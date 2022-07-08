Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie latest score and updates from Centre Court semi-final

Wimbledon 2022 - LIVE!

Cameron Norrie will be hoping Centre Court can roar him on to a huge upset win this afternoon when he plays Novak Djokovic for a place in the Wimbledon final.

The British number one had never previously made it past the third round of a Grand Slam but a battling five-set win over David Goffin in the quarter-finals booked his place in the last four.Norrie will join Andy Murray as the only British man to reach a Wimbledon singles final in the Open Era should he get the job done.

The task is a daunting one though. It’s five years since Djokovic last lost at SW19 and since then he has won three Wimbledon titles. Victory for the top seed this afternoon and he will have reached more Grand Slam men’s singles finals than any player in history. Follow all the action live below with Matt Verri at Wimbledon!

Djokovic vs Norrie latest news

Third set! Djokovic races through it 6-2

Second set! Djokovic levels match

First set! Norrie with stunning display to take it 6-2

How to watch

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 6-2 *2-1 Norrie

17:20 , Matt Verri

Better from Norrie, but he’s having to be so aggressive to win points. Forehand just about catches the baseline - pretty much has to be that good right now.

Good deep backhand, Djokovic nets and Norrie is on the board in the set.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 6-2 2-0* Norrie

17:18 , Matt Verri

This is rapidly getting away from Norrie now. Sliced return flies long and Djokovic is 30-0 up.

Just ridiculously good from Djokovic, ball dropped at his feet but he just cushions it back over the net. Norrie scrambles after it but can’t get there.

Long once more from Norrie, a swift hold to love.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 6-2 *1-0 Norrie

17:16 , Matt Verri

Double fault from Norrie - goes without saying that he really has to hold here. Sends that long though, 30-30. Pressure immediately on his serve again.

Good aggressive backhand, Djokovic’s lob floats long. Norrie finds the net once more - deuce.

Two more unforced errors from Norrie, Djokovic’s box on their feet. He has a break at the start of the fourth set!

17:10 , Matt Verri

Djokovic had 12 unforced errors in the first set, and then nine across the next two. He’s cleaned things right up.

Norrie not having anything like the kind of success he enjoyed early on

Novak Djokovic is one set away from an eighth Wimbledon final, taking the third 6-2 #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 6-2 Norrie

17:07 , Matt Verri

Norrie moves forward for the second-serve return but sends it low into the net. The Brit seems to be spending most of his time chasing down drop shots, not a particularly enjoyable task in this heat. He can only flick this one back to Djokovic who has a routine volley into an open court. 30-15.

Ace down the T - two set points Djokovic.

Djokovic takes the third set! Forehand into the net from Norrie and he’s somehow got to find a way to win the next two sets.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 *5-2 Norrie

17:03 , Matt Verri

Better start to the game from Norrie, but he then slaps a couple of forehands into the net. 30-30 and Djokovic fancies his chances of getting the job done right here.

That’s good from the Brit, chases down the drop shot and puts away the backhand. Return from Djokovic is long and Norrie at least asks the top seed the question of whether he can serve the set out.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 5-1* Norrie

17:00 , Matt Verri

Norrie gets a bit of fortune with the net cord but even that isn’t enough to win the point. Djokovic scoops it back, Norrie doesn’t get anywhere near enough on the lob and it’s a simple smash for Djokovic.

Attempt at a backhand pass from Norrie lands wide and Djokovic is a game away from the set.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 *4-1 Norrie

16:56 , Matt Verri

Norrie having to work so hard for every point. Worked around the court, does well to get the ball back but Djokovic is waiting at the net to put the volley away. 15-30.

Timely first serve from the Brit, but he then nets a forehand. Break point Djokovic and this would give him complete control of the set.

Which he has! Long from Norrie and Djokovic is marching towards the third set.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 3-1* Norrie

16:52 , Matt Verri

Djokovic points at the baseline in disgust as he sends a forehand into the net.

