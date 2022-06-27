Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray in action

Follow all the action as Wimbledon gets underway with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all in action on day one.

It was at Wimbledon last year that Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record of 20 titles with a victory over Matteo Berrettini, however, the Serbian has since fallen two behind the Spaniard. The No 1 seed at this year’s tournament due to the ban on Russian players, leaving Daniil Medvedev unable to compete, Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court against Soonwoo Kwon.

It will then be the turn of Emma Raducanu to make her Centre Court debut after her remarkable run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament. The US Open champion has shaken off injury concerns but faces a tricky opening match against world No 46 Alison van Uytvanck, who reached the fourth round herself in 2018.

Closing out the action will be Murray, who faces James Duckworth. Murray made it to the third round last year but was emphatically defeated by Denis Shapovalov and admitted afterwards that he was questioning his future. The 35-year-old comes into the slam in encouraging form though after reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open, with that run including victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. Elsewhere, Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage are all in action on day one.

With just over an hour until play gets underway in SW19, here are five key talking points ahead of the Championships.

Jack Draper is backing himself to produce an Emma Raducanu-style breakthrough at Wimbledon this year.

The 20-year-old goes into the tournament on the back of a run to the semi-finals in the Eastbourne International and a series of results that have established him as one of the most exciting young talents in the men’s game.

Draper and Raducanu, who share an agent, have long been marked out as potential stars and, while expecting Draper to achieve what his compatriot did in 2021 is surely asking too much, there is no doubt he has lofty ambitions.

“I think what she did last year was beyond belief, it was crazy, and I think it gave a lot of British tennis players massive belief in themselves that they could do something similar,” said Draper.

“I think we’re all grateful to her for giving us that motivation and drive to want to kick on ourselves.

“I think my tennis is ready, it’s just how my body’s going to hold up and that sort of thing. This is my first grand slam on merit, second time playing a (best-of-five) set match, so I’m obviously very inexperienced but I do believe my tennis is good enough.”

Jack Draper has been showing his potential on grass (PA Wire)

Andy Murray still has the game to go on a Wimbledon run this year. He believes it – he always has – but this time there is a difference and the two-time champion has a coach back in his corner who believes in it, too. The return of Ivan Lendl, who oversaw Murray’s Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016, has helped bring more than just a flash of a familiar face this week. Instead of doubts of injury concerns and whispers of late fitness tests, there is cautious excitement building at the prospect of the 35-year-old embarking on an unlikely and long-awaited tournament journey into the second week of a slam.

There were few matches more dramatic than Raducanu’s fourth-round defeat against Ajla Tomljanovic last year. Played under the roof on Court No 1, the atmosphere was electric, the pressure was huge and the teenager’s remarkable run came to an end after she was forced to retire with breathing difficulties in the second set. It was the loss and learning experience that paved the way for Raducanu’s historic victory at the US Open.

Here is the order of play in full for day one.

There are plenty of Brits in action as well as Raducanu and Murray. Cameron Norrie is seeded ninth and takes on Pablo Andujar. Heather Watson, Ryan Peniston, Jay Clarke, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki will also all get their tournaments underway.

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu (GBR)

3. Andy Murray (GBR) v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz

2. Danielle Collins v Marie Bouzkova

3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson (GBR)

4. Ryan Peniston (GBR) v Henri Laaksonen

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Casper Ruud v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

2. Kaja Juvan v Beatriz Haddad Maia

3. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang

4. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov

COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Jodie Burrage (GBR) v Lesia Tsurenko

2. Enzo Couacaud v John Isner

3. Jay Clarke (GBR) v Christian Harrison

Not Before: 5:00pm

4. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan (GBR)

COURT 4 - 11:00AM

1. Tommy Paul v Fernando Verdasco

2. Camila Osorio v Elise Mertens

3. Martina Trevisan v Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka

COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert

2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama

3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy

4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez

COURT 7 - 11:00AM

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar

2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djere

3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk

COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene

2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea

3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer

4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova

COURT 9 - 11:00AM

1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys

2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely

3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li

4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu

COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske

2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa

3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi

4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics

COURT 11 - 11:00AM

1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar

2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang

3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell

2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria

4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol

2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry

3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta

4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi

COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska

2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak

3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini

4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori

2. Caroline Garcia v Lily Miyazaki (GBR)

3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez

4. David Goffin v Radu Albot

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Wimbledon gets underway.

Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are all in action on a star-studded opening day in SW19, with play beginning at 11am on the outside courts and 1pm on the show courts.

There were concerns over Raducanu’s fitness ahead of her tricky first-round match against world No 46 Alison van Uytvanck, but the US Open champion insisted she is ready to go and raring to make her debut on Centre Court.

“This year I’m taking it all as a positive thing,” she said. “Everyone wants me to do well and is behind me and are going to be cheering. So there’s nothing negative or to feel overwhelmed about because they’re just going to be rooting for me.”