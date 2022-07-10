Wimbledon 2022 final LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios latest score and updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon 2022 - LIVE!

Novak Djokovic goes in search of a seventh Wimbledon title this afternoon as he faces Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final on Centre Court. This is a record 32nd Grand Slam final for Djokovic, though it hasn’t entirely been plain sailing up to this point. The top seed fell a set behind against Cameron Norrie and dropped the first two sets against Jannik Sinner, before eventually battling through.

Victory this afternoon would give him a 21st Grand Slam title, one ahead of Roger Federer’s tally and one behind Rafael Nadal. In Kyrgios he faces a man in his first major final, an achievement that has surprised even the Australian.

Kyrgios is bidding to become the first unseeded men’s singles champion at SW19 for more than 20 years and although he’s had a few trademark flashpoints over the past fortnight, there has also been far more consistency than he has shown in previous years. Follow all the action live below with Matt Verri at Wimbledon!

Djokovic vs Kyrgios latest news

First set! Kyrgios takes it 6-4

How to watch

Head-to-head record

Prediction

Djokovic 4-6 *5-3 Kyrgios

15:13 , Matt Verri

Kyrgios taking about half a second between his first and second serves, ball kids having to run for their lives to keep up.

Ace out wide from the Australian but he then whips a forehand into the net. 30-30. Djokovic just a couple of points away from the set.

That helps the Kyrgios cause, another ace. Djokovic can’t return this one either, Kyrgios holds.

Djokovic 4-6 5-2* Kyrgios

15:08 , Matt Verri

Good point from Kyrgios, succession of forehands crosscourt and eventually Djokovic can’t get one back. Second serve kicks right up, catches Kyrgios off guard and he shanks it out.

Big return winner there from the Australian, door is open for him at 15-30. Starts to close as Djokovic finds two unreturned serves.

Backhand from Kyrgios flies long, Djokovic moves within a game of levelling the match up.

Djokovic 4-6 *4-2 Kyrgios

15:05 , Matt Verri

Double fault from Kyrgios, his first of the match. Gets things back on track with the first serve though that Djokovic can’t return, and he then whips a lovely forehand down the line.

Ace out wide and there’s the hold. Kyrgios keeps himself in the set, at least for now.

Djokovic 4-6 4-1* Kyrgios

15:01 , Matt Verri

Another double fault from Djokovic, he’s already had a few of those this afternoon. Follows it up with a first serve that Kyrgios can’t get back.

It’s been a brief lull from Kyrgios but he bursts into life again, massive backhand crosscourt is too good for even Djokovic to reach. 40-30. That’s deuce! Kyrgios needs a couple of attempts at the smash but he gets the job done at the second time of asking.

Tame backhand into the net from Kyrgios, met with a thumbs up to his box. Djokovic consolidates the break.

Djokovic 4-6 *3-1 Kyrgios

14:56 , Matt Verri

Kyrgios winds up the forehand, sails long. First real look Djokovic has had on the Kyrgios serve, 0-30. And now he really has a look, three break points as he finds a backhand winner.

Djokovic breaks! Net cord gives Kyrgios absolutely no chance, Australian is immediately over to moan at his box. Not sure they’re entirely to blame for that break.

Djokovic 4-6 2-1* Kyrgios

14:52 , Matt Verri

Forehand pass into the net from Kyrgios, but the backhand down the line next point is perfect as Djokovic moves forward. 15-15.

Frustration from Kyrgios as he nets a return, his box swiftly on their feet to rally him. They’re up again as Djokovic slaps a forehand into the net, again the top seed has started a match slowly.

Long, long rally. Djokovic gradually grinds Kyrgios down and the Australian sends a backhand wide. 40-30. Another great rally, finished off with a superb drop shot from Djokovic. Starting to find his rhythm.

Djokovic 4-6 *1-1 Kyrgios

14:47 , Matt Verri

In the five sets of tennis these two have now played against each other, Djokovic has had a total of one break point. Doesn’t enjoy the Kyrgios serve at all.

Three consecutive aces come flying down just to prove that, Djokovic can only watch each time. Very nearly four in a row, but it just clips the top of the net. That’s an absolutely perfect return from Djokovic though. Challenge from Kyrgios shows it landed bang on the baseline. 40-30.

130mph out wide and that’s not coming back, Kyrgios levels the second set up.

Djokovic 4-6 1-0* Kyrgios

14:44 , Matt Verri

Djokovic lost the first set against both Sinner and Norrie before responding, so he won’t be concerned yet.

Confident hold to love to get things up and running in the second set. Serve lands right on the line and skids under Kyrgios’ racquet to seal it.

