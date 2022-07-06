Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal bid to join Cameron Norrie in semi-finals

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal will look to set up a semi-final clash at Wimbledon as the remaining quarter-final matches take place this afternoon at the All England Club.

Half of the semi-final line-up are already locked in after an epic day of play on Tuesday, with each contest going the distance. Cameron Norrie became the fourth British man in the open era to reach a Wimbledon semi-final after defeating David Goffin in five sets, while Novak Djokovic fought from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner.

Today, Kyrgios will look to reach his first grand slam quarter-final when he faces Cristian Garin. The match takes place amid the news the Australian has been summoned to court over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last year. Meanwhile, Nadal aims to continue his winning run at the grand slams as he takes on the dangerous Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere, Simona Halep is the last remaining grand slam winner in the women’s draw and faces Amanda Anisimova, with Ajla Tomljanovic meeting Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final. Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria, the mother of two, have already booked their place in Thursday’s semi-final.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below:

Wimbledon 2022

  • 2019 champion Simona Halep faces Amanda Anisimova first on Centre

  • Rafael Nadal then looks to extend grand slam streak against Taylor Fritz

  • Nick Kyrgios returns to Court One and bids for SFs against Cristian Garin

  • Wimbledon: Full order of play on Day 10

Tatjana Maria defeats Jule Niemeier to book place in Wimbledon semi-finals

09:40 , Jamie Braidwood

In an all-German quarter-final that few would have dared predict, Tatjana Maria surpassed her wildest expectations by defeating Jule Niemeier. The 34-year-old’s run to the last eight had already been one of the fortnight’s most remarkable plotlines, with the world No 103, who missed Wimbledon last year as she gave birth to her second child, knocking out the fifth seed Maria Sakkara and the former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. This victory might have come against a less formidable opponent, but the sheer spirit and willpower required to subdue Niemeier was a sight to behold and one the crowd on Court No 1 certainly relished.

Tatjana Maria defeats Jule Niemeier to book place in Wimbledon semi-finals

Novak Djokovic produces epic five-set comeback to defeat Jannik Sinner

09:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Novak Djokovic stared into the brink as the bombardment from the fearless Jannik Sinner threatened to shatter his aura of invincibility at Wimbledon. He stared at himself, in fact, in the bathroom mirror and at two sets down. He emerged, shaken but unscathed, battling to extend his unbeaten streak at the Championships to 26 matches and keep his title defence alive, but only after the 20-year-old Italian gave him the mightiest of scares.

Novak Djokovic produces epic comeback to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach semi-finals

Cameron Norrie reaches Wimbledon semi-finals with five-set victory over David Goffin

09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Before looking ahead to today’s action let’s turn back to a busy Tuesday at the All England Club, with all four singles matches going the distance. We start with the result of the day from a British perspective, and Tom Kershaw’s report from Court One:

“The unassuming nature that’s masked Cameron Norrie’s rise to British No 1 was ripped off in a thrilling comeback victory that showed heart and desire in striking abundance.

“This was not quite the odyssey of leaping and thrashing that Andy Murray has always made his signature, but there were tears of joy after Norrie saw off an inspired David Goffin in five tumultuous sets to become Britain’s first Wimbledon semi-finalist since Johanna Konta in 2017.”

Cameron Norrie reaches Wimbledon semi-finals with five-set victory over David Goffin

What time is Rafael Nadal’s match today?

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Rafael Nadal faces Taylor Fritz in the men’s quarter-finals at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The Spaniard continued his quest for a calendar slam with a straight-sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the fourth round.

Fritz has been in fine form this fortnight, having yet to drop a set en route to his first grand slam quarter-final, and the American comfortably saw off Jason Kubler in the fourth round.

The pair have already met once this year in the final of Indian Wells where Fritz was the surprise winner in straight sets.

What time is Rafael Nadal playing at Wimbledon today?

What time is Nick Kyrgios playing at Wimbledon today?

09:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the men’s quarter-finals at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The Australian has endured a tumultuous tournament, surviving a five-set thriller against Paul Jubb in the opening round and defeating fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a bad-blooded encounter.

Kyrgios was taken to five sets again by Brandon Nakashima in the previous round and he appeared to be suffering from a shoulder injury during the match.

Garin has hardly had an easier route to the final, with the Chilean coming from two sets down to defeat Alex De Minaur in the fourth round.

What time is Nick Kyrgios playing at Wimbledon today?

Wimbledon: Order of play on Day 10

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

The match between Tomljanovic, the only unseeded player left in the top half of the draw, and Rybakina will kick off the action on Court No 1 at 1pm, with Halep facing Anisimova over on Centre Court.

Both matches will be followed by the men’s quarter-finals, with Nadal continueing his residency on Centre Court and Kyrgios returning to the scene of his fiery third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova

2. Taylor Fritz v Rafael Nadal

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Ajla Tomljanovic v Elena Rybakina

2. Cristian Garin v Nick Kyrgios

Good morning

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello, good morning and welcome to day 10 of Wimbledon. Today the action will see Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal look to set up a semi-final clash at SW19, as the remaining quarter-final matches take place this afternoon at the All England Club.

Half of the semi-final line-up are already locked in after an epic day of play on Tuesday, with each contest going the distance. Cameron Norrie became the fourth British man in the open era to reach a Wimbledon semi-final after defeating David Goffin in five sets, while Djokovic fought from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner.

Today, Kyrgios will look to reach his first grand slam quarter-final when he faces Cristian Garin. The match takes place amid the news the Australian has been summoned to court over allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend late last year. Meanwhile, Nadal aims to continue his winning run at the grand slams as he takes on the dangerous Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere, Simona Halep is the last remaining grand slam winner in the women’s draw and faces Amanda Anisimova, with Ajla Tomljanovic meeting Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final. Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria, the mother of two, have already booked their place in Thursday’s semi-final.

Follow along for all the latest.

