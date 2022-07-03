Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Novak Djokovic and Heather Watson in action as Roger Federer makes appearance

Novak Djokovic looks to continue his march towards the Wimbledon final as the Serbian eyes a seventh crown at SW19 and a fourth successive title when he faces Tim Van Rijthoven for a place in the last eight.

It follows the drama of Nick Kyrgios defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in four gripping sets with the Australian predictably suffering a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest, while Djokovic may have been more interested in the form of Rafael Nadal, who was back to his best in a straight sets win over Lorenzo Sonego.

Today sees British hopefuls Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson in action too, while Ons Jabeur is now favourite for the women’s title after the shock exit of Iga Swiatek to Alize Cornet, who stunned the world No1 to end her win streak at 37.

There is also a tasty match on Centre Court among the future of the men’s game with Italian Jannik Sinner, 20, battling Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, 19, and both men keen to book a first-ever quarter-final at Wimbledon.

Follow all the action from day seven, including live updates and results from the All England Club

Wimbledon 2022 Day 7

Heather Watson vs Jule Niemeier opens Centre Court at 13:30 BST

Novak Djokovic vs Tim Van Rijthoven third on Centre Court after Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz

Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul second on Court No1 after Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko

Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 7

Wimbledon 2022 - Day 7

12:47 , Jack Rathborn

Tatjana Maria plays Jelena Ostapenko first up on Court No1.

They’ll start in just 15 minutes.

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

Wimbledon 2022 - Day 7: Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 6-2 Caroline Garcia - Game, Set, Match!

12:40 , Jack Rathborn

Impressive from Marie Bouzkova, who takes out Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2 on Court No2 to race into the last eight at Wimbledon.

The match comes down to unforced errors: Bouzkova with just four and Garcia making 25.

She’ll play the winner of Mertens vs Jabeur, which is on Court No1 later.

(Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2022: Alcaraz vs Sinner

12:26 , Jack Rathborn

Story continues

Alcaraz and Sinner could be at the top of men’s tennis for the next decade or more.

There’s only one match between them at the ATP Masters 1000 Paris France last year, with the Spaniard winning in the Round of 32 (7-6, 7-5).

They have also played in qualifying in Alicante in 2019, again, Alcaraz won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The first of many.



Ahead of their #Wimbledon showdown - looking back at @carlosalcaraz vs @janniksin Part 1 last year in Paris...



THREAD ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/N6AWyogZm7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 3, 2022

Wimbledon 2022: Day 7

12:15 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a first set for Marie Bouzkova, who edges Caroline Garcia 7-5 on Court No2.

And it’s 1-1 in the second.

Plenty of buzz surrounding Federer’s return to the All England Club and fans out to watch the Girls’ and Boys’ matches.

Switzerland's Roger Federer walks outside Centre Court (AP)

Wimbledon 2022: Day 7

11:49 , Jack Rathborn

Sofia Johnson is in action in the Girls’ singles on Court 7. She’s serving for the first set against the fifth seed Victoria Mboko.

Switzerland's Roger Federer walks outside Centre Court (AP)

Wimbledon 2022: Day 7

11:47 , Jack Rathborn

Caroline Garcia has battled back hard on Court No2, she now leads Marie Bouzkova 5-4 after conceding the early break in the match.

Bouzkova must serve to stay in the set.

Meanwhile Debru has bagelled British youngster Bowden on Court 6 as the No1 Boys’ seed is off to a hot start.

Wimbledon day seven preview: Last Britons standing look to reach quarter-finals

11:39 , Jack Rathborn

The last British pair standing will both look to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson carry home hopes.

Watson will open up proceedings on Centre Court while Norrie will be second on Court One.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic closes the show on the main court after young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle, while Ons Jabeur – the favourite to win the women’s singles – will look to make progress on day seven of the Championships.

Wimbledon day seven: Last Britons standing look to reach quarter-finals

Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer returns to SW19

11:35 , Jack Rathborn

Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years will also see players earn a record amount of prize money.

A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.

This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.

Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

Wimbledon 2022: Day 7

11:24 , Jack Rathborn

Look out for Gabriel Debru, the French player is the No1 seed for the Boys’ singles title.

Already a winner at the 2022 French Open in the Boys’ singles, he takes on Briton Louis Bowden.

And he’s started fast, leading 3-0.

