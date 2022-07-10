Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic faces Nick Kyrgios in men’s singles final

Follow for live updates as Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon. As a contest, it does not require much selling. Djokovic is bidding to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title and seventh overall while Kyrgios is playing in his first grand slam final, with the controversial Australian set to bring more fireworks to Centre Court following an extraordinary run in SW19.

Kyrgios, who is playing in the Wimbledon final amid allegations of common assault against his ex-girlfriend, has defeated Djokovic on both previous meetings between the pair. The 27-year-old was set to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final but progressed as a walkover after the Spaniard pulled out due to injury.

Djokovic will have experience on his side as the Serbian attempts to win his 21st grand slam title. The 35-year-old came from a set down to defeat British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals and after starting the year by being deported from Australia following a row over his Covid-19 vaccine exemption, he has the chance to extend his dominance at Wimbledon to 28 wins in a row.

Kyrgios, though, will be hoping to make it two first-time grand slam champions crowned at Wimbledon this weekend. On Saturday, Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur in three sets to lift the women’s singles final. Follow live build-up, updates and scores below:

Wimbledon 2022: Men’s singles final - Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios

Match starts at 2pm on Centre Court

Djokovic bids for fourth Wimbledon title in a row

Kyrgios facing first grand slam final after unexpected run

Explaining the allegations against Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios claims he has a ‘bromance’ with Wimbledon final opponent Novak Djokovic

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic may have had a frosty relationship over the years, but the Australian now says it is more of a “bromance”.

Kyrgios caused a stir on a podcast in 2019 when he branded Djokovic “cringeworthy” and claimed he was obsessed with wanting to be liked.

Story continues

But after Kyrgios criticised Djokovic’s treatment by border officials in his homeland ahead of this year’s Australian Open, he says they are now so friendly they even exchange messages on social media.

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” Kyrgios said. “I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there.

“I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

“I felt like I was almost the only player and someone to stand up for him with all that drama at the Australian Open.

“I feel like that’s where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real-life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you.

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It’s real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like ‘hopefully I’ll see you Sunday’.”

Novak Djokovic aware of how ‘dangerous’ Nick Kyrgios will be in Wimbledon final

11:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic is happy to see Nick Kyrgios living up to his potential by reaching a Wimbledon final, even though he knows the danger that poses.

Djokovic said: “In a way it’s a surprise because of his ranking. He has never reached a grand slam final. So maybe not too many people are giving him big chances to reach the finals.

“I think, between us players, we always know how dangerous he is, on grass particularly, because of his game, because of his attitude on the court being so confident, just going for it, being a very complete player.

“It seems like mentally he’s at a better state than where he was some years ago. These are the occasions he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it’s also not a surprise for me that he’s there.

“Honestly, as a tennis fan, I’m glad that he’s in the finals because he’s got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

“Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency.

“For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be.”

Novak Djokovic aware of how ‘dangerous’ Nick Kyrgios will be in Wimbledon final

Sleepless night for Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon final spot was confirmed

11:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Kyrgios: “I had a shocking sleep last night. I probably got an hour’s sleep just with everything, like the excitement.

“I had so much anxiety, I was already feeling so nervous, and I don’t feel nervous usually.

“I was just restless, so many thoughts in my head about a Wimbledon final. That’s all I was thinking about, imagining myself winning, imagining myself losing, everything.

“I feel like I’m just a reckless ball of energy right now. I just want to go out on the practice court now and hit some tennis balls. I want it to come already. Yeah, I want the final to come already.

“I know that I have to kind of just calm down. There’s still a couple days until that moment. Hopefully tonight I’ll get a better rest, a chamomile tea and a better rest.”

Sleepless night for Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon final spot was confirmed

11:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios admitted he could not sleep after hearing the news that he is a Wimbledon finalist.

Rafael Nadal, Kyrgios’ semi-final opponent, stunned the Championships on Thursday evening when he revealed he would have to withdraw from the match due to his abdominal injury.

The Spaniard’s decision comes as a huge blow to the tournament, robbing it of one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the year.

