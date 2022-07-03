Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Tim van Rijthoven latest score and updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon - LIVE!

Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title as he faces Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven in a last-16 clash on Centre Court. The top seed has not lost at SW19 for five years and has been largely untroubled once again, dropping just 14 games across his last two matches.

Van Rijthoven is making his Grand Slam debut and has made an immediate impact, knocking out seeds Nikoloz Basilashvili and Reilly Opelka to reach this stage. The world number 104 has dropped serve just three times on his run to the fourth round, though that will be tested against arguably the greatest returner in tennis history.

Whoever makes it through this evening will have a tough test on their hands in the quarter-finals, with Jannik Sinner facing the winner it what will be a hugely anticipated match. Follow all the action LIVE with Matt Verri at Wimbledon!

Djokovic 6-2 4-6 *5-1 Van Rijthoven

21:59 , Matt Verri

Djokovic with a stunning forehand down the line, before a great return is too good for Van Rijthoven to get back. 0-30.

Ace from the Dutchman, but again it’s just ridiculously good from Djokovic. Chases down Van Rijthoven and lifts a perfect lob to bring up two set points.

Both saved with big first serves! Deuce. That’s out though from Van Rijthoven, third set point coming up. Ace again. Deuce.

It was a real battle but Van Rijthoven at least avoids a bagel as he gets on the board in the third set.

Djokovic 6-2 4-6 5-0* Van Rijthoven

21:54 , Matt Verri

Van Rijthoven going for even more now, it’s not happening for him though. Forehand slapped into the net before Djokovic swings an ace out wide. 40-0.

Return into the net from Van Rijthoven and it’s a rapid hold to love in barely more than a minute.

Van Rijthoven will serve to avoid a third-set bagel.

Djokovic 6-2 4-6 *4-0 Van Rijthoven

21:51 , Matt Verri

Van Rijthoven with two unforced errors to start the game - his level has dropped since that huge effort to win the second set. 0-30 and in trouble on serve.

First serve eases the worries though, Djokovic sends a return long. Van Rijthoven sends a simple backhand into the net - break point for Djokovic. This to move a double break up. Van Rijthoven finds the line with a whipped forehand, Djokovic looks up to the sky.

Slice from Djokovic lands deep in the court and skids on low, Van Rijthoven can do nothing with it. Back to deuce. Another break point coming up - lob from Djokovic is good and Van Rijthoven sends a lob through the legs long.

And there’s the double break, lob from Djokovic does the damage once again. He’s cruising through this set now.

Djokovic 6-2 4-6 3-0* Van Rijthoven

21:44 , Matt Verri

Ace from Djokovic, who is racing through this service game. Djokovic starts walking away thinking he has two in a row, but then the fault call comes from the umpire. Challenged - it was in! Ace it is, 40-0.

Make that three in a row. Serving clinic from Djokovic there and he’s going through the gears.

Djokovic 6-2 4-6 *2-0 Van Rijthoven

21:42 , Matt Verri

Back where we left off, with Van Rijthoven’s serving. 125mph ace out wide gets the tally climbing once more.

Again Djokovic slips, looking to change direction behind the baseline. Looked really awkward but he’s fine. Forehand from Van Rijthoven is long, bit of pressure here at 30-30.

Sensational! Djokovic at full stretch produces a backhand pass, Van Rijthoven can only watch it land in. Break point Djokovic.

Forehand from Van Rijthoven is long and Djokovic breaks early in the third set!

Djokovic 6-2 4-6 1-0* Van Rijthoven

21:37 , Matt Verri

Djokovic quickly settling down again, after that big effort to try and get the second set back on serve.

First serve out wide, return into the net from Van Rijthoven and it’s a routine hold for the top seed to get the third set up and running.

Djokovic 6-2 4-6 Van Rijthoven

21:32 , Matt Verri

Van Rijthoven goes for the big forehand down the line - it’s long. Djokovic with a fourth opportunity to get it back on serve.

Return from Djokovic sits up to be put away at the net, Van Rijthoven just about gets the forehand inside the baseline. Guess what? Deuce.

Ace from Van Rijthoven, he’ll have a set point now. But it’s so, so good from Djokovic. Forehand from Van Rijthoven drops at his toes, he just cushions it back over the net.

Second-serve ace from Van Rijthoven, nerveless! Set point again. AND HE TAKES IT! An ace out wide - what better way to seal it?

It’s one set each on Centre Court.

21:28 , Matt Verri

All free points gratefully received at this stage by Van Rijthoven. Superb serving brings two of them as he moves 30-15 up. Two points to go...

That doesn’t help, net cord works in Djokovic’s favour and Van Rijthoven can’t catch up with it. 30-30.

