Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Liam Broady loses first set as Coco Gauff also in action and Rafael Nadal to come

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Great Britain’s Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.

Gauff kicks off the action on Centre Court against Amanda Anisimova, Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego later on the main stage while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet on Court No 1, with all three stars still searching for their top form on the grass courts at SW19.

After s Katie Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faced Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan, who shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round, blitzed the Brit as she surged to victory in just 51 minutes.

Broady, meanwhile, takes on the impressive Alex De Minaur - Boulter’s boyfriend -, who outlasted Jack Draper in a thrilling battle on Thursday. Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

Follow all the action from day six, including live updates and results from the All England Club

Wimbledon 2022 live updates

Day 6 at Wimbledon - third round singles action concludes

Liam Broady taking on Alex De Minaur on Court No 1

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek among the players on the show courts later

Full order of play

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 2-2 Liam Broady*

13:53 , Luke Baker

After Broady’s battle to hold serve it’s a much simpler job for De Minaur. He holds to love - Broady hasn’t really got close to breaking serve yet.

*denotes next to serve

Coco Gauff goes a break up

13:52 , Luke Baker

We’ll stay focusing on Liam Broady for the game by game updates for the time being but Coco Gauff has started on Centre Court against Amanda Anisimova in an all-American battle.

Story continues

Gauff breaks Anisimova at the first opportunity and then comes through a battle on her own serve to move 3-0 up. A great start for the youngster.

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 1-2 Liam Broady

13:50 , Luke Baker

A battle here for Broady to hold serve as he falls 40-15 behind but impressively saves two break points.

Advantage De Minaur but Broady again battles, lovely drop shot and saves another!

Rally from the baseline ends with De Minaur netting and Broady then comes up with a huge serve down the middle to hold! A huge hold of serve for him there.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3, 1-1 Liam Broady*

13:44 , Luke Baker

Broady does manage to get a point off De Minaur in that service game as the score moves to 40-15 and then it’s 40-30 as he forces De Minaur to net.

Can he force deuce? He cannot... Big serve down the tee from the Aussie and Broady gets a racket to it but no chance of a return.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 6-3, 0-1 Liam Broady

13:41 , Luke Baker

Broady has the advantage of serving first in this set at least.

A good tactic at the start of this game as he works De Minaur’s forehand and comes forward towards the net to finish the point. Can he serve-and-volley a bit in this set? A bit of old-school grass-court tennis.

De Minaur gets it back to 30-15 but Broady constructs the next point well and then finishes the game in style. He has a lead to defend.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 6-3 Liam Broady* - DE MINAUR WINS THE FIRST SET!

13:37 , Luke Baker

Powerful serving again from De Minaur and he races to 40-0. Three set points.

And he only needs one! Wins a fairly short point and DE MINAUR WINS THE FIRST SET 6-3.

A good set of tennis from the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 5-3 Liam Broady

13:36 , Luke Baker

Broady holds well to at least force De Minaur to serve it out. Some big serving from Broady and this will give him something to build on int future sets.

Or maybe he can break back here...

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 5-2 Liam Broady*

13:32 , Luke Baker

Broady not really getting a look-in on the De Minaur serve. Ace, big first serve, ace immediately takes him to 40-0.

The Brit hangs in a mammoth point with good defensive work and eventually opens up his body to hammer a forehand winner but all that effort and it’s still 40-15... He goes long on the next point and De Minaur is one game away from the first set. Will be serving with new balls as well.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 4-2 Liam Broady - DE MINAUR BREAKS!

13:29 , Luke Baker

Trouble for Broady as a friendly net cord takes De Minaur to 0-30 on the Brit’s serve. Powerful hitting from the Aussie, an attempted pass puts him in control of the point and he forehand smashes a winner. 0-40 - three break points.

Powerful groundstrokes put him in control of the rally and Broady sprays the ball wide and DE MINAUR BREAKS!

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 3-2 Liam Broady*

13:25 , Luke Baker

Broady is going to have to take advantage of De Minaur’s second serve when he gets a look at it. Can’t do so on the opening point as he sticks his return into the net.

Gets it back to 15-15 but from there, De Minaur takes control. Impressively serves out the game and maintains his lead into the change of ends.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 2-2 Liam Broady

13:21 , Luke Baker

For those who don’t know, De Minaur is Katie Boulter’s boyfriend. Can he go one further than his girlfriend, who exited at the third-round stage earlier today by losing to Harmony Tan.