More here:

Sleepless night for Nick Kyrgios after Wimbledon final spot was confirmed

Explaining the allegations against Nick Kyrgios

10:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Earlier this week, the news broke that Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.

A police statement said: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”

His barrister Jason Moffett told The Canberra Times in Australia the charge was “in the context of a domestic relationship”.

He said: “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

Kyrgios said: “Obviously I have a lot of thoughts and things I want to say, you know kind of my side about it but obviously I’ve being advised by lawyers that I’m unable to say anything at this time.

“So I understand that everyone wants to kind of ask about it and all that but I can’t give you too much on that right now.”

At Wimbledon, Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic said she did not experience domestic violence with the Australian while they were together.

Their relationship ended in 2018 and she said: “It’s been a while since our relationship ended so obviously I’ve always kept my relationship very private and I would like to keep it like that.

“I’m definitely against domestic violence and I hope it gets resolved, but yeah I mean haven’t had that experience with him.”

Nick Kyrgios’ run to Wimbledon final

10:44 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been a run that has seen on-court controversy, brilliant tennis, five-set epics, injury comebacks, and over £10,000 worth of fines, but Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final. It all could have been over so quickly as he faced Paul Jubb on Court No 3, but Kyrgios produced a masterful performance to defeat Filip Krajinovic and set up a blockbuster third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It certainly delivered, with Kyrgios’ behaviour leading to Tsitsipas calling his opponent an “evil bully” after a fiery battle on Court No 1. From there, Kyrgios overcame a shoulder injury to defeat Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court before seeing off Cristian Garin. He was set to face Rafael Nadal and would have liked his chances, but the Spaniard suffered an abdominal tear and was unable to play in Friday’s semi-final.

(Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios’ run to Wimbledon final

10:38 , Jamie Braidwood

1st round: vs Paul Jubb 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 7-5

2nd round: vs Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1

3rd round: vs Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6

4th round: vs Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-2

Quarter-final: vs Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3 7-6

Semi-final vs Rafael Nadal walkover

Novak Djokovic’s run to Wimbledon final

10:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It hasn’t always been plane sailing for the six-time Wimbledon champion and top tournament seed, even though Djokovic has reached the final once again. There were a few signs of rust in his opening match against Soonwoo Kwon, as he played his first competitive match in almost four weeks, but his second and third round victories showed ominous form.

Still, Djokovic had to dig deep to see off wildcard Tim van Rijthoven and then even deeper to come back from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. There was a sense of inevitability about Djokovic, though, as he put those matches to bed - just as there was when he was able to overcome a slow start and defeat Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic’s run to Wimbledon final

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

1st round: vs Soonwoo Kown 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4

2nd round: vs Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2

3rd round: vs Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4

4th round: vs Tim van Rijthoven 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2

Quarter-final: vs Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2

Semi-final: vs Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic look ahead to Wimbledon final

10:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios: “I never thought I’d be here at all, to be brutally honest with you. I never thought I’d be playing for the actual men’s title. I feel like it’s the pinnacle of tennis. Once you are able to raise a Grand Slam trophy, that’s like, I mean, kind of what else is there to achieve? So I never thought I’d be here. I’m just super proud and I’m just ready to go. I’m going to give it my all and we’ll see what happens.”

Novak Djokovic: “Obviously it’s always a goal to get to the championship match. For me at least, every tournament I play on, particularly Grand Slams. Of course, I’m very satisfied and pleased that I am putting myself in a position to win the trophy. I guess it’s going to be a game of small margins. I hope I can be at the desired level, then really it’s a mental game in the end, who stays tougher and calmer in the decisive moments.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

What time is Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios today?

10:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios will begin at 2pm on Centre Court on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage of the final will begin at 1pm on BBC One. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website.

Good morning

10:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Wimbledon men’s singles final. We’ve made it to the end of two brilliant weeks at the All England Club and are left with a men’s final that towers over the rest of the Championships. Novak Djokovic was always a favourite to reach another Wimbledon final, as he hunts a fourth successive title, but to be facing Nick Kyrgios? No one expected that, and it would take a fool to predict how today’s match will unfold.