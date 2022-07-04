Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios loses first set on Centre Court before Rafael Nadal in action

Rafael Nadal returns to action on Day 8 at Wimbledon with the Spaniard up against Dutch player and 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp. There is plenty more to look forward to before that on Centre Court with Nick Kyrgios looking to put the bitter third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and a $4,000 fine behind him when he faces the USA’s Brandon Nakashima.

The last remaining Grand Slam winner in the women’s singles is Simona Halep and the Romanian, a champion here in 2019, battles fourth seed Paula Badosa, with the Spaniard able to match a career-best performance at a Grand Slam by reaching the quarter-finals. Harmony Tan’s incredible run continues, too, with the French star inspired since her first-round win over Serena Williams and set to face American Amanda Anisimova.

There's plenty of doubles action today too, including Jamie Murray and Bruno Soarez, back in the third round of the men's doubles against John Peers and Filip Polasek in an intriguing battle, while Coco Gauff, beaten in the singles by Anisimova on Saturday, will hope her doubles journey continues in the mixed alongside Jack Sock when they face Alize Cornet and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the quarter-finals. Follow all the action from day seven, including live updates and results from the All England Club

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 5-4 Brandon Nakashima*

14:40 , Michael Jones

Now is the chance for Nick Kyrgios. Brandon Nakashima takes the next game but the Australian will have the chance to serve out the set after a short break.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios* 4-6, 5-3 Brandon Nakashima

14:38 , Michael Jones

Brilliant from Kyrgios. He offers Nakashima no chances to set up a break of serve and moves quicky through his service game to move within one of taking the second set.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 4-3 Brandon Nakashima*

14:34 , Michael Jones

Brandon Nakashima is in danger of letting his levels slip. After flying to 40-0 he’s made a couple of errors and gifted two points beck to Kyrgios.

Great response. He puts Krygios on the back foot and utilises his forehand to keep him there. Kyrgios’ defence holds up for a couple of shots but Nakashima belts on across court and hold serve.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios* 4-6, 4-2 Brandon Nakashima

14:30 , Michael Jones

Those pain killers seem to have worked. Nick Kyrgios is properly belting the ball now and rattles through his next service game to move back in front in the set.

It’s been a very quick match, just under an hour played and almost two sets completed.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 3-2 Brandon Nakashima*

14:27 , Michael Jones

Kyrgios is in charge of the second set and Nakashima needs to respond.

He does. A fine service game ends with Nakashima catching Kyrgios’ return on the half volley and beautifully lifting the ball over the net, down the opposite side of court.

Great shot.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 3-1 Brandon Nakashima*

14:24 , Michael Jones

‘I just needed some pain killers’ says Kyrgios after speaking with the doctor in the brief break between games. He should be alright again in around 20-30 minutes time when they kick in.

Not that he seems to be majorly affected as it is.

Two failed returns and an ace from his serve puts him 40-0 up and he completes the hold with two dainty drop shots from up at the net.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 2-1 Brandon Nakashima*

14:21 , Michael Jones

Deuce! Nick Kyrgios earns himself a break point in the next game and Brandon Nakashima faults on his first serve. He dinks over a softer, slower second serve and Kyrgios goes for the winner with a backhand across court.

It goes wide.

Another double fault from the American gifts Kyrgios another break point and the Australian taps back the serve. Nakashima tries to unleash a forehand return but over cooks it and belts the ball long.

Kyrgios breaks!

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 1-1 Brandon Nakashima*

14:16 , Michael Jones

Kyrgios’ shoulder seems to be getting worse. He keeps giving it a rub and prod between rallies but it doesn’t seem to be too debilitating just yet.

Some fine work from Nakashima brings the American up to deuce but Kyrgios sees out the game with two pitch perfect serves down the centre line. The first is an ace and the second is floated back by Nakashima allowing Kyrgios to spank him a winning return.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios* 4-6, 0-1 Brandon Nakashima

14:12 , Michael Jones

Game Nakashima.