Broady shows that he can serve big as well. Holds to love with some unreturned serves but then wins the final point at the end of a decent rally. Promising for the British underdog early on.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 2-1 Liam Broady*

13:19 , Luke Baker

De Minaur’s serve really is a weapon and he’s utilising it to great effect in the early going. He throws ina double fault but other than that, it’s a simple hold to 15 for the Aussie.

*denotes next to serve

*Alex de Minaur 1-1 Liam Broady

13:16 , Luke Baker

A nice, nerve-settling opening hold for Broady.

He works De Minaur’s forehand and gets some joy out of that. The Australian goes long twice on that flank, and that’s an opening hold for the Brit.

*denotes next to serve

Alex de Minaur 1-0 Liam Broady*

13:11 , Luke Baker

We turn our attention to the other Brit in singles action today, as Liam Broady opens the action on Court No 1 by facing Alex de Minaur.

Broady got a brilliant win over 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the previous round but 19th seed De Minaur won’t be a pushover.

And as if to prove that, the Australian races through his opening service game, with a combination of aces and unreturned serves to get this match underway.

*denotes next to serve

Latest scores at Wimbledon

13:03 , Karl Matchett

Tomljanovic is serving to go 5-2 up in the third set against Krejcikova...and nails it! What a turnaround there for the Australian.

In the men’s, Garin is two sets up now against Brooksby (6-2, 6-3) but the American has earned a quick break in the third set.

Medical timeout for Krejcikova

12:47 , Karl Matchett

Krejcikova is in need of some attention with what appears to be a pre-existing foot injury - her ankle was taped up and the trainer is now down at court level taking a look.

Three minutes on the clock as Tomljanovic waits on her haunches behind the baseline. She leads 2-1 in the third set.

Krejcikova races back into position as the umpire calls time and it’s the Czech to serve.

Upcoming order of play at Wimbledon

12:45 , Karl Matchett

And the women’s singles games for the rest of the day:

Zheng vs Rybakina - 1pm, Court 18

Gauff vs Anisimova - 1:30pm, Centre Court

Frech vs Halep - 2:15pm, Court 2

Badosa vs Kvitova - 2:35pm, Centre Court

Swiatek vs Cornet - 3pm, Court 1

Martic vs Pegula - 3pm, Court 3

Upcoming order of play at Wimbledon

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Here are the men’s matches which are set to start this afternoon:

Nakashima vs Galan - 1pm, Court 12

Molcan vs Fritz - 1pm, Court 3

De Minaur vs Broady - 1pm, Court 1

Sonego vs Nadal - 4pm, Centre Court

Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas - 4:15pm, Court 1

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes in abrupt end to Wimbledon run

12:34 , Karl Matchett

While Katie Boulter’s Wimbledon run came to a sudden end, another fairytale story continued as Harmony Tan raced into the fourth round at the All England Club. A 6-1 6-1 victory, wrapped up in just 51 minutes, was as emphatic as the scoreline suggests as a clinical and consistent Tan demolished her British opponent, whose nervous and hesitant performance marked an unfortunate end to what has been an excellent week at SW19.

The fourth round awaits for Tan, who continues to astound in what is her first appearance at the Championships. This was a stunning display of clean and nerveless hitting by the 24-year-old from France, who cut Boulter apart with her slice and reeled off 16 winners to the cost of just five unforced errors. Her efficiency could not be matched by Boulter. The Briton was overwhelmed and could not grasp a hold in what was a one-sided contest.

Full report from Jamie Braidwood at Wimbledon:

Katie Boulter demolished by Harmony Tan in 51 minutes in abrupt end to Wimbledon run

Latest scores in men’s and women’s singles

12:27 , Karl Matchett

In the men’s singles, Richard Gasquet has just started his third round clash with Botic van de Zandschulp over on Court 2, while Jack Sock has hit back to claim the second set against Australian Jason Kubler - one set apiece there.

Chile’s Garin, meanwhile, is about to serve to take the second set against Brooksby.

In the women’s, Barbora Krejcikova has been pegged back by Ajla Tomljanovic and it’s one set all, 6-4 in the second set.

Latest scores from around the grounds

12:15 , Luke Baker

A quick update from some other matches that are underway on the outside courts - remember, Court No 1 gets underway at 1pm before Centre is up and running 30 mins later.

Women’s 13th seed Barbora KrejÄíková won the first set 6-2 against Ajla TomljanoviÄ and it’s on serves in the second.

In the men’s draw, things aren’t going well for the Americans as Jack Sock and Jenson Brooksby are both a set down. Sock lost the first to Jason Kubler 6-2, although he looks likely to level proceeding at a set apiece. Meanwhile, Brooksby went down 6-1 to Cristian Garin in the first and is a break down in the second.

Harmony Tan reflects on victory over Katie Boulter

12:06 , Luke Baker

Here’s what Harmony Tan had to say after her quickfire victory over Katie Boulter.

Speaking courtside, she said: “I don’t believe it yet. If I sleep a bit tonight, tomorrow, I will believe. It’s amazing.

“I like grass. I really like to play with slice volleys, so I’m really happy.

“It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after that, it was just playing match by match. Today was really good tennis, I don’t know why!”

(REUTERS)

Harmony Tan 6-1, 6-1 Katie Boulter

12:03 , Luke Baker

That was a complete demolition out on Court No 2.

A little over 50 minutes for a 6-1, 6-1 triumph. Harmony Tan plays a bit differently to a lot of the top women’s players but she’s great to watch and is on fire this week.

A fourth-round contest against Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova waits.

Harmony Tan 6-1, 6-1 Katie Boulter - TAN WINS!

11:59 , Luke Baker

the crowd are right behind Boulter but it probably won’t be enough. A big first serve wins her the opening point but Tan pulls out an unbelievable forehand to the back-right corner for 15-15.

Game moves to 30-30 - can Boulter keep this match alive? A brilliant backhand pass brings up MATCH POINT for Tan...

And a double fault to finish. HARMONY TAN BEATS KATIE BOULTER 6-1, 6-1!

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 5-1 Katie Boulter*

11:56 , Luke Baker

A fourth ace of the day for Tan starts the latest service game - she’s not a big server but leads that particular stat 4-0. You’d have got long odds on that before the start of the match.

Quickly races to 40-0 and a backhand winner down the line seals a simple hold of serve to love. 5-1 and she’s one game away from the fourth round. Boulter unable to respond.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 4-1 Katie Boulter - TAN BREAKS AGAIN

11:53 , Luke Baker

Hmmm, problems for Bouler as Tan moves to 0-30 with a forehand volley. Great defensive work from Tan and then she finds a cross-court winner for 0-40! Brilliant tennis from the French star.

First one saved after a decent rally and a big serve helps save the second. One more chance for Tan. WHAT A POINT! Boulter looks in control of the point, lobs Tan who stays alive with a between-the-legs shots, both players end up near the net and a backhand pass can’t be returned. ANOTHER BREAK!

A double break down and Boulter’s Wimbledon chances are hanging by a thread.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 3-1 Katie Boulter*

11:48 , Luke Baker

A rally ends with Tan going long - 0-15. The crowd really starting to get into this now.

Boulter puts a backhand return into the net and does likewise from the baseline on the following point. She’s struggling when Tan takes the pace off the ball, can’t generate her own.

Tan goes wide for 30-30 though. Half a chance. Unreturned serve but a forehand winner to the back corner from Boulter brings up deuce on the Tan serve for the first time.

Chance snuffed out though with two impressive serves. But more hope for the Brit in that game

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 2-1 Katie Boulter

11:43 , Luke Baker

Ok, this is a better start by Boulter as Tan put one into the net and two big serves are unreturned to race to 40-0.

The crowd desperately trying to gee Boulter up. And a crushing cross-court forehand from mid-court sees her hold to love! Something to build on for the Brit.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1, 2-0 Katie Boulter*

11:41 , Luke Baker

Frankly, Boulter is looking slightly lost out there. Tan is just picking winner after winner - a passing shot as Boulter attempts to come into the net makes it 30-0 in her latest service game.

Boulter puts a return long for 40-0 and then one wide as the Frenchwoman holds to love. This could be over, soon.

The crowd, and Boulter seem shellshocked.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 6-1, 1-0 Katie Boulter - Tan BREAKS

11:39 , Luke Baker

Katie Boulter needs to get a foothold early in this second set. But that’s not the way to do it.

Quick as a flash she’s 0-40 and faces three break points. A mid-court forehand is then sprayed wide and Harmony Tan BREAKS in the first game of the second set. An uphill battle from here.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 6-1 Katie Boulter* - Tan WINS THE FIRST SET

11:34 , Luke Baker

Barely 25 minutes played here and Harmony Tan is serving for the first set. It feels like Boulter hasn’t yet settled but the game could soon be halfway done.

An attempted drop shot on the backhand side is a rare miss for Tan as she nets it for 30-15 but an ace brings up two set points. And another ace seal it!

Harmony Tan WINS THE FIRST SET 6-1!