Wimbledon 2022: Day 7

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

It's a fast start on Court No2, as Marie Bouzkova takes a 1-0 lead with a break over Caroline Garcia.

Garcia, of course, dispatched Emma Raducanu in the second round before another straight-sets win over 33rd seed Zhang.

The French player is battling to break straight back but the Czech holds her off to consolidate the break and move to 2-0 as they do battle for a quarter-final spot.

Liam Broady enjoys latest show-court experience despite loss to Alex De Minaur

11:14 , Jack Rathborn

Liam Broady was pleased to be able to enjoy his latest big-court appearance at Wimbledon despite bowing out of the Championships with a 6-3 6-4 7-5 loss to Alex De Minaur.

The British number five struggled on serve against the 19th seed and did not create a break point until one hour and 24 minutes into the third-round tie.

Once Broady did get to grips with De Minaur’s serve, it made for an exciting finale on Court One as he finally break the Australian.

Liam Broady enjoys latest show-court experience despite loss to Alex De Minaur

Iga Swiatek won’t be hard on herself as winning streak ends at Wimbledon

11:02 , Jack Rathborn

World number one Iga Swiatek insisted she would not be hard on herself after her remarkable 37-match winning streak came to an end at Wimbledon.

French Open winner Swiatek had not tasted defeat since February when she went down to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai but had no answer to Alize Cornet who claimed a 6-4 6-2 win on Court One.

Polish star Swiatek struggled throughout the third-round tie and served up 32 unforced errors to bow out of the All England Club on day six.

“I hope this is going to be the thing that I’m going to be proud of. I mean, right now even I am satisfied with this streak, so I’m happy that I was able to do that,” she reflected.

“Honestly, yeah usually I am hard on myself. Here, I know how I felt before matches, I know how I felt when I was practising. Let’s just say that I didn’t feel like I’m in a best shape, so I’m kind of aware that this could happen.

Iga Swiatek won’t be hard on herself as winning streak ends at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios a ‘bully’ after ‘circus’ of fiery Wimbledon clash

10:49 , Jack Rathborn

Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Nick Kyrgios of being a “bully” following the “circus” of their fiery third-round clash at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas, the tournament’s fourth seed, was upset in four dramatic sets by Kyrgios that saw both players handed code violations after losing their temper.

The Greek player apologised after whacking a ball into the crowd in frustration, narrowly avoiding the head of a spectator, but said he had been “triggered” by the behaviour of Kyrgios on the other side of the net. Tsitsipas also vented his frustration by hitting balls at Kyrgios during points.

Kyrgios, who called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for the incident with the spectator, was involved in a constant exchange with the umpire during the heated four-set match and insisted that he did nothing to “disrespect” his opponent during the contest.

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios a ‘bully’ after ‘circus’ of Wimbledon clash

Nick Kyrgios labels Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘soft’ and reacts to ‘evil bully’ accusation at Wimbledon

10:36 , Jack Rathborn

Nick Kyrgios called Stefanos Tsitsipas “soft” after the Australian rejected accusations that he was “evil” and a “bully” following their heated third-round match at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios was involved in a constant argument with the umpire during his fiery four-set win and insisted that he did nothing to “disrespect” his opponent during the contest.

Tsitsipas, the tournament’s fourth seed, was upset in four dramatic sets by Kyrgios that saw both players handed code violations after losing their temper.

The Greek player apologised after whacking a ball into the crowd in frustration, narrowly avoiding the head of a spectator, but said he had been “triggered” by the behaviour of Kyrgios on the other side of the net.

“He’s that soft, to come in here and say I bullied him, that’s just soft,” Kyrgios said. “We’re not cut from the same cloth. If he’s affected by that today, then that’s what’s holding him back, because someone can just do that and that’s going to throw him off his game like that. I just think it’s soft.”

Nick Kyrgios labels Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘soft’ and reacts to ‘evil bully’ accusation

On this day in 2010 – Serena Williams storms to 13th slam title at Wimbledon

10:22 , Jack Rathborn

Serena Williams won her fourth Wimbledon title on this day in 2010 by beating Vera Zvonareva in just over an hour.

The world number one blitzed the 21st seed from Russia 6-3 6-2 in 66 minutes to collect a 13th grand slam title.

Williams’ victory took her past Billie Jean King to sixth in the all-time list of female grand slam singles champions.