Ace out wide... set point! That’s sensational from Djokovic though, chases down the drop shot and flicks a backhand pass crosscourt. Deuce. Double fault from Van Rijthoven. What a time for that! Break point Djokovic. There’s the first serve from Van Rijthoven, deuce again.

Backhand dumped into the net by the Dutchman, another break point for Djokovic. He slips, leaving an empty court for the Van Rijthoven forehand. Fortunately Djokovic is back up and moving fine.

Into the net again from Van Rijthoven - break point number three. And it’s saved again, first serve gets Van Rijthoven out of trouble. Back to deuce.

Djokovic 6-2 4-5* Van Rijthoven

21:20 , Matt Verri

Unforced errors from Van Rijthoven to start the game, his focus maybe already on having to serve this out.

Djokovic doesn’t have that excuse though, forehand sent long as he moved forward. Van Rijthoven then does the exact same. 40-15.

Return into the net from the Dutchman, who after the changeover will be serving to level the match up.

Djokovic 6-2 *3-5 Van Rijthoven

21:17 , Matt Verri

Can Van Rijthoven now consolidate the break?

Two big first serves would suggest so, Djokovic can do nothing about them. 30-0. This time Djokovic has a second serve to attack and he does just that - briefly had to scramble to chase down a lob but a slice from Van Rijthoven then drops long. 30-15.

Forehand slapped down the line, followed by a 134mph ace. Van Rijthoven is on the charge and one game away from the second set!

Djokovic 6-2 3-4* Van Rijthoven

21:13 , Matt Verri

Djokovic’s turn to crank up the first serve, two of them bring a couple of cheap points. Cheers from Centre Court as he then sends a backhand long, 30-30.

Challenge from Djokovic, who briefly thought he had an ace. Instead it will be a second serve. Van Rijthoven turns to his box in frustration after a poor backhand into the net.

Brilliant from Van Rijthoven, who whips a forehand past the onrushing Djokovic. The Serbian is less than impressed that a shot earlier in the rally was not called out. Deuce.

It’s another sensational rally, finished with a drop shot from Van Rijthoven to bring up a break point! He’s turning on the style.

HE TAKES IT! More magic from the pair of them, and Van Rijthoven keeps his nerve with a smash at the net. Well well well...

Djokovic 6-2 *3-3 Van Rijthoven

21:06 , Matt Verri

Double fault from Van Rijthoven to kick things off, but there is more impressive serving from then onwards. Djokovic can just about get a racquet on another big first serve but no more than that.

It’s a sensational return this time, but even that should be simple for Van Rijthoven to put away. He goes for a casual drop shot - far too casual. Straight into the net. He then follows it with an unforced error, deuce.

Frustration from Djokovic, furious with himself as he frames a forehand long. It’s misfired again, though he challenges this one. Shouldn’t have bothered. Battling hold for Van Rijthoven.

Djokovic 6-2 3-2* Van Rijthoven

21:00 , Matt Verri

Djokovic having lots of success when he moves forward, pretty much only doing so when he’s in complete control of the point. Forces Van Rijthoven out to his left and then puts away the overhead at the net.

A shanked forehand from Van Rijthoven follows and it’s a swift hold to love for Djokovic.

Djokovic 6-2 *2-2 Van Rijthoven

20:58 , Matt Verri

Van Rijthoven has already been lobbed on a number of occasions but he continues to come to the net. The lob duly follows from Djokovic, Van Rijthoven can only flick it into the net as he scurries back.

Backhand from the Dutchman flies long, 15-30. That helps the situation, ace.

Break point for Djokovic coming up, met with another ace out wide by Van Rijthoven. Brilliant. Deuce.

More big serving and that brings a big hold. The Dutchman levels up the second set.

Djokovic 6-2 2-1* Van Rijthoven

20:53 , Matt Verri

First serve from Djokovic solid again, serve out wide is not returned by Van Rijthoven.

The Dutchman then goes for a big forehand pass, hits it slightly out of the frame and Djokovic shows lovely hands at the net to drop the volley over.

Even the ‘Come on Tim’ faithful enjoyed that.

Djokovic 6-2 *1-1 Van Rijthoven

20:50 , Matt Verri

Double fault from Van Rijthoven, gives Djokovic an opening at 30-30.

Challenge from the Dutchman, and a good one too. Ball caught the line and that moves him within a point of a hold.

Which he swiftly wraps up. Better start to the second set than he managed in the first!

Djokovic 6-2 1-0* Van Rijthoven

20:47 , Matt Verri

Van Rijthoven is keeping the games competitive and having decent moments, but on the big points he’s just come up short.