Djokovic 4-6 Kyrgios

14:41 , Matt Verri

Kyrgios serving for the set and he begins that bid with yet another ace. Djokovic finally gets into a rally but it’s Kyrgios who gets the better of it, coming out on top as they exchange slices. 30-0.

Can’t make the slice this time though and then the serve and volley goes wrong. 30-30 and Djokovic isn’t quite done yet in this set.

Set point! Serve doesn’t come back and Kyrgios is one more of those away from the first set. Can’t take it, backhand well wide. Deuce.

Massive serve brings up a second set point. Ace down the T... SET KYRGIOS! Seriously impressive 31 minutes from the Australian.

Djokovic 4-5* Kyrgios

14:36 , Matt Verri

Will Kyrgios push for another break here or just turn his attentions to serving it out in the next game?

The latter. Pretty much walks out of the way as Djokovic swings a serve out wide. Not much interest either in a backhand down the line from Djokovic, who cruises his way to a hold to love.

Over to Kyrgios, who will be a bit more engaged in the next game you’d imagine...

Djokovic *3-5 Kyrgios

14:34 , Matt Verri

Two first serves from Kyrgios and he doesn’t have to hit another shot either time. Ideal start to this game. Make that three unreturned serves, 40-0 in the blink of an eye.

And then an ace out wide! Ridiculously good from Kyrgios against probably the greatest returner of all time.

Djokovic 3-4* Kyrgios

14:31 , Matt Verri

Kyrgios turning to the party tricks, even if they’re not really working. Goes for a through-the-legs pass, as you do, but Djokovic responds with a perfect drop volley.

Djokovic then fires down an ace of his own to keep himself in touch in the opening set.

Djokovic *2-4 Kyrgios

14:29 , Matt Verri

It’s been such a confident start from Kyrgios, another ace down the T. Then shows brilliant hands at the net, Djokovic lob doesn’t have anywhere near enough on it and Kyrgios can flick the volley away.

Serve and volley again from the Australian. Hold to love. He’s on the charge on Centre Court.

Djokovic 2-3* Kyrgios

14:26 , Matt Verri

Kyrgios box on their feet pretty much every time he wins a point and they’re up again as Djokovic can’t get a drop shot back. And once more as a slice from the top seed floats wide. 15-30.

Two break point Kyrgios! Another lovely drop shot and the backhand down the line that follows is too good for Djokovic to do anything with it.

Kyrgios steps forward to be aggressive with the second-serve return, but Djokovic drops it right back at his feet. One break point saved.

Double fault! Djokovic gifts the break to Kyrgios, who lands the first blow in this final.

Djokovic *2-2 Kyrgios

14:22 , Matt Verri

Serve and volley from Kyrgios is well executed, and he then thunders a 132mph ace down the T. Djokovic not getting anywhere near that.

Nor is getting a look at the ace out wide that follows. Rapid hold to love for the Australian who is showing no sign of nerves in his first Grand Slam final.

Djokovic 2-1* Kyrgios

14:19 , Matt Verri

Already been a number of brilliant rallies - Kyrgios can’t quite flick this drop shot back over the net.

Djokovic then finds another ace out wide, before Kyrgios goes wide with the crosscourt forehand. A shanked return later and it’s a hold for Djokovic going into the first changeover.

Djokovic *1-1 Kyrgios

14:15 , Matt Verri

Two long rallies at the start of Kyrgios’ first service game. Not sure that will be his gameplan but it works. First Djokovic sends a forehand wide, and then the Australian shows nice touch at the net to put the volley away. 30-0. And then we have a 125mph second serve ace... obviously.

First underarm serve of the match, Djokovic runs it down. Kyrgios then nets a forehand, bit of pressure now at 40-30.

Not when Djokovic sends a drop shot into the net. Eventful first game on serve for Kyrgios!

Djokovic 1-0* Kyrgios

14:12 , Matt Verri

Double fault from Djokovic to start the final - nothing like a nice settler. Couple of swinging serves get things back on track.

Kyrgios return not quite firing in the opening game, sends two of them long and Djokovic is on the board in relatively routine fashion.

14:09 , Matt Verri

Djokovic to serve first in the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios won the toss and elected to receive.

Time to get this show on the road!

Here we go!

14:05 , Matt Verri

14:01 , Matt Verri

Kyrgios strolls out first, head to toe in white this afternoon. Djokovic just behind.

Cap straight on from Djokovic this time - he wants no repeat of that first set against Norrie in the semi-finals.

Not long now...

13:58 , Matt Verri

Ball kids, line judges and pretty much everyone else out on Centre Court... just a couple of tennis players needed and we’ll be ready to get underway!

13:47 , Matt Verri

Just under 15 minutes to go until Djokovic and Kyrgios walk out on Centre Court.