Clinical and composed stuff from the American to take the next two points and move ahead in the second set.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 0-0 Brandon Nakashima*

14:11 , Michael Jones

Kyrgios has called for the doctor in the break between set, presumably to see to his shoulder problem.

Nakashima, meanwhile, goes about his business with quiet determination. Two brilliant serves and follow ups put him 30-0 in front in the first game of the second set.

But, Kyrgios fights back. Firstly he blazes a cross-court forehand wide of his opponent before following it up in the next rally with another forehand winner. This one goes inside out and rockets past the American.

30-30.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios* 4-6 Brandon Nakashima

14:08 , Michael Jones

There is a break!

Nick Kyrgios is feeling the pressure. Two winners from the Amercian puts Kyrgios on the back foot in the game and flicks a return into the net on the next rally.

Three set points for Nakashima.

Kyrgios fizzes down an ace before going long and gifting the set to his opponent!

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios* 4-5 Brandon Nakashima

14:05 , Michael Jones

An absolutely rapid service game from Brandon Nakashima sees him fly into the lead once again. Nick Kyrgios couldn’t return the serve and only earned a point through a double fault.

Kyrgios sits down and gives his right shoulder a bit of a rub down in between games. He looks a little pensive and thoughtful, not his usual annoying self.

Nine games in and no breaks so far but a break of serve from Nakashima now and he’ll take the first set.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 4-4 Brandon Nakashima*

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Kyrgios stretches at his shoulder after launching his first ace of the service game. He touches it again as Nakashima blocks wide.

Nakashima gets his racket on the serve down the line but it goes wide -another return goes out and Kyrgios continues to hold his shoulder after holding.

That is a concern.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 3-3 Brandon Nakashima*

13:55 , Michael Jones

Kyrgios has his first conversation with the umpire after the fifth game. It’s nice and polite - Kyrgios just wanted him to look at a patch of grass behind the baseline.

Nakashima, meanwhile, has settled nicely and hasn’t allowed Kyrgios to pick up speed on the return game.

The service game is a different story, though. Rapid firing from Kyrgios and the backhand slice at the net is his first moment of magic in a rally.

Forehand winner! Kyrgios flashes the shot down the line.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 2-2 Brandon Nakashima*

13:51 , Michael Jones

While Kyrgios gets underway, Alex De Minaur is taken to a fourth set by Cristian Garin, who takes the third-set tiebreak! Could be a long one there over on Court No 2.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, with the second serve ace followed by the underarm. It clips the net cord and falls for a let. Kyrgios then gets slightly fortunate that Nakashima did not make more on a short drop shot from Kyrgios. The backhand pass at 40-30 nets and Kyrgios holds.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios 1-1 Brandon Nakashima*

13:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Nakashima takes a very comfortable service game to love. Kyrgios with a couple of wild returns on the Nakashima serve.

He wins his first point of the match with the second serve ace! Rapid pace again from Kyrgios - who skelps the forehand winner to move 40-15.

Wild from from Nakashima on the backhand and Kyrgios holds.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima

13:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Kyrgios just practiced two underarm serves during his warm-up.

That sets us up nicely...

It will be the American to serve first.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima

13:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Applause for Kyrgios as he makes his way out onto Centre Court to begin his warm up with Nakashima. How will the Australian adjust to Centre, and with the earlier start time? Very different conditions to the wild atmosphere of his late-night battle with Tsitsipas on Court One.

Huge ovation for Kyrgios on Centre Court ahead of his fourth round match against Nakashima #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/kQtpM0TIr7 — Jack Rathborn (@JackRathborn) July 4, 2022

Wimbledon 2022 - Nick Kyrgios ‘not trying to be Dennis Rodman’

13:29 , Jamie Braidwood

So the big revelation today is that Nick Kyrgios not only has one Dennis Rodman shirt, but two! After wearing a shirt with the former NBA ‘bad boy’ to his press conference against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Kyrgios was wearing another, different, Rodman shirt when practicing earlier.