Chance again at 30-30, but Djokovic raises his levels and seals an opening hold in the second set with an ace.

Djokovic 6-2 Van Rijthoven

20:41 , Matt Verri

Delightful lob from Djokovic, Van Rijthoven at full stretch can’t reach it but it then drops in just inside the baseline. 15-30.

Van Rijthoven’s serve turns up right when he needs it though, another ace. Backhand out by a long way from the Dutchman, deuce.

And now a set point for Djokovic, after 39 minutes of action on Centre Court. First serve delivers again, back to deuce.

Another chance for Djokovic to wrap it up. And he does! Stunning backhand down the line, Djokovic takes the first set 6-2!

Djokovic 5-2* Van Rijthoven

20:35 , Matt Verri

Djokovic does not even need to watch the ball as Van Rijthoven launches it into the air, knowing full well that is sailing beyond the baseline. 15-15.

Long again from Van Rijthoven, this time off the return, but Djokovic chucks in an unforced error of his own. 30-30.

Break point Van Rijthoven! Huge forehand crosscourt, Djokovic can do nothing with the volley as he moves to the net. Tame slice into the net from the Dutchman, real waste. Deuce.

Another missed chance for Van Rijthoven, and another Djokovic hold. Closing in on the first set.

Djokovic *4-2 Van Rijthoven

20:30 , Matt Verri

Even Djokovic is finding the Van Rijthoven serve difficult to return. Real weapon, especially if he can make more of them at the first time of asking.

Challenge from the Dutchman, as he thinks a backhand has landed on the line. He’s right, point to be replayed at 40-0.

Djokovic’s forehand crosscourt has too much on it and it’s a routine hold to love for Van Rijthoven.

Djokovic 4-1* Van Rijthoven

20:25 , Matt Verri

Van Rijthoven does brilliantly to get a Djokovic serve back over the net, but by the time he’s looked up the ball has already been dropped back over. 30-15.

Return from Van Rijthoven is a bit wild, and the Serbian then swiftly wraps up a comfortable hold.

Djokovic *3-1 Van Rijthoven

20:22 , Matt Verri

Nice swinging volley to start the game for Van Rijthoven, still looking to get off the mark. Djokovic then slaps a forehand long, 30-0.

Lovely drop shot, even Djokovic can’t get to that. The ‘come on Tim’ shouts reaching record levels.

Serve and volley from the Dutchman and he is up and running!

Djokovic 3-0* Van Rijthoven

20:18 , Matt Verri

Djokovic has a second go at a second serve that clips the top of the net. He sends this one fully into the net, double fault. 30-30.

And that’s a break point for Van Rijthoven, unforced error from Djokovic gifts it to him. Saves it. Long rally, Djokovic perfectly finds the baseline and it skids on, leading to a shanked forehand from Van Rijthoven. Deuce.

That’s long from Djokovic, as he falls off balance. A second break point for the Dutchman. First serve gets Djokovic out of trouble - first sign of emotion from him with a ‘come on’.

Being made to work out for it though, the top seed. Forehand long and we’re back to deuce. Djokovic holds eventually - took nearly ten minutes.

Djokovic *2-0 Van Rijthoven

20:10 , Matt Verri

Van Rijthoven immediately under pressure at 0-30 down in his first service game after a double fault. Can’t find a first serve.

That helps, his first ace of the match is followed by a couple of clean forehand winners to help settle the nerves. 40-30. Djokovic ups the aggression though and takes it to deuce.

Second ace from Van Rijthoven is powered down, but the Dutchman then sends a backhand long. Back to deuce and he’s battling to try and get on the board.

Space is there for the forehand to be put away by Van Rijthoven, he nets it though. Break point Djokovic. Which he converts! Drop shot from Van Rijthoven isn’t great, lob that follows lands long.

Djokovic 1-0* Van Rijthoven

20:03 , Matt Verri

Huge hitting from Van Rijthoven, who is in complete control of the point but then opts to let a Djokovic lob go... it lands in. Hasn’t quite got his eye in yet!

Couple of returns from the Dutchman don’t find the middle of the racquet. Djokovic comfortably holds.

Here we go...

20:00 , Matt Verri

Ready for play to begin for the final time this weekend.

Djokovic to serve at the start of the first set.

Players out on Centre Court

19:54 , Matt Verri

Roof has been closed on Centre Court, so there will be no delays later on to turn the lights on.

Crowd here have certainly had their money’s worth already, but there’s more fun to come!

Up next for Djokovic or Van Rijthoven!

19:52 , Matt Verri

Race against time...

19:44 , Matt Verri

Reminder that the Wimbledon curfew is 11pm.