On this day in 2010 – Serena Williams storms to 13th slam title at Wimbledon

Angella Okutoyi: From a Nairobi orphanage to the first round of Wimbledon

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

Angella Okutoyi’s first taste of Wimbledon ended in defeat but the Kenyan teenager is determined to keep blazing a trail for African women’s tennis.

Okutoyi, 18, was the first girl from Kenya to play at Wimbledon for more than 40 years and was aiming to become the first female player from her country in history to win a match at the All England Club in any event.

She had never played on grass until last week so a 6-3 6-2 loss to Canada’s Mia Kupres in the opening round on Saturday was perhaps not a surprise.

Angella Okutoyi: From a Nairobi orphanage to the first round of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

09:57 , Jack Rathborn

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.

Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.

Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning the match, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted his mistake and revealed the pair thrashed out their disagreement in the lockerroom afterwards.

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 7

09:28 , Jack Rathborn

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Heather Watson v Jule Niemeier

2. Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Novak Djokovic v Tim Van Rijthoven

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jelena Ostapenko

2. Cameron Norrie v Tommy Paul

3. Elise Mertens v Ons Jabeur

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Marie Bouzkova v Caroline Garcia

2. David Goffin v Frances Tiafoe

3. Jamie Murray / Venus Williams v

Jonny O'Mara / Alicia Barnett

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v

Alison Riske-Amritraj / Coco Vandeweghe

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur tied

Joran Vliegen / Ulrikke Eikeri

3. Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury v

Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez

4. Matwe Middelkoop / Ellen Perez v

Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara v

Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos v

Danielle Collins / Desirae Krawczyk

3. Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo v

Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v

Radu Albot / Nikoloz Basilashvili

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Magdalena Frech / Beatriz Haddad Maia v

Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez

3. Liv Hovde v Ranah Akua Stoiber

4. Bruno Soares / Beatriz Haddad Maia v

John Peers / Gabriela Dabrowski

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Lautaro Midon v Joao Fonseca

2. Martin Antonio Vergara Del Puerto v Jakub Nicod

3. Lanlana Tararudee v Lucia Peyre

COURT 5 - 11:00AM

1. Yu-Yun Li v Hannah Klugman

2. Martin Landaluce v Gerard Campana Lee

3. Weronika Ewald v Hephzibah Oluwadare

4. Bor Artnak v Paul Inchauspe

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Gabriel Debru v Louis Bowden

2. Sebastian Gorzny v Viktor Frydrych

3. Mingge Xu v Carolina Kuhl

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Sofia Johnson v Victoria Mboko

2. Kilian Feldbausch v Leanid Boika

Not Before: 2:00pm

3. Nicholas Godsick v Gilles Arnaud Bailly

4. Luca Udvardy v Daniela Piani

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Cooper Williams v Ignacio Buse

2. Hayato Matsuoka v Aidan Kim

3. Johanne Christine Svendsen v Mia Slama

4. Alexis Blokhina v Sandugash Kenzhibayeva

THE CHAMPIONSHIPS, WIMBLEDON 2022

INTENDED ORDER OF PLAY FOR DAY 7 SUNDAY 3 JULY

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Michael Zheng v Hayden Jones

2. Tereza Valentova v Sayaka Ishii

3. Isabella Kruger v Sonya Macavei

4. Alexander Frusina v Lennon Roark Jones

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Isis Louise Van Den Broek v Taylah Preston

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Kamil Majchrzak / Jan Zielinski v

Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

3. Mate Pavic / Sania Mirza v

Ivan Dodig / Latisha Chan

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Jonah Braswell v Coleman Wong

2. Edward Winter v Alex Michelsen

3. Hayu Kinoshita v Kaitlin Quevedo

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Chelsea Fontenel v Kayla Cross

2. Dino Prizmic v Tanapatt Nirundorn

3. Ela Nala Milic v Luciana Moyano

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Jack Loutit v Learner Tien

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Alize Cornet / Diane Parry v

Alexa Guarachi / Andreja Klepac

3. Qavia Lopez v Denislava Glushkova

4. Edouard Roger-Vasselin / Alize Cornet v

Filip Polasek / Andreja Klepac

TO BE ARRANGED 1 -

Not Before: 4:00pm

1. Nikola Cacic / Aleksandra Krunic leads

Kevin Krawietz / Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Not Before: 5:00pm

2. Nicolas Mahut / Shuai Zhang v

Jack Sock / Coco Gauff