Plenty of empty seats still - spectators wisely hiding away from the heat until the last possible moment!

It’s not going to be dull...

13:36 , Matt Verri

What a day for it!

13:31 , Matt Verri

Another glorious afternoon at SW19 - boiling hot once again.

Djokovic lost the first set against Norrie in similar conditions, put on a cap at the start of the second and then cruised through to victory.

Can imagine the cap won’t be too far away from the start today...

History on Djokovic’s side

13:24 , Matt Verri

Five years since Djokovic lost at Wimbledon, nine years since he lost on Centre Court. That was in the 2013 final against Andy Murray.

Since then it’s been a perfect run for Djokovic. Kyrgios with a serious task on his hands!

(Getty Images)

Bit more of a traditional warm-up...

13:13 , Matt Verri

Bromance going on?

13:05 , Matt Verri

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios appear to have mended their frosty relationship and grown relatively close, even if the Serbian isn’t ready to go quite as far as Kyrgios.

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” Kyrgios said.”

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It’s real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, ‘Hopefully I’ll see you Sunday’.”

Djokovic said: “I don’t know if I can call it a bromance yet, but we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year.

“But when it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That’s something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot.”

Method to Kyrgios madness

12:55 , Matt Verri

Kyrgios has never done things by the book, but there can have been few more maverick preparations for what is now a first Grand Slam final by virtue of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal with injury, writes Matt Majendie.

Maybe there is a method in the Kyrgios madness after all. To watch him this week on the practice courts in particular has been to see an often tortured soul in the prime of life.

He has been the star attraction, crowds flocking to watch him often practising in those Air Jordans that had caused such a stir on Wimbledon’s show courts and a seemingly endless array of NBA tops.

He has no full-time coach and his approach to on-court training is far from that of the methodical steps of his peers. In the warm-up before his quarter-final against Cristian Garin, his main preparation had been hitting slice serves as high into the air as he could muster, putting enough spin on them that his hitting partner had no chance of getting them back.

Read the full story!

Nick Kyrgios on the turf during Wimbledon practice (Getty Images)

Getting the main shots warmed up...

12:45 , Matt Verri

Djokovic: Kyrgios a big-match player

12:38 , Matt Verri

Novak Djokovic is relishing a Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios after putting an end to British hopes.

The 35-year-old is into an eighth SW19 final after a four-set win over Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals, shaking off a sluggish start to find his top form. He’ll face a fresh Kyrgios, who didn’t need to hit a point on Friday as Rafael Nadal pulled out of the last-four clash due to an abdominal injury.

Djokovic has played Kyrgios twice before and lost on both occasions - he is yet to even win a set against the Australian. The pair have previously had a frosty relationship, with Kyrgios remarking in 2019 that Djokovic would “never be the greatest” if he couldn’t beat him.

Things are more cordial now though and Djokovic is glad to see Kyrgios producing the necessary consistency to reach a first Grand Slam final.

“He’s a big-match player - if you see his career, the best tennis he’s played is always against the top guys,” Djokovic said.

Read the full story!

Prediction

12:31 , Matt Verri

Djokovic is unsurprisingly the favourite to seal yet another Wimbledon title but this is unlikely to be an easy afternoon for him.

Kyrgios has a brilliant record against him and has been more consistent than ever over the past two weeks, aside from the odd distraction. Djokovic is as good a returner as the sport has ever seen but even he will struggle with the Kyrgios serve.

The Australian comes in fresh and a fast start is essential. He’s certainly good enough to take the lead in the match, but as we’ve already seen this tournament Djokovic is a tough man to keep down and it would be no surprise to see him eventually earn a hard-fought victory.

Djokovic to win in four sets.

Head-to-head...

12:23 , Matt Verri

The pair have met twice before, with Kyrgios winning on both occasions. Djokovic is yet to take a set off the Australian.

The first match came at the Mexican Open in 2017, when Kyrgios won 7-6 7-5, and he also came out on top a couple of weeks later at Indian Wells. That was the last time the two played each other, more than five years ago.

How to watch Djokovic vs Kyrgios

12:16 , Matt Verri

TV channel: BBC will broadcast the match on BBC One with coverage on the channel commencing at 1pm BST.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can stream the tennis action over the next two weeks via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

LIVE blog: Keep across all of the coverage with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Start time

12:09 , Matt Verri

Djokovic and Kyrgios will walk out onto Centre Court at 2pm.

Quick warm-up after that, no that one is needed in this weather, and then they’ll be underway in the final.

Good afternoon!

12:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

A man in his 32nd Grand Slam final up against a man in his first. The two have completely contrasting personalities too - very difficult to know what to expect!

We’ll have all the build-up right here ahead of full live coverage later this afternoon. Stay tuned!