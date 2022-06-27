Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray in action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Jones
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andy Murray
    Andy Murray
    British professional tennis player from Scotland
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player

Follow all the action as Wimbledon gets underway with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all in action on day one.

It was at Wimbledon last year that Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record of 20 titles with a victory over Matteo Berrettini, however, the Serbian has since fallen two behind the Spaniard. The No 1 seed at this year’s tournament due to the ban on Russian players, leaving Daniil Medvedev unable to compete, Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court against Soonwoo Kwon.

It will then be the turn of Emma Raducanu to make her Centre Court debut after her remarkable run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament. The US Open champion has shaken off injury concerns but faces a tricky opening match against world No 46 Alison van Uytvanck, who reached the fourth round herself in 2018.

Closing out the action will be Murray, who faces James Duckworth. Murray made it to the third round last year but was emphatically defeated by Denis Shapovalov and admitted afterwards that he was questioning his future. The 35-year-old comes into the slam in encouraging form though after reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open, with that run including victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. Elsewhere, Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage are all in action on day one.

Follow all the latest updates, scores and results below:

Wimbledon 2022 live updates

Wimbledon 2022

09:52 , Tom Kershaw

With just over an hour until play gets underway in SW19, here are five key talking points ahead of the Championships.

Wimbledon: Five key talking points as 2022 Championships get under way

Wimbledon 2022

09:37 , Tom Kershaw

Jack Draper is backing himself to produce an Emma Raducanu-style breakthrough at Wimbledon this year.

The 20-year-old goes into the tournament on the back of a run to the semi-finals in the Eastbourne International and a series of results that have established him as one of the most exciting young talents in the men’s game.

Draper and Raducanu, who share an agent, have long been marked out as potential stars and, while expecting Draper to achieve what his compatriot did in 2021 is surely asking too much, there is no doubt he has lofty ambitions.

“I think what she did last year was beyond belief, it was crazy, and I think it gave a lot of British tennis players massive belief in themselves that they could do something similar,” said Draper.

“I think we’re all grateful to her for giving us that motivation and drive to want to kick on ourselves.

“I think my tennis is ready, it’s just how my body’s going to hold up and that sort of thing. This is my first grand slam on merit, second time playing a (best-of-five) set match, so I’m obviously very inexperienced but I do believe my tennis is good enough.”

Jack Draper has been showing his potential on grass (PA Wire)
Jack Draper has been showing his potential on grass (PA Wire)

Wimbledon 2022

09:23 , Tom Kershaw

Andy Murray still has the game to go on a Wimbledon run this year. He believes it – he always has – but this time there is a difference and the two-time champion has a coach back in his corner who believes in it, too. The return of Ivan Lendl, who oversaw Murray’s Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016, has helped bring more than just a flash of a familiar face this week. Instead of doubts of injury concerns and whispers of late fitness tests, there is cautious excitement building at the prospect of the 35-year-old embarking on an unlikely and long-awaited tournament journey into the second week of a slam.

Andy Murray finds belief in the familiar ahead of Wimbledon campaign

Wimbledon 2022

09:12 , Tom Kershaw

There were few matches more dramatic than Raducanu’s fourth-round defeat against Ajla Tomljanovic last year. Played under the roof on Court No 1, the atmosphere was electric, the pressure was huge and the teenager’s remarkable run came to an end after she was forced to retire with breathing difficulties in the second set. It was the loss and learning experience that paved the way for Raducanu’s historic victory at the US Open.

The Wimbledon defeat that paved Emma Raducanu’s way to grand slam history

Wimbledon 2022

09:00 , Tom Kershaw

Here is the order of play in full for day one.

There are plenty of Brits in action as well as Raducanu and Murray. Cameron Norrie is seeded ninth and takes on Pablo Andujar. Heather Watson, Ryan Peniston, Jay Clarke, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki will also all get their tournaments underway.

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu (GBR)

3. Andy Murray (GBR) v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins v Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson (GBR)

4. Ryan Peniston (GBR) v Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan v Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jodie Burrage (GBR) v Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud v John Isner

3. Jay Clarke (GBR) v Christian Harrison

Not Before: 5:00pm

4. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan (GBR)

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Tommy Paul v Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio v Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar

2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene

2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11 - 11:00AM

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell

2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria

4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia v Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez

4. David Goffin v Radu Albot

Wimbledon 2022

08:36 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Wimbledon gets underway.

Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are all in action on a star-studded opening day in SW19, with play beginning at 11am on the outside courts and 1pm on the show courts.

There were concerns over Raducanu’s fitness ahead of her tricky first-round match against world No 46 Alison van Uytvanck, but the US Open champion insisted she is ready to go and raring to make her debut on Centre Court.

“This year I’m taking it all as a positive thing,” she said. “Everyone wants me to do well and is behind me and are going to be cheering. So there’s nothing negative or to feel overwhelmed about because they’re just going to be rooting for me.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.