Quickly gets things back on track though, forehand winner followed by an ace out wide. 40-15. And another one next point. Not much Norrie can do about that.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 *2-1 Norrie

16:48 , Matt Verri

Couple of confident forehands from Norrie help settle him down after a bit of a stumbling spell. He then gets given a simple volley to put away and has not problem doing so.

Djokovic sends the return wide, there’s the hold for Norrie. Massive response from Centre Court to try and rally their man.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 2-0* Norrie

16:45 , Matt Verri

Everything going Djokovic’s way now. Forehand hits the top of the net and drops perfectly onto Norrie’s side of the court. Hands up in apology won’t make the Brit feel any better.

It’s then a wild overhead from Norrie and Djokovic has a hold to love.

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 *1-0 Norrie

16:42 , Matt Verri

Applause from Djokovic as Norrie chases down a drop shot and flicks it past the Serbian down the line. Can always rely on the Brit to run everything down.

Norrie has another drop shot to get after, but he can’t get this one back in play. 15-30... Norrie has to find a way to hold here. Confident smash at the net is a good response.

Break point Djokovic though, challenge doesn’t save Norrie there. Norrie saves it! Big fist pump as he puts away another overhead. Deuce. Forehand long from Norrie, Djokovic has another break point. Saved again! Djokovic left in a heap as he slips behind the baseline, don’t think he was getting to the that anyway.

Take three, Norrie dumps a backhand into the net. Djokovic breaks! Shank from Norrie and Djokovic has the break.

Big response from the top seed...

16:33 , Matt Verri

Djokovic 2-6 6-3 Norrie

16:30 , Matt Verri

Double fault from Djokovic and Norrie then piles the pressure on to get to 0-30. Big couple of points coming up.

Challenge from Norrie as he can’t get a first serve back. Was comfortably in from Djokovic. Norrie then completely shanks a forehand. 30-30. Backhand out from Norrie - set point Djokovic.

And there’s the set! Norrie goes long again and Djokovic has levelled the match!

Djokovic 2-6 *5-3 Norrie

16:25 , Matt Verri

Centre Court celebrating a Norrie volley before he’s even hit it - when he does he sends it out. Should have been routine.

And it could prove very costly. Djokovic to the net, backhand down the line and Norrie can’t get it back. Two break points for Djokovic!

He needs just one! Forehand long from Norrie and that’s a really poor game from the Brit. Djokovic will serve for the set.

Djokovic 2-6 4-3* Norrie

16:22 , Matt Verri

Norrie briefly loses his footing behind the baseline, gathers himself quickly but Djokovic whips a forehand winner down the line. Follows it with an ace - he’s been so much better on serve in this second set. Norrie struggling to make an impact on it.

Backhand return from the Brit is long, a hold to love for Djokovic.

Djokovic 2-6 *3-3 Norrie

16:19 , Matt Verri

Djokovic lobs the ball up, asking Norrie the question with the overhead. The Brit doesn’t have the answer, sends it straight into the net. 15-30. Again he has a solid response though, another punishing rally and Norrie comes out on top.

That’s wide though - forehand lets Norrie down. Break point Norrie! Saves it, Djokovic’s sliced return floats just long. He challenges but it is indeed out. Deuce.

Second chance coming up for Djokovic though. Again he can’t take it! Goes for a crosscourt pass but he nets it. Back to deuce.

And Norrie grinds out another hold, met with a ‘Come on’ from the Brit.

Djokovic 2-6 3-2* Norrie

16:12 , Matt Verri

Norrie runs down the drop shot, dinks it back over the net but Djokovic makes a nice backhand down the line. And another one, this time even better. 30-15.

Attempt at the forehand pass from Norrie is long, and so is the second-serve return next point. Djokovic edges ahead in the second set at the changeover.

Djokovic 2-6 *2-2 Norrie

16:08 , Matt Verri

Lovely from Djokovic, forehand pass is perfect as it drops just inside the line. He then does so well to stay in the rally, Norrie hammering away with the forehand but Djokovic holds firm. That forces the Brit to go for too much and it’s just out. 30-30.