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 5-1 Katie Boulter - Tan BREAKS AGAIN!

11:32 , Luke Baker

Harmony Tan isn’t a particularly powerful hitter but she varies up the pace, angle and spin of her shorts.

She’s in complete control here and a well-constructed point ends with a forehand winner for 0-30. Now 0-40 and three break points.

Boulter saves the first with a clean winner but then puts a forehand from the baseline into the net. It’s a DOUBLE BREAK for Tan.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 4-1 Katie Boulter*

11:27 , Luke Baker

Can Katie Boulter build on that first hold of the day? Errrm, no she can’t...

Tan quickly to 30-0 and although she puts a forehand into the net, a stunning backhand down the line brings up game points and she converts at the first time of asking.

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 3-1 Katie Boulter

11:24 , Luke Baker

Boulter thrives on dominating rallies but Tan is dictating play and, as quick as a flash, it’s 0-30. Good battling from the Brit, a couple of heavy serves gets here to 30-30.

Oooh, that’s a gorgeous cross-court forehand - Boulter steps into it and finds the back corner for a clean winner. Her best shot of the day by far. But a backhand into the middle of the net brings up deuce.

Now a break point for Tan - SAVED! Tan goes long for advantage Boulter and then a forehand winner down the line! Boulter is on the board!

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 3-0 Katie Boulter*

11:18 , Luke Baker

Not the start Boulter wanted - Tan has settled superbly here on Court No 2.

Finally a net cord goes Boulter’s way for 15-15 but another beautifully-constructed point from her opponent swings the momentum back. Tan is happy to come into the net in the early going.

A big serve and some deep ground strokes see her to another comfortable hold. This first set already in danger of getting away from the Brit and we’re only three games in!

*denotes next to serve

*Harmony Tan 2-0 Katie Boulter - Tan BREAKS!

11:15 , Luke Baker

A double fault from Boulter takes the score to 15-15 and she goes long with a forehand on the next point for 15-30. Looks like a string might have popped, so it’s a quick racket change for the Brit.

A long rally then ends with Tan coming into the net, a friendly net cord and it’s two break points. First saved with a neat forehand volley. Another net cord for Tan and she lobs Boulter for the winner. An early break for the French player.

*denotes next to serve

Harmony Tan 1-0 Katie Boulter*

11:09 , Luke Baker

A between-the-legs hotdog shot from Tan in the opening game, although she ultimately loses that point.

A couple of unforced errors from Boulter as she struggles to settle and a relatively comfortable hold of serve to 15 for the Frenchwoman.

*denotes next to serve

Katie Boulter vs Harmony Tan

11:07 , Luke Baker

So who is Harmony Tan? The Frenchwoman is enjoying her best week at a grand slam and it begun by beating Serena Williams in Round 1.

She then pulled out of doubles action citing a thigh injury, leaving her partner Tamara Korpatsch absolutely fuming. Korpatsch took to social media to rant about being informed at the last minute, before going on to send a sarcasm-laced message of congratulations to Tan following her second-round victory...

We’re about to get underway on Court 2.

Katie Boulter vs Harmony Tan

11:04 , Luke Baker

Not since 1979 have Britain had three or more players through to the fourth round of Wimbledon in either the men’s or women’s singles draw.

Cam Norrie and Heather Watson did their job yesterday, now it’s up to Katie Boulter and Liam Broady. Boulter and Tan now out on court.

Katie Boulter on Court No 2

10:58 , Luke Baker

There’s been a bit of controversy around the Wimbledon scheduling today, with Katie Boulter opening up proceedings on Court No 2 rather than being given a prime slot on one of the show courts.

The line-ups on Centre and Court No 1 are good but you’d say there are definitely a couple of matches that could easily have been bumped to Court 2 in place of Boulter...

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Coco Gauff (11) vs Amanda Anisimova (20)

Paula Badosa (4) vs Petra Kvitova (25)

Lorenzo Sonego (27) vs Rafael Nadal (2)

Court One (from 1pm)

Alex de Minaur (10) vs Liam Broady (GBR)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Alize Cornet

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)

Katie Boulter vs Harmony Tan

10:49 , Luke Baker

Right, let’s turn our attention to Katie Boulter, who has the chance to advance to the second week of Wimbledon as she takes on Harmony Tan shortly.

Boutler shocked last year’s Wimbledon finalist and former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova on Thursday in an emotional three-set win on Centre Court.

The British player dedicated the best victory of her career to her late grandmother, who Boulter revealed after the match had died just two days earlier.

