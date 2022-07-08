Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie prepare for semi-final as Rafael Nadal pulls out injured

The last men’s semi-final standing takes place at Wimbledon today, with a spot in the final against Nick Kyrgios up for grabs following the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal due to injury.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on the “hardest task in tennis” as he meets the defending champion Novak Djokovic in his first grand slam semi-final.

Norrie is just the fourth British man in the open era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon - following in the footsteps of Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray - but is faced with ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at SW19.

And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal was forced to pull out of the second semi-final as a result of an abdominal tear.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

Wimbledon 2022

Cameron Norrie takes on Novak Djokovic for a place in the Wimbledon men’s singles final not before 2.30pm

Winner will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final

Rafael Nadal forced to withdraw before semi-final against Kyrgios with abdominal tear

I’m going to take it to him: Cameron Norrie out to end Novak Djokovic dominance

11:03 , Luke Baker

Cameron Norrie hopes his quest for relentless improvement can carry him to a first Wimbledon final.

The British number one has made a habit of surprising people over the past 18 months but all those achievements would be overshadowed spectacularly should he defeat Novak Djokovic in the last four on Friday.

For a player who found full-time tennis overwhelming when he moved from his home in Auckland, New Zealand to London as a teenager and made it to the professional game via US college, there is a real appreciation for what this fortnight has brought so far.

“It’s very cool, especially when I made the quarter-finals the other day,” he said. “I was thinking about when I was a kid and watching guys on TV making the quarter-finals and thinking, ‘Wow, this looks so tough to do, and there’s almost zero chance I’m going to do that’.

Story continues

“But just to actually be doing it and to be living it and experiencing it is very cool and pretty crazy, actually. And now I have gone one further in the semis, so I think can take a lot of confidence from that.”

I’m going to take it to him: Cameron Norrie out to end Novak Djokovic dominance

Anticipation builds as Cameron Norrie faces biggest match of career at Wimbledon

10:54 , Luke Baker

Anticipation is building as British tennis number one Cameron Norrie faces the biggest match of his career.

The 26-year-old is set for a tough semi-final against top seed Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Friday afternoon.

Norrie is the fourth British man in the Open era to ever reach the last four at the All England Club.

His profile has sky-rocketed during the tournament, with some fans rechristening the famous Wimbledon hill Norrie Knoll.

Speaking after his victory over Belgium’s David Goffin on Tuesday, Norrie backed himself to defeat Djokovic.

Anticipation builds as Cameron Norrie faces biggest match of career at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic

10:45 , Luke Baker

There are plenty of narratives surrounding today’s men’s semi-final as the home favourite - having reached this stage of a grand slam for the first time - faces one of the greatest players in history, who happens to be on a 26-match win streak at Wimbledon...

Norrie is undoubtedly the underdog but he’s a dog who can bite, having improved rapidly over the last 18 months.

Let’s take a look at some of the pre-match talk from, and about, both camps.

Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie takes on Novak Djokovic as Nick Kyrgios awaits

10:36 , Luke Baker

Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon late on Thursday night leaves Cameron Norrie’s clash with Novak Djokovic as the only men’s semi-final on day 12 at SW19.

Home favourite Norrie was set to open on Centre Court by facing the 20-time grand-slam champion, but will now play second on the 15,000-seater venue with two women’s doubles ties sandwiching the last-four encounter.

Nick Kyrgios can put his feet up and relax while he awaits his Sunday opponent as Norrie bids to become only the third British singles player of the 21st century to reach a grand slam final.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Friday in SW19:

Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie takes on Novak Djokovic as Nick Kyrgios awaits

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios due to abdominal injury

10:28 , Luke Baker

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios due to injury.

Nadal played through pain and defied the pleas of his family to quit during his five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.

The 36-year-old revealed an abdominal injury had got “much worse” during Wednesday’s match, with the Spaniard unsure if he would be fit enough to face Kyrgios on Friday.

Nadal underwent a scan on Thursday and although he appeared on the practice courts at the All England Club that afternoon and took part in a light session, he later confirmed at a press conference that he had suffered a tear to his abdominal muscle.

Nadal’s withdrawal means Kyrgios progresses as a walkover and the Australian will play either Novak Djokovic or Britain’s Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s men’s final.

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with Nick Kyrgios due to injury

Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic start time: Wimbledon semi-final schedule and how to watch online and on TV

10:18 , Luke Baker

Cameron Norrie faces the “toughest task in tennis” as he takes on six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals today.

Norrie became just the fourth British man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon in the open era as he battled to defeat David Goffin in a five-set thriller.

The British No 1 is on an incredible run and is through to the first semi-final of his career, but faces the daunting mission of ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at the All England Club.

Djokovic has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017 and fought from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals on Tuesday. “I think it’s obviously one of the toughest tasks in tennis,” Norrie said. “I’d say grass is his favorite surface and his record is unbelievable here at Wimbledon.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time does Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic start at Wimbledon today?

Wimbledon order of play for Day 12

10:10 , Luke Baker

So here’s today’s order of play. With Nadal withdrawing through injury, the organisers have shuffled things around on Centre Court a bit with a women’s doubles semi-final on first.

It means Djokovic vs Norrie won’t be before 2.30pm and could be closer to 3pm, or even after, depending how deep the women’s doubles semi goes.

Wimbledon full order of play for Day 12

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

Not Before: 2:30pm

2. Novak Djokovic v Cameron Norrie

Not Before: 4:00pm

3. Elise Mertens / Shuai Zhang v Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Gustavo Fernandez v Alfie Hewett

2. Kim Clijsters / Martina Hingis v Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova

3. Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid v Tom Egberink / Joachim Gerard

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Fernando Gonzalez / Sebastien Grosjean v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen

Not Before: 12:00pm

2. Diede De Groot v Momoko Ohtani

3. Yui Kamiji / Dana Mathewson v Kgothatso Montjane / Lucy Shuker

4. Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse v James Blake / Daniel Nestor

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Flavia Pennetta / Francesca Schiavone

2. Mili Poljicak v Pedro Rodenas

3. Luca Udvardy v Linda Klimovicova

4. Gabriel Debru / Paul Inchauspe v Jakub Mensik / Olaf Pieczkowski

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Liv Hovde v Victoria Mboko

2. Michael Zheng v Martin Landaluce

3. Lucija Ciric Bagaric / Nikola Daubnerova v Rose Marie Nijkamp / Angella Okutoyi

4. Nikola Bartunkova / Celine Naef v Kayla Cross / Victoria Mboko

5. Martin Landaluce / Pedro Rodenas v Sebastian Gorzny / Alex Michelsen

Wimbledon 2022 - Day 12

09:56 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day 12 of Wimbledon - also known as men’s semi-finals day.

The last men’s semi-final standing takes place today, with a spot in the final against Nick Kyrgios up for grabs following the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal due to injury.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie takes on the “hardest task in tennis” as he meets the defending champion Novak Djokovic in his first grand slam semi-final.

Norrie is just the fourth British man in the open era to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon - following in the footsteps of Roger Taylor, Tim Henman and Andy Murray - but is faced with ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at SW19.

And in the final awaits Kyrgios, who is through to his first grand slam final after Nadal was forced to pull out of the second semi-final as a result of an abdominal tear.