Wimbledon 2022 live: Rain delays play, Novak Djokovic in action on Centre Court - latest updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uche Amako
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ryan Peniston
    British tennis player
  • Frances Tiafoe
    Frances Tiafoe
    American tennis player
  • Liam Broady
    British tennis player
  • Anett Kontaveit
    Estonian tennis player
wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic&nbsp; - AP
wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic - AP

It's day three at Wimbledon and Novak Djokovic will open play on Centre Court at 1.30pm.

Elsewhere, a host of British players are in action around the grounds and we will keep you up to date on Cameron Norrie, Ryan Peniston, and Harriet Dart before turning our attention to Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray this afternoon.

Our team of reporters at the All England Club will be across everything that happens.

Follow the latest updates from across Wimbledon below.

12:33 PM

We have some movement...

Chair umpires and ball boys are assembling on various courts. That means we should have some tennis soon.

I am going to take a wander to Court 3 and see new British sensation Ryan Peniston, who is facing Steve Johnson.

12:24 PM

Plenty of stories available to read

A must read piece is by our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs, who faced the best serve in tennis history - and says he knows how Andy Murray can beat it!

Read more here.

We also have "Underarm serves, Tim Henman's grandmother and the debate dividing tennis" where Molly McElwee looks into the most controversial shot in tennis.

Read more on that here.

12:04 PM

Weather update

Still no tennis as it continues to drizzle with rain. No play before 12:15 BST.

wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic&nbsp; - PA
wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic - PA
wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic&nbsp; - PA
wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic - PA

11:43 AM

Order of play - June 29 cont

Court 9

11:00: Daria Saville (Aus) & Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) & Arantxa Rus (Ned), Irina Bara (Rom) & Ekaterine Gorgodze (Geo) v Danielle Collins (USA) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA), Denis Kudla (USA) & Jack Sock (USA) v (4) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned), (15) Lloyd Glasspool (Gbr) & Harri Heliovaara (Fin) v Hugo Gaston (Fra) & Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

Court 10

11:00: Sadio Doumbia (Fra) & Fabien Reboul (Fra) v (11) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Andreas Mies (Ger), Liam Broady (Gbr) & Jay Clarke (Gbr) v (16) Rafael Matos (Bra) & David Vega Hernandez (Spa), Alastiar Gray (Gbr) & Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Joran Vliegen (Bel) & Jack Withrow (USA)

Court 11

11:00: Fabrice Martin (Fra) & Hugo Nys (Mon) v Maximo Gonzalez (Arg) & Nathaniel Lammons (USA), Ariel Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) v Arthur Fery (Gbr) & Felix Gill (Gbr), (14) Monica Niculescu (Rom) & Elena Gabriela Ruse (Rom) v Kirsten Flipkens (Bel) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa), Anett Kontaveit (Est) & Shelby Rogers (USA) v Vivian Heisen (Ger) & Samantha Murray-Sharan (Gbr)

Court 12

11:00: (29) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr), (30) Tommy Paul (USA) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra), Panna Udvardy (Hun) v (24) Elise Mertens (Bel), Tim Van Rijthoven (Ned) v (15) Reilly Opelka (USA)

Court 14

11:00: David Goffin (Bel) v (31) Sebastian Baez (Arg), Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Dusan Lajovic (Ser), Diane Parry (Fra) v Mai Hontama (Jpn), (6) Lucie Hradecka (Cze) & Sania Mirza (Ind) v Magdalena Frech (Pol) & Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra)