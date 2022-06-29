Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic play plus Serena Williams reaction

Wimbledon enters day three at the All England Club with Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic the headline attractions, following Serena Williams’ dramatic late defeat last night.

Raducanu is back after a Centre Court debut and looking to get past Caroline Garcia, with Murray scheduled to be third on Centre with the prospect of some late drama against the big-serving John Isner. The home favourites are due on after Djokovic opens against Australian 26-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Cameron Norrie (vs Jaume Munar), Heather Watson (vs Qiang Wang) and Harriet Dart (vs Rebeka Masarova) will look to keep up the momentum from an impressive first two days for British players at SW19, as is Ryan Peniston, the 26-year-old debutant who picked up his first grand slam win in the opening round. He faces experienced American Steve Johnson first on Court 3.

Elsewhere the exciting Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz (vs Tallon Griekspoor) and women’s world No2 Ons Jabeur (vs Katarzyna Kawa) take to Court 2 and Court 3 respectively this afternoon, while Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza also feature on Court 2.

Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

Wimbledon 2022 live updates

  • Emma Raducanu faces Caroline Garcia on Centre Court before Andy Murray plays John Isner

  • Britons Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Ryan Peniston all in action

  • Serena Williams non-committal over future after first-round Wimbledon defeat

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

10:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Iga Swiatek wins again but doesn’t consider herself on level of Williams sisters

10:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

World number one Iga Swiatek knows she cannot be compared to Serena or Venus Williams yet, despite winning her 36th match in a row to set a new record.

Swiatek’s 6-0 6-3 victory over Jana Fett on Centre Court extended her winning run that began in February and made it the longest winning streak of the 21st century, overtaking Venus Willams’ record set in 2000.

The 21-year-old, who is already a two-time French Open champion and hot favourite for the SW19 crown, is surely set for bigger things but insists she is not at the level of the Williams sisters yet.

More:

Iga Swiatek wins again but doesn’t consider herself on level of Williams sisters

Katie Boulter hopes hard work will pay off this year after opening Wimbledon win

10:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Katie Boulter believes she is built for the big stage after reaching the second round of Wimbledon.

Boulter, 25, was once the big British hope for the future, but injury has hampered her in recent years and she has not been able to play consistently.

The comeback from her latest fitness issues is going well after impressive runs at Birmingham and Eastbourne, where she beat Karolina Pliskova, and she followed that up with a comfortable 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchwoman Clara Burel at SW19.

She has full confidence that if she can stay fit she belongs at the highest level:

Katie Boulter hopes hard work will pay off this year after opening Wimbledon win

The remarkable story of Ryan Peniston

10:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

British tennis star Ryan Peniston has said having cancer as a baby has been a “blessing in disguise” for making him “tougher as a player” after winning his debut singles match at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old wildcard was loudly cheered on by his parents, Paul and Penny, from the side-lines of a packed court watching his triumph over Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

At the age of one, Peniston was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a tumour near his stomach, which required surgery and chemotherapy before years of regular check-ups.

The Essex-born player has previously attributed his late blooming in tennis to battling this as a youngster, as he grew up “a foot smaller than all my peers”.

Ryan Peniston reveals how cancer was ‘blessing in disguise’ for tennis career

Jack Draper reacts to first round win over Zizou Bergs

10:20 , Jack Rathborn

“Yeah, it was a tough one. It was a tough match. Felt like Zizou is someone who is quite a dangerous player. He’s someone I’ve known from the challengers. He’s quite flairy. He can play some incredible tennis, then he can play some quite loose tennis. Overall he’s a great competitor, a tough player to play against.

“Glad with the way I came through the match. Obviously this is my first sort of Grand Slam on merit, main-draw win. I’m obviously very happy. Yeah, these are all good new experiences for me and glad to get the win today.”

(PA)
(PA)

Morning showers at Wimbledon could delay play

10:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

It is teeming down with rain in south-west London this morning, and a 20-minute deluge has just soaked the All England Club. Roofs and covers are out all over SW19 so most of the surfaces have been preserved from the worst of it, but it could mean some delays to start times this morning if it continues, with play due to get under way at 11am.

Wimbledon order of play: Day 3 schedule including Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray

Dan Evans reflects on first round loss to Jason Kubler

10:11 , Jack Rathborn

“Yeah, Jason [Kubler] played very well. Yeah, I have to give him credit. Yeah, not easy to take, but he was better than me. Yeah, that was that.

Yeah, it’s tough to take, but he was better than me today. That’s all I can say really. I don’t think I played too badly. He was aggressive. He had a good game plan. Well onto him and his coach to put the game plan together and well onto Jason for carrying it out.”

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Stefanos Tsitsipas on falling in love with grass after backing up Mallorca title with first round win

10:04 , Jack Rathborn

“Yeah, it made me kind of fall in love more with the surface. I like playing on grass. Having tournament wins on surfaces elevates you, puts you in a better mood, as well.

“It is very good for your self-esteem, and that’s how I have been feeling. It’s important to feel that way, especially when you are competing at the highest level of tennis.

“You know, winning titles can really boost your confidence and help you capture bigger titles later on in your career. You’ve got to start small. You don’t go big straightaway unless, I don’t know, unless we take girls as an example, they seem to be doing that straightaway. But on the men’s side, it’s kind of different.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How it happened: Manic day of action at Wimbledon returns six British wins

09:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

It was a busy day for British hopes at Wimbledon on Tuesday as 11 home players were in action in the first round. Here is how the day unfolded:

How it happened: Manic day of action at Wimbledon returns six British wins

Jack Draper ‘ready to do damage’ at Wimbledon after maiden grand slam victory

09:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jack Draper is ready to “do some damage” at Wimbledon after recording his first grand slam victory.

The 20-year-old has shown this year he is more than capable of building on his standout talent as a junior, rising more than 150 places in the rankings since taking a set off Novak Djokovic on his debut 12 months ago.

His game is particularly well suited to grass and he arrived at the All England Club as a top-100 player and a genuine danger to the rest of the field after reaching the semi-finals in Eastbourne.

He drew another in-form player in Belgian Zizou Bergs, champion at the recent second-tier Challenger tournament in Ilkley, but Draper fought off three set points in the third set to claim a 6-4 6-4 7-6 (4) victory on Court 12.

More:

Jack Draper ‘ready to do damage’ at Wimbledon after maiden grand slam victory

Serena Williams determined to play at US Open

09:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Williams on whether she will play the US Open: “When you’re at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I’ve won a Grand Slam, is something that’s always super special. Your first time is always special. There’s definitely, you know, lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”

She added: “I think physically I did pretty good. You know, I think the last couple points, I was really suffering there (smiling). But, yeah, I feel like in just those key points, winning some of those points, is always something mentally that you have to have, that you kind of need. I did pretty good on maybe one or two of ‘em, but obviously not enough.”

Harmony Tan on beating Serena Williams

09:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harmony Tan: ”It’s a dream because, you know, I saw Serena on the TV when I was young. My coach, Nathalie Tauziat, played her 20 years ago. So, yeah, it’s a big generation, yeah.

“She’s a legend. I mean, she won 23 Grand Slam. When you play her, I was scared. I mean, I was scared when I was on the court, but really happy to be there.”

Serena Williams non-committal over future after first-round Wimbledon defeat

09:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Serena Williams left her future open to question after her return to Wimbledon ended in a first-round defeat by little-known Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.

Stepping out to play singles for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.

The will remained and, cheered on by a supportive crowd, she looked like she might stumble over the finish line after coming from a set down and then saving a match point in the 12th game of the decider.

But instead Williams suffered just her third first-round loss at a grand slam, going down 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) in a deciding tie-break at 10.35pm after three hours and 10 minutes.

At 40, the American’s time in the game is clearly running out, but she remained vague about her future plans and refused to rule out another tilt at Wimbledon next year.

“Like I said coming into this, I’m just planning for right now, seeing how I feel, just to go from there,” she said.

Pressed on whether it was her farewell to the All England Club, Williams added: “That’s a question I can’t answer. I don’t know. Who knows? Who knows where I’ll pop up.”

‘Who knows where I’ll pop up’: Serena Williams non-committal over Wimbledon future

Serena Williams denied on Wimbledon return as Harmony Tan edges three-hour thriller

09:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

There was some thrilling tennis at Wimbledon yesterday which might just have peaked at the end of the night, under the Centre Court roof, as Serena Williams eventually succumbed in an almight battle with Harmony Tan.

From our reporter Jamie Braidwood:

With her right knee knelt and left fist clenched, the power, poise and aura of Serena Williams returned to Wimbledon, only for it to be broken by a spellbinding performance from the virtually unknown Harmony Tan. With one remarkable comeback already complete, it would take an extraordinary effort to deny Williams, on a scarcely believable late-night thriller under the lights on Centre Court.

The scene was set for Williams, the script written too. It had been 364 days since she had painfully departed Centre Court, forced to retire from her first-round match after tearing her hamstring against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The emergence on Tuesday evening out from under the royal box was the moment she had been building towards since. and after battling from a set down to lead 5-4 in the decider, the circle was close to closing.

But as one star appears to fade, another was born in the unheralded Tan, ranked 115th in the world, who displayed stunning tenacity and resilience to defy the baying crowds. The 24-year-old from France was more than just a brick wall as she answered Williams’ growing power, producing flashing winners on both sides to break Williams and force the deciding tie-break.

Serena Williams denied on Wimbledon return as Harmony Tan edges three-hour thriller

Wimbledon day three – Djokovic, Raducanu and Murray on Centre and busy day for British outside hopes

09:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wimbledon enters day three at the All England Club with Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic the headline attractions.

Raducanu is back after a Centre Court debut and looking to get past Caroline Garcia, with Murray scheduled to be third on Centre with the prospect of some late drama against the big-serving John Isner. The home favourites are due on after Djokovic opens against Australian 26-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Cameron Norrie (vs Jaume Munar), Heather Watson (vs Qiang Wang) and Harriet Dart (vs Rebeka Masarova) will look to keep up the momentum from an impressive first two days for British players at SW19, as is Ryan Peniston, the 26-year-old debutant who picked up his first grand slam win in the opening round. He faces experienced American Steve Johnson first on Court 3.

Elsewhere the exciting Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz (vs Tallon Griekspoor) and women’s world No2 Ons Jabeur (vs Katarzyna Kawa) take to Court 2 and Court 3 respectively this afternoon, while Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza also feature on Court 2.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