Break point Djokovic! Norrie looks to back up the power with a deft drop shot, but it doesn’t clear the net.

He saves it, forehand sets up the point and he puts away the volley at the net. Challenge from Djokovic and a terrible one at that. Deuce.

Ace down the T, before Djokovic then nets a second-serve return. Big hold.

Djokovic 2-6 2-1* Norrie

16:02 , Matt Verri

Two long forehands from Norrie - Djokovic hasn’t lost a point on serve since he put this cap on.

Flat backhand down the line, Norrie does well to force Djokovic to hit another shot but he’s comfortable over the smash. Another routine hold for the top seed.

Djokovic 2-6 *1-1 Norrie

15:59 , Matt Verri

Norrie scrambling to stay in the point, no room for the backhand pass though and Djokovic has a simple enough volley at the net. The Brit then gets the slice all wrong, 30-30.

That’s lovely touch though, a deft volley from Norrie just about clears the net. Slice from Djokovic is then long and Norrie battles his way to a hold.

Djokovic 2-6 1-0* Norrie

15:55 , Matt Verri

Cap on for Djokovic at the start of the second set. He’ll hope it brings a far less sloppy display.

Early signs are good, a couple of cheap points on set and he’s swiftly 40-0 up. Norrie then nets a backhand and Djokovic has a hold to love to help steady the ship.

Djokovic 2-6 Norrie

15:51 , Matt Verri

So, Norrie serving for the first set. He’ll have another chance if he can’t take this one.

Djokovic goes for the slice as he moves to the net, lands long though. He goes for a forehand down the line next point, into the net. The unforced errors continue to flow. 30-0.

Double fault from Norrie, followed by an ace down the T. Two set points!

First one goes with another double fault but once again it’s an ace next point! Norrie takes the first set after a dream 32 minutes.

Djokovic 2-5* Norrie

15:47 , Matt Verri

Djokovic with so many unforced errors already, a couple of really poor forehands and Norrie has another chance at 15-30. Top seed has not got going at all.

Norrie then reads the drop shot and flicks it down the line - two break points for the Brit! He’s all over Djokovic.

DOUBLE BREAK FOR NORRIE! Long rally, Norrie stays in it and it’s Djokovic who blinks first. This is incredible from Norrie.

Djokovic *2-4 Norrie

15:43 , Matt Verri

Norrie couldn’t consolidate the break at the start of the set, can he do so now?

Forehand winner is followed by a first serve that catches the line, bounces awkwardly on Djokovic and he shanks the return.

Djokovic then goes for a massive second-set return, can’t clear the net though. Norrie holds.

Djokovic 2-3* Norrie

15:39 , Matt Verri

Norrie looking to be aggressive, goes for the backhand down the line and it’s very nearly perfect. Just long though. Djokovic with a poor attempt at a slice, low into the net. 30-30.

Break point Norrie! Wild forehand from Djokovic and Norrie has a chance to take control of the set.

He takes it! Brilliant from Norrie. Has to scramble to stay in the point before taking control, and another unforced error from Djokovic brings the break of serve.

Djokovic *2-2 Norrie

15:34 , Matt Verri

Serious point! Drop shots, lobs, tweeners... sealed with a sublime drop volley from Djokovic. Norrie has established himself well in this match early on, looking strong in the rallies.

Deep backhand from the Brit and Djokovic can’t respond, but next point Norrie sends it comfortably long. 15-30.

Bit of pressure on the Norrie serve but he comes through the test well, holding as Djokovic can’t return a swinging serve out wide.

Djokovic 2-1* Norrie

15:29 , Matt Verri

Swinging ace out wide from Djokovic, backed up with a second ace down the T. He’s quickly settling into his rhythm now.

Forehand winner whipped crosscourt and that’s a routine hold for Djokovic. A bit of normality after a chaotic start!