Katie Boulter cries as she dedicates Wimbledon win to grandmother who died this week

Venus Williams pulls off trick during mixed doubles

10:44 , Luke Baker

This is some trick by Venus Williams during her mixed doubles victory alongside Jamie Murray!

Ons Jabeur hands rivals an ominous warning after latest straight-sets win

10:39 , Luke Baker

Ons Jabeur breezed through her latest match at Wimbledon to book a place in the fourth round and warned her rivals more is to come.

A 6-2 6-3 win over Diane Parry in 68 minutes was the longest amount of time the Tunisian had spent on court at the All England Club this summer but still means she has only played just over three hours in SW19 so far.

The third seed was in superb touch against her French opponent and showed her full repertoire of tricks on Centre Court with several trademark drop shots able to help her into the last-16.

Elise Mertens, who downed former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 7-5, stands between Jabeur and a place in the quarter-finals.

But Jabeur, one of the favourites for the title, insisted: “Hopefully I will be even better for the next matches.”

Ons Jabeur hands rivals an ominous warning after latest straight-sets win

‘Come on Tim’: Novak Djokovic to face Wimbledon’s breakout star in fourth round

10:35 , Luke Baker

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the fourth round at Wimbledon and a meeting with the unknown.

The defending champion and number one seed beat fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 for his 35th straight win on Centre Court.

Djokovic is no stranger to the last 16 at the All England Club, having now reached that stage for the 13th time.

But he has never before met Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven, the breakout star of the summer in the men’s draw.

In fact Djokovic may not have even heard of the 25-year-old until last month, given he had not won a single ATP Tour match until he was a surprise winner of the s-Hertogenbosch tournament in his homeland.

‘Come on Tim’: Novak Djokovic to face Wimbledon’s breakout star in fourth round

From Diana to Meghan: 18 photos of the royal family at Wimbledon

10:30 , Luke Baker

Wimbledon is back for another year, which means royal sightings will be likely over the next week or so.

Zara and Mike Tindall have already been spotted in the stands, while the Queen’s first cousin’s wife HRH Princess Michael of Kent took to the Royal Box on Friday.

Since its inception in 1877, Wimbledon has always been a very royal affair. The Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, were regulars in the sixties and seventies, while Princess Diana was a mainstay of the Royal Box in the eighties and nineties.

For the past decade, the games have been graced by the more modern generation, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

Here, we take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best photos of the royal family at Wimbledon, from 1962 to now.

From Diana to Meghan: 18 photos of the royal family at Wimbledon

Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

10:23 , Luke Baker

Venus Williams admitted her shock Wimbledon comeback was inspired by sister Serena and after a successful return on grass has now set her sights on another grand-slam title.

The 42-year-old partnered with Jamie Murray on Friday night to down Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 in the first round of the mixed doubles at the All England Club.

Williams had not played competitively since last August but after she saw her younger sibling make a shock return to action after 12 months out in Eastbourne last week, it proved the catalyst for the veteran to request a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year.

An official announcement on Wednesday confirmed the American, who has won a total of 23 majors across singles and doubles, would join forces with the eldest Murray in a strange twist of fate with Andy Murray and Serena Williams teaming up in SW19 back in 2019.

“I’ve been trying to play with him forever. He plays hard to get,” Williams said with a laugh.

Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

Great British success stories could boost Wimbledon weekend ticket sales

10:16 , Luke Baker

Wimbledon organisers will be hoping that two days of stunning British success stories will boost ticket sales after a lower-than-expected turnout this year.

Great Britain’s number one Cameron Norrie stormed through to the fourth round of the men’s singles with a straight-sets victory over America’s Steve Johnson on Friday night.

Fans broke out in screams and started football-style chants which 26-year-old Norrie told journalists he found “funny” and boosted his game.

Despite British success, attendance at the Championships over the opening four days is down 11% compared with 2019 – the last time it was hosted without coronavirus restrictions limiting capacity.

From Monday to Thursday this week, the cumulative number of spectators was 153,193 – the sparsest attendance since 2007 when 148,986 people turned up.

Great British success stories could boost Wimbledon weekend ticket sales

Heather Watson reaches Wimbledon fourth round with steely win over Kaja Juvan

10:09 , Luke Baker

Emerging from the pain of plucky defeats and first-round exits, Heather Watson reached new ground with a victory over Kaja Juvan that was as impressive in its delivery as cathartic in its outcome, writes Jamie Braidwood.

