6-3 to American Taylor Fritz on Court 12.

On Court 3, former champion Petra Kvitova is blasting her way past Ana Bogdan, she leads 6-1 2-1.

4th seed Paula Badosa won the first set 6-3 over Irina Bara.

11:46 AM

Men's top 20 in tatters

The ATP Top 20 out of #Wimbledon



1 Medvedev Russia ban

2 Zverev Injured

6 Ruud R2 loss

8 Rublev Russia ban

9 Auger-Aliassime R1 loss

10 Hurkacz R1 loss

11 Berrettini Covid

17 Cilic Covid

18 Opelka R2 loss

19 Bautista Covid R2 withdrawal

20 Carreño R1 retired#getty pic.twitter.com/8SgH1iY6Pa — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) June 30, 2022

11:22 AM

Bautista Agut's statement

“Today I have notified Wimbledon of my cancellation. I have tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon.”

11:10 AM

BREAKING: Roberto Bautista Agut withdraws with Covid

The Spaniard comes the third men's player to exit from Wimbledon with the illness.

11:04 AM

Order of play - June 30

Nadal, Gauff, Badosa, Halep, Kvitova, Andreescu, Watson and Kyrgios all action.

Take a look at the full schedule here.

10:47 AM

'No father, no coach and no answers: Emma Raducanu looked lost in more ways than one'

Our Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown was on Centre Court to see Raducanu get knocked out of Wimbledon yesterday.

The 19-year-old was a forlorn figure as she trudged off the court but defiant in her press conference as she insisted she was not under pressure.

Brown writes:

Was Eddie Jones right all along when he suggested she had too many off-court distractions? Raducanu has undergone a transformation that would challenge any young woman her age. But perhaps, in the process, she has also lost a little of the devil-may-care spirit that made her such an irresistible force.

Read more from Brown here.

10:34 AM

Hello there

Good morning from Wimbledon once again as we gear up for day four of the 2022 Championships.

Wednesday was a tough day for British tennis as Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Ryan Peniston and Katie Swan all crashed out of the tournament. But today is a new day and we have six more Britons in action.

Katie Boulter is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova while Jack Draper and Heather Watson will be hoping to extend their runs on Court 1 and 18 respectively.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal continues his quest for the calendar grand slam while fellow French Open champion Iga Swiatek will be a good bet to extend her winning run.

On Tuesday, Swiatek announced she has teamed up with fellow tennis players Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski for a one-day special event to raise funds for people affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Iga Swiatek & Friends for Ukraine", scheduled for July 23 in Krakow, Poland, will feature a mixed doubles match and a set of singles between Swiatek and compatriot Radwanska. Both matches will be umpired by Ukrainian Svitolina.

"For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war," French Open champion Swiatek said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

"There will also be a special guest representing Ukraine - former (Ukraine) football player Andriy Shevchenko."

Swiatek, who is on a 36-match winning streak, has been vocal about her support for the beleaguered country, sporting a blue and yellow ribbon on her hat in recent months. The 21-year-old beat Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 in her opening round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday and takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove.

Stay with us for all the latest news and updates from SW19.