Djokovic *1-1 Norrie

15:26 , Matt Verri

More like the Djokovic we expected, gets a second serve to attack and hammers a deep return at Norrie’s feet. The Brit’s forehand down the line is then just wide. 15-30.

Two break points Djokovic! Norrie nets the backhand and Djokovic is eyeing an immediate break back.

Djokovic breaks! Norrie slaps a forehand into the net and we’re on serve once again.

Djokovic 0-1* Norrie

15:23 , Matt Verri

Big cheers as Djokovic nets a backhand and Norrie takes the first point of the match. Top seed then sends a forehand long - not the greatest start he’s ever made. 0-30.

And another unforced error - two break points Norrie! One down, one to go as Norrie’s shot lands just beyond the baseline.

TAKES THE SECOND! Huge fist pump to his box, masive roar from the crowd. Great exchange at the net, Norrie comes out on top. What a start!

15:18 , Matt Verri

Time to get this one up and running. Djokovic will serve first.

🇷🇸 Djokovic vs Norrie 🇬🇧​



🇷🇸 Djokovic vs Norrie 🇬🇧​

The six-time champion faces the hometown hero for a place in the final...#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100

Here we go...

15:13 , Matt Verri

Players are out on Centre Court, huge ovation as you’d expect.

Not sure much of a warm-up will be required, but time for a few groundstrokes and a couple of volleys and then we’ll be underway!

Not long now!

15:06 , Matt Verri

Centre Court starting to fill up again ahead of the semi-final. Seriously hot day at SW19!

Next up...

14:54 , Matt Verri

Krejcikova and Siniakova have beaten Kichenok and Ostapenko 6-2 6-2. They’re into the women’s doubles final.

Attention now turns to Djokovic vs Norrie - next on Centre Court!

Not long now!

14:50 , Matt Verri

Djokovic and Norrie look set to be on Centre Court very soon.

Krejcikova and Siniakova have a 5-2 lead in the second set and will serve for the match.

Men’s semi-final up at the conclusion of that, which could follow swiftly.

Room for improvement for Norrie...

14:45 , Matt Verri

Djokovic and Norrie have played each other just once before.

That was at the ATP World Tour Finals at the end of last year - Norrie managed just three games as he fell to a 6-2 6-1 defeat.

British fans will be desperate for a much-improved showing this time!

Murray: Norrie can shock Djokovic

14:38 , Matt Verri

Andy Murray has backed Cameron Norrie to shock Novak Djokovic on Centre Court tomorrow, writes Matt Majendie.

Djokovic has not lost at Wimbledon for five years and is the hot favourite to beat the British No1 and go on to win a seventh SW19 title.

But two-time champion Murray believes his fellow Brit can pull off a grass-court upset in the semi-final.

He told Standard Sport: “We’ve seen some stuff in tennis over the last few years that no one expected, like with Emma [Raducanu, winning the US Open].”

Read the full story!

(PA)

Schedule update...

14:30 , Matt Verri

Krejcikova and Siniakova have taken the first set on Centre Court against Kichenok and Ostapenko.

One more of those and Djokovic and Norrie will soon be starting their walk through the Wimbledon corridors.

The second seeds have made a good start to the second set too, with an early break. They’re serving to move 3-1 ahead and three games from victory.

Norrie and Centre Court vs Djokovic

14:24 , Matt Verri

Djokovic is fully aware that Centre Court will be right behind Norrie this afternoon.

The British number one needed every bit of crowd support to get past Goffin in the quarter-finals and he’ll be grateful for all the help he can get against Djokovic!

The moment Novak Djokovic found out he was facing Cameron Norrie 😂😁#BBCTennis #Wimbledon

How Norrie got here...

14:17 , Matt Verri

Cam Norrie has needed a couple of epic encounters to continue his Wimbledon run.

The British number one beat Jaume Munar in five sets to reach the third round, where he beat Steve Johnson to make the last-16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

He then eased past Tommy Paul, before finding a way past David Goffin in a five-set thrillier in the quarter-finals.