Asked if he was trying to be the Rodman of tennis, Kyrgios replied: “I saw the shirt today in my house, I was, like, Yeah, that will work. We were watching “Last Dance” this morning as well on the TV. NBA is a great example. Like, these guys are competitors. Like, a little bit of trash talk. I wasn’t even trash talking him (Tsitsipas). He’s going to say I bullied him. I didn’t do anything. It’s just crazy.

“I wasn’t trying to be like anyone. I was just going out there and competing at Wimbledon, and I did it. It was successful. Everything I did worked. It was like I’m not going out there to be his friend, like, Oh, Tsitsipas. Do you want me give him a lot of respect, and say, Beautiful shot, Stefanos?

“No, that’s not what I’m going to give to him. I’m just going to be myself. I’m not trying to be Dennis Rodman. Trying to be myself.”

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Brandon Nakashima

13:26 , Jack Rathborn

The atmosphere is building nicely on Centre Court, anticipation for Kyrgios vs Nakashima.

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios on Wimbledon title chances

13:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios was asked if he could win Wimbledon after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas. “Yeah, I feel good,” was his reply. “As I said, round by round, if I keep doing my things, I feel good. I’m all right.”

The Australian was then asked what had been “holding him back” from competing in the grand slams. “I think I just don’t like travel, and tennis is a tough one,” he said. “When you’re from Australia you have to travel eight months of the year to play a full schedule. That’s not something I’m willing to do. So that’s first things first. I don’t like to travel that much.

“Obviously I haven’t been able to play a consistent level of tennis. I’m very accountable. I haven’t been able to produce my best tennis in consistent number of times in the year, and that’s that simple. I have produced some fair, consistent tennis against Tsitsipas, though.”

Wimbledon 2022: Upcoming schedule as show courts begin

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Centre Court - 1:30PM

1. Brandon Nakashima v Nick Kyrgios

2. Paula Badosa v Simona Halep

3. Botic Van De Zandschulp v Rafael Nadal

No 1 Court - 1:00PM

1. Elena Rybakina v Petra Martic

2. Jason Kubler v Taylor Fritz

3. Amanda Anisimova v Harmony Tan

Wimbledon 2022: Cristian Garin 2-6, 5-7, 3-3 Alex De Minaur

13:17 , Jamie Braidwood

De Minaur has now battled back into this set as Garin relinquishes his third-set lead.

On Court No 1, the match between Elena Rybakina and Petra Martic has got underway.

Both players advanced to the fourth round without dropping a set and taking out some seeded opponents.

Wimbledon 2022: *Cristian Garin 2-6, 5-7, 3-0 Alex De Minaur

12:54 , Jack Rathborn

Magic from Garin, a gorgeous backhand drop shot.

That keeps the Chilean at 100 percent, 6/6, first serve points won.

Make that 7/7, tidy, and the lead is up to 3-0.

Wimbledon 2022: Cristian Garin 2-6, 5-7, 2-0 Alex De Minaur*

12:51 , Jack Rathborn

Garin not letting his form dip, pushing De Minaur hard and the Aussie goes long to gift a break point to the Chilean.

BREAK! Garin strikes first and this match is alive once more.

Wimbledon 2022: Cristian Garin 2-6, 5-7 Alex De Minaur*

12:43 , Jack Rathborn

Advantage De Minaur after an aggressive backhand from Garin goes long.

One more set point...

Again long with the first serve. Garin nets the return on the second though, and that’s set!

An hour and 37 minutes into this match and the Aussie is one set away from the quarter-finals.

Wimbledon 2022: Cristian Garin 2-6, 5-6 Alex De Minaur*

12:41 , Jack Rathborn

Wow, this is some tennis! Garis on the run and slips.

But still in this and De Minaur cracks after changing the angle of his backhand, break point!

A trusted serve bails the Aussie out, now he has set point.

Net, first serve. Garin on the second serve quick and De Minaur on the run nets a forehand. Deuce.

Wimbledon 2022: Cristian Garin 2-6, 5-6 Alex De Minaur*

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

A hole again for De Minaur, as Garin goes to 15-30.