At the 43rd attempt, Watson has advanced to the fourth round of a grand slam, leaving the trail of disappointment and heartbreak behind to stride boldly into the second week of the Championships, where an open draw now teases the prospect of a sensational run.

In the end, a 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 scoreline may look comfortable but it masks the tension of a gripping first-set tiebreak which could have gone either way. Instead, Watson pushed through to seize the chance that in previous years has slipped through her fingers.

Although Watson was bold and assertive from the start, she was freed by the release of landing the all important first blow of the match. As the winners flowed from her forehand, she went on to take apart Juvan’s intimidating service game by sealing the straight-sets victory.

But it was not straightforward.

Heather Watson reaches Wimbledon fourth round with steely win over Kaja Juvan

Cameron Norrie welcomes ‘funny’ new chant as he eases into Wimbledon fourth round

10:02 , Luke Baker

Cameron Norrie was spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd as he followed Heather Watson by breaking new ground and reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon.

This was the sixth time in the last nine grand slams that the British number one had made it to the last 32 but – not helped by coming up against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – he had never gone further.

He changed that in emphatic fashion against Steve Johnson, though, outclassing the American 6-4 6-1 6-0 in just an hour and 49 minutes for his first Centre Court victory.

Midway through the second set, a bold fan decided to begin a chant of ‘Norrie, Norrie, Norrie, Oi, Oi, Oi’, which soon caught on – and was met with approval by its subject.

“It was pretty funny,” said Norrie. “Every time they said it, I broke serve. It’s a good sign. I’m a little bit superstitious. I really enjoyed the match thoroughly. It definitely added to the noise of the match and atmosphere out there on Centre Court.”

Cameron Norrie welcomes ‘funny’ new chant as he eases into Wimbledon fourth round

Cameron Norrie cruises into Wimbledon fourth round with victory over Steve Johnson

09:55 , Luke Baker

Cameron Norrie might be one of the more understated superstars, but the British No 1 seemed to bask in the headline slot on Centre Court as he finally ended an enduring streak of grand slam disappointments, writes Tom Kershaw.

Six times Norrie had fallen short in the third round, a record unbecoming of his newfound status as the ninth seed, but he made impressively light work of Steve Johnson in a 6-4 6-1 6-0 victory that raises the prospect of a deep run this Wimbledon fortnight.

The 26-year-old will face another American, Tommy Paul, in the fourth round but has benefitted from an extremely kind draw and should have reasonable expectations of reaching the semi-finals.

That fact might not be met with the hysteria it deserves simply because of how unassuming Norrie is. There is not necessarily anything hugely striking about his game, nor does he deliver the sort of evocative displays of emotion the crowd on Centre Court crave. Instead, he is relentlessly precise and consistent, outworking and outlasting his opponents, thanks to a brilliant defence and superb work ethic.

Cameron Norrie cruises into Wimbledon fourth round with victory over Steve Johnson

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 6 order of play

09:46 , Luke Baker

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Katie Boulter and Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.

Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet, with both players still searching for their top form on the grass courts on SW19.

After Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round. Broady, meanwhile, takes on the impressive Alex De Minaur, who outlasted Jack Draper in a thrilling battle on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 6 order of play featuring Rafael Nadal

Today’s order of play

09:35 , Luke Baker

Here’s the order of play on the key courts today - action on the outside courts gets underway at 11am, which is when we’ll see GB’s Katie Boulter try to make the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Coco Gauff (11) vs Amanda Anisimova (20)

Paula Badosa (4) vs Petra Kvitova (25)

Lorenzo Sonego (27) vs Rafael Nadal (2)

Court One (from 1pm)

Alex de Minaur (10) vs Liam Broady (GBR)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Alize Cornet

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)

Court 2

Harmony Tan vs Katie Boulter (GBR)

Richard Gasquet vs Botic van de Zandschulp (21)

Magdalena Frech vs Simona Halep (16)

Court 3

Cristian Garin vs Jenson Brooksby (29)

Alex Molcan vs Taylor Fritz (11)

Petra Martic vs Jessica Pegula (8)

Court 12

Aljla Tomljanovic vs Barbora Krejcikova (13)

Brandon Nakashima vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Court 18

Jack Sock vs Jason Kubler

Qinwen Zheng vs Elena Rybakina (17)

Wimbledon 2022 - Day 6

09:33 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day 6 of Wimbledon 2022.

It’s been an enthralling five days so far and, as the third round of singles action concludes, the middle Saturday promises just as much drama.

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are in action, as well as Brits Katie Boulter and Liam Broady, so stick with us for all the latest updates and results.