(Getty Images)

How Djokovic got here...

14:07 , Matt Verri

Novak Djokovic is into his 11th Wimbledon semi-final, but it hasn’t been entirely comfortable.

The top seed dropped a set in his opening match against Kwon Soon-woo and also needed four sets to get past Tim van Rijthoven in the round of 16.

In his quarter-final match against Jannik Sinner he lost the first two sets, but Djokovic roared back to get the job done and book his place in the last four.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Method to Kyrgios’ madness

13:58 , Matt Verri

When Nick Kyrgios took to the ­practice courts at Wimbledon ­yesterday, he thought it was his ­penultimate session before a semi-final against Rafael Nadal, writes Matt Majendie.

And yet he acted like there was not a care in the world. He switched his racket to his left hand and proceeded to do impressions of the Spaniard.

He had his grunt down to a tee as he returned the ball to one of his team on the other side of the net.

Moments earlier, his hitting partner had been knelt over on the grass with his backside in the air as Kyrgios took a pot shot at his posterior with a serve at full tilt, a forfeit for having lost a practice tiebreak to him.

Read more on the Wimbledon finalist waiting for Djokovic or Norrie!

Nick Kyrgios on the turf during Wimbledon practice (Getty Images)

Centre Court update...

13:51 , Matt Verri

Early break for Ostapenko and Kichenok on Centre Court - they lead 2-0 in the opening set of their doubles semi-final.

Reminder that Djokovic and Norrie will be on once that match is done.

Glorious day at Wimbledon!

13:43 , Matt Verri

Norrie fully aware of task ahead

13:37 , Matt Verri

Cameron Norrie has warned his growing fanbase that he faces one of the toughest tasks in tennis in toppling Novak Djokovic on Centre Court today, writes Matt Majendie.

Djokovic is a six-time Wimbledon champion and has not lost at the tournament since 2017 when he was carrying an elbow injury.

This is Norrie’s first Grand Slam appearance while, in contrast, Djokovic is playing in the last four of one of the majors for a 43rd time in his illustrious career.

And in his quest to reach the final of his home Grand Slam, Norrie told Standard Sport: “I think it’s one of the toughest tasks in tennis, especially with the way he’s playing right now.

“And particularly in the last round he came back from two sets to love down and you’ve got to take a lot of confidence from his point of view and I think it’s going to be a really tough one, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Read the full story!

Cameron Norrie will be in action on Friday in the Wimbledon semi-finals (PA) (PA Wire)

Prediction

13:23 , Matt Verri

It’s been a brilliant run to the last four from Norrie but he now faces an assignment that is as difficult as they come - beating Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The British number one is a much better player than he showed when the two met at the end of last year, and will have a partisan Centre Court crowd behind him.

At times this tournament Djokovic has looked vulnerable for one set, even two against Jannik Sinner, but winning three against the top seed looks a step too far for Norrie.

Djokovic to win in four sets.

How to watch Djokovic vs Norrie

13:15 , Matt Verri

TV channel: BBC will broadcast the match on BBC One with coverage on the channel commencing at 1.45pm BST. If the match is still being played at 7pm, coverage will switch to BBC Two.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can stream the tennis action over the next two weeks via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

LIVE blog: Keep across all of the action right here with us!

Start time

13:06 , Matt Verri

Centre Court scheduled has had to be moved around a bit after the second semi-final was called off.

There is a women’s doubles semi-final first on, starting at 1:30pm BST. Djokovic and Norrie will be on after the conclusion of that - 2:30pm is the earliest they can walk out but it’s likely to be later than that. Some time between 3pm and 3:30pm is expected.

Good afternoon!

12:53 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to a big afternoon at Wimbledon!

It’s men’s semi-final day... though there’s just the one match. All the focus is on Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie on Centre Court, as the British number one looks to book his place in the Wimbledon final. Just the small matter of the six-time SW19 champion stands in his way.

With Rafael Nadal pulling out of his last-four clash, Norrie and Djokovic know the winner of their match will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final.