But an unreturned serve comes at just the right time, 30-30.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

12:35 , Jack Rathborn

A swift response from the Aussie, who breaks back immediately, now he has a second chance to serve this second set out.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

12:29 , Jack Rathborn

De Minaur is looking to serve out this second set.

He leads 5-4, but Garin is throwing everything at him, an opening at 0-30.

Huge! Reaching low, Garin rips a backhand cross court and past the onrushing De Minaur. Three break points coming...

He only needs one, De Minaur plants a backhand into the net. We’re level at 5-5 as the match reaches an hour and a half.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

12:04 , Jack Rathborn

It’s an early break for De Minaur, he leads 2-1 and will serve next.

While Dart and Watson are one set up against fourth seeds Kichenok and Ostapenko.

Nick Kyrgios practices at Wimbledon

11:53 , Jack Rathborn

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

It’s two set points for De Minaur, and the slice game is strong.

Garin nets and it’s a 6-2 first set for the Aussie 19th seed in 40 minutes.

Dart and Watson serving for the first set at 6-5 against Kichenok and Ostapenko.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:41 , Jack Rathborn

De Minaur 4-2 up and Garin looking to close within a game.

The Aussie barking at himself in frustration.

That is a wonderful rally: Garin with the drop shot, De Minaur with the chopped slice deep, Garin then passes, but De Minaur up quick to volley, but the Chilean responds and passes once more before being gifted an easy volley at the net.

We’re now at deuce three in this compelling match.

A brilliant lob from De Minaur and he has a second break, leads 5-2 and will serve for the first set.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:25 , Jack Rathborn

Elsewhere Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are leading by a break at 3-2 in the first set of their third round ladies' doubles match against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko.

De Minaur responds to Garin’s first hold and game of the match, it’s 3-1 to the Aussie.

Australia's Alex De Minaur returns the ball (AP)

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:17 , Jack Rathborn

That’s an ace from De Minaur to save a fourth break point. Impressive.

The game is now into an eighth minute. The Aussie changes up his approach and darts to the net, Garin can’t pass and it’s game point now.

And that’s a fine hold for De Minaur, with partner Katie Boulter watching in the crowd.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:13 , Jack Rathborn

De Minaur and Garin engaging in lengthy backhand rallies.

But the Chilean mixes it up with a fine forehand winner, two break-back points.

He saves two, but Garin is dialled in and brings up a third. But De Minaur is made of tough stuff and brings deuce up once more.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:09 , Jack Rathborn

De Minaur with two break points up early against Garin, who double faults on the first, it’s 1-0 to the Aussie, a perfect start.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:07 , Jack Rathborn

De Minaur has a 3-0 record against Garin, including one win on grass.

That was recently at Eastbourne with the Aussie running out a 6-3, 6-3 winner.

It’s Garin to serve first after De Minaur won the toss for this intriguing last 16 clash.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

11:03 , Jack Rathborn

Tennis is underway on the outside courts, we have Alex De Minaur facing Cristian Garin on Court No2.

De Minaur is part of the ‘Fantastic Four’ Australians making it to this stage for the first time since 1999.

He’ll hope to advance to the quarter-finals with Nick Kyrgios, Jason Kubler and Ajla Tomljanovic also in action today.

The last time this many Australians made it this far at the All England Club, the quartet included Pat Rafter, Mark Philippoussis, Wayne Arthurs and Jelena Dokic.

Novak Djokovic ready to help son follow in his footsteps

10:55 , Jack Rathborn

Novak Djokovic said he will do everything he can to support his son Stefan if he decides to follow in his footsteps but the Serb wants to make sure the seven-year-old does not feel pressured to pursue a career in tennis.

Footage of the 20-times Grand Slam winner training with his son circulated on social media earlier this week and Djokovic also posted side-by-side pictures of them hitting a forehand on Twitter, with the caption “so cool to see this”.

In May, Djokovic said his son had won his first tournament on the same day he won the Italian Open, describing their success as a “sunshine double”.

“I try to use every available opportunity ... to play with him because he’s right now fully immersed into tennis,” Djokovic told reporters after his win over Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon on Sunday.