Once Djokovic and Van Rijthoven eventually get out on court, have their warm-ups and then get underway, they’ll likely have just under three hours to complete their match tonight.

Sinner wins!

19:40 , Matt Verri

Brilliant win for Sinner, who gets the better of Alcaraz with a 6-1 6-4 6-7 6-3 victory on Centre Court. Before this run, he’d never previously made it past the first round at Wimbledon.

He’ll face Djokovic or Van Rijthoven in the quarter-finals. That match up next!

Sinner serving for the match...

19:34 , Matt Verri

Jannik Sinner 5-3 up in the fourth set on Centre Court and serving for a place in the quarter-finals.

If he can hold serve here, that will be that and Djokovic will be up next!

Good company to keep!

19:24 , Matt Verri

Latest from Centre Court...

19:16 , Matt Verri

Sinner has taken charge of the fourth set with a break, leading two sets to one against Alcaraz.

The Spaniard just had a chance to break straight break, 0-40 on the Sinner serve, but could not take any of those opportunities.

Sinner leads 4-1 in the fourth, the match potentially just two games away from a conclusion.

New experience for Van Rijthoven

19:04 , Matt Verri

Only once since 2008 has Djokovic failed to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals. For Van Rijthoven, this tournament has been his first ever appearance in the main-draw at a Grand Slam.

Safe to say there’s a bit of a contrast when comparing the two CVs.

Better news for the Dutchman is that twice he’s faced a player ranked inside the top ten in the world. Both times he won. Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger Aliassime were both beaten as Van Rijthoven stunned everyone to go all the way at the Libema Open last month.

Djokovic has already been out on Centre Court today...

18:52 , Matt Verri

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are no strangers to Centre Court... but this time is a little different 😅



Alcaraz takes the third set!

18:40 , Matt Verri

Not time for Djokovic yet. Alcaraz has dug deep, saved the match point and taken it to a fourth set.

Centre Court crowd getting plenty of entertainment!

18:37 , Matt Verri

Three set points have come and gone for Alcaraz on Centre, the third saved by a stunning forehand winner from Sinner.

The Italian then has a match point, finds the net. Alcaraz survives. Match point number two coming up for Sinner though...

Relentless from Djokovic again

18:29 , Matt Verri

Serene progress for Djokovic in the tournament so far, as expected.

He dropped a set in his first-round match but since then he’s lost only 14 games, breezing past Thanasi Kokkinakis and then fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

Nobody has looked like stopping him so far - huge task ahead for Van Rijthoven.

Centre Court update

18:18 , Matt Verri

Djokovic and Van Rijthoven potentially just a couple of games away from making their way out on Centre Court.

Sinner two sets up against Alcaraz, but it’s level at 5-5 in the third. Spaniard will have plans to extend that much a long while yet...

Cameron Norrie into the quarter-finals!

18:07 , Matt Verri

Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying as he booked his place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with victory over Tommy Paul.

By the time Norrie had broken in the opening game of the match he was the only British singles player left in the draw, after Heather Watson fell to a straight-sets defeat on Centre Court earlier in the afternoon.

The 26-year-old shown no signs of any added pressure weighing on him though, easing his way to a 6-4 7-5 6-4 win. What was already the best Grand Slam run of his career has got even better, with a quarter-final against David Goffin to come, after the Belgian battled past Frances Tiafoe in an epic encounter lasting four hours and 37 minutes.

A brilliant moment on Centre Court

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tennis legend Sue Barker was on Sunday reduced to tears as Wimbledon legends and fans gave her a standing ovation as Centre Court celebrated its centenary.

The oldest tennis tournament in the world this year marks its 135th edition, but it is 100 years since Centre Court was moved to Church Road, its current location.

A ceremony was hosted by Barker and her BBC commentary partner - and fellow tennis legend - John McEnroe and included a rollcall of some of the best the sport has ever seen.

Centenary celebrations

17:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sunday saw a centre court centenary celebration occur to mark 100 years of Centre Court in its current location.

Guests from the local community will be present in addition to some of the Covid-19 heroes in the NHS and social care.

Refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria who have settled in Merton and Wandsworth will also be present for the celebrations, which began at 1.30pm.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

The pair have never met before.

How to watch

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The BBC will broadcast the match on BBC One with coverage commencing at 1.45pm BST. If the match takes place between 6pm and 7pm, coverage will switch to BBC Two.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can stream the tennis action over the next two weeks via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Welcome

17:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic’s fourth round clash with Tim van Rijthoven.

The game will begin on Centre Court after Carlos Alcaraz’s match with Jannik Sinner.