“Everything around tennis, how he can play, he’s watching, he’s analysing. I will support him in any possible way I can so that he can be professional tennis player ... if he really wants to.

“But it’s too early to speak about it, to be honest. He’s not even eight-years-old. It’s important for me that we have a relationship as a father and son ... before anything else, and that he’s enjoying life.”

Djokovic also said it was important his son was exposed to a variety of sports.

“I feel like it’s very important to have, particularly at this young age, a lot of stimulus to the children from different perspectives and different sports and different movement, different activities,” Djokovic said.

Six-times Wimbledon champion Djokovic will face Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.

Novak Djokovic waves after defeating Tim van Rijthoven (AP)

Wimbledon 2022: Day 8

10:44 , Jack Rathborn

Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

10:33 , Jack Rathborn

The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years will also see players earn a record amount of prize money.

A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.

This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.

Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

10:20 , Jack Rathborn

Wimbledon marked 100 years of Centre Court with a special celebration on Sunday.

Close to 30 past singles champions, including Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Roger Federer, made appearances while there was a singing cameo from Sir Cliff Richard.

In pictures: Wimbledon celebrates 100 years of Centre Court with past champions

Last Briton standing Cameron Norrie growing comfortable with Wimbledon pressure

10:08 , Jack Rathborn

Cameron Norrie is proud of the way he has handled home expectations after surging through to a first grand slam quarter-final at Wimbledon.

Heather Watson’s defeat on Centre Court earlier on Sunday had left Norrie in the increasingly familiar situation of being the last Briton standing and looking to break new ground having made it past the third round for the first time.

He did so with aplomb, producing his best performance of the fortnight so far to defeat American 30th seed Tommy Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4 and set up another very winnable match against David Goffin.

“Obviously a great day,” said Norrie, who is only the fifth British man to make the last eight in singles here in the Open era.

Last Briton standing Cameron Norrie growing comfortable with Wimbledon pressure

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic

09:56 , Jack Rathborn

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.

The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tie-break but ended up losing it 18-16.

O’Mara and Barnett finally converted their fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) victory in two hours and 12 minutes.

The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.

Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year.

Jamie Murray and Venus Williams beaten by British pair in mixed doubles epic

Jannik Sinner escapes from Carlos Alcaraz battle as starlets light up Centre Court

09:44 , Jack Rathborn

Jannik Sinner progressed into the Wimbledon quarter-finals after he proved too hot to handle for Carlos Alcaraz in a meeting between two of the biggest prospects in the sport.

A breathless start by the Italian saw him grab the initiative and only briefly let it slip against the 19-year-old, who eventually hit his straps but could never find the level that saw him make the last eight at the US Open and Roland Garros in the past year.

Sinner, 20, had never won at the All England Club before this summer but took his sixth match point to claim a 6-1 6-4 6-7 (8) 6-3 success in three hours and 35 minutes to set up a potential dual with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

This was only their third battle at ATP level and the Spaniard held the upper-hand at the start of what could be a rivalry destined to dominate the next decade of tennis.

Jannik Sinner escapes from Carlos Alcaraz battle as starlets light up Centre Court

Heather Watson denied Wimbledon quarter-final by Jule Niemeier after Centre Court celebration

09:31 , Jack Rathborn

Heather Watson was unable to continue the party on Centre Court after her unexpected Wimbledon run was stopped short of the quarter-finals by Germany’s Jule Niemeier. There would be no heartbreaking ending on this occasion and although Watson will regret the missed opportunity of an open tournament draw, the 22-year-old Niemeier proved to be on a different level and is more than deserving of her place in the last eight.

Watson overcame the trauma of a string of previous Wimbledon defeats by reaching the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time in 43 attempts, but Niemeier had no such history to speak of and swung freely as she grasped the opportunity on what is her Wimbledon debut. Niemeier, the world No 97, had upset the second seed Anett Kontaveit early in the tournament and will face another German, Tatjana Maria, for a place in the semi-finals.

The 30-year-old Watson was put under pressure by Niemeier’s aggressive return game and heavy forehand, as the German broke twice in the opening set. Backed by a powerful first serve, good hands at the net and an eye for the backhand lob, Niemeier settled from an early wobble in the second set to quell any chance of a Watson comeback. Watson’s performance was littered with errors and her second serve proved to be a fatal weakness during the match, winning just four of the 15 points she faced and committing four double faults.

Heather Watson denied quarter-final by Jule Niemeier after Centre Court celebration

Jelena Ostapenko fumes after Wimbledon defeat and brands Tatjana Maria ‘lucky’

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Sore loser Jelena Ostapenko was booed off court at Wimbledon and claimed opponent Tatjana Maria was “lucky” after her fourth-round defeat.

Latvian Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, threw a water bottle at her chair which fell over as she stormed away following a 5-7 7-5 7-5 loss in which she wasted two match points.

She said: “I thought it was my match, I had to win it, and she got just so lucky in some moments so she could come back.

“I felt I was the player who had to win this match today.

“Of course I’m really disappointed because if I lost against an amazing player who just beat me in a great match… but I just lost my match.

Jelena Ostapenko fumes after Wimbledon defeat and brands Tatjana Maria ‘lucky’

Novak Djokovic savours win over Tim van Rijthoven

09:14 , Jack Rathborn

(EPA)

Novak Djokovic hugs Tim van Rijthoven (AP)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates (AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

09:08 , Jack Rathborn

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).

That matches the fine given to Kyrgios for his antics during his first-round victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, where he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him.

Kyrgios, who was himself fined another 4,000 dollars (£3,300) for swearing during Saturday’s match, appealed incessantly to umpire Damien Dumusois and other tournament officials for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for his first offence.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

Wimbledon Day 8 preview: Nadal and Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday

08:55 , Jack Rathborn

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will grace Centre Court on day eight of the Championships in Wimbledon.

Former SW19 winner Simona Halep will also play on the biggest stage at the All England Club in a last-16 battle with fourth seed Paula Badosa.

But with this year being the first when matches were scheduled on the middle Sunday, what used to be known as ‘Manic Monday’ will be a lot less hectic.

Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday

Cameron Norrie reaches first grand slam quarter-final with straight-sets win

08:45 , Jack Rathborn

Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying in singles at Wimbledon by defeating Tommy Paul to reach the first grand slam quarter-final of his career.

Heather Watson’s defeat earlier on Centre Court had left Norrie in the increasingly familiar situation of being the last Briton standing, and he appears more than up to the task.

The ninth seed had eased past another American, Steve Johnson, in the third round and he built on that with another excellent performance on Court One, beating 30th seed Paul 6-4 7-5 6-4.

Having never previously been past the third round at a slam, Norrie is thriving on his first deep run and will be favoured to go further, with unseeded Belgian David Goffin his opponent in the last eight.

Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals

08:37 , Jack Rathborn

The magical run of Tim van Rijthoven is over but it required the full powers of Novak Djokovic’s steely edge to break the spell.

After taking the second set to level the match under the lights, the 25-year-old wildcard threatened what would have been one of the biggest shocks in Centre Court’s 100-year history. Van Rijthoven had no impact on the sport to speak of until four weeks ago, when he won his first match on the professional tour and followed it up by beating all before him on grass. For a moment it looked as if the six-time Wimbledon champion would be the latest to be swept aside by his wave but Djokovic backed down on his relentless grit to take a 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2 win in over two and a half hours.

“Come on Tim,” is a popular shout around Wimbledon during most matches at SW19 but the Centre Court crowd found a new hero in Van Rijthoven. There was something special unfolding as the Dutchman’s forehand began to find its mark following an inaccurate start. Bolstered by an emphatic serve, Van Rijthoven had the weapons and firepower an upset of this scale demands but Djokovic pressured and squeezed his opponent with a relentless return game and faultless hitting from the baseline to run away with the third set and then the match.

Novak Djokovic ends Tim van Rijthoven’s Wimbledon run to reach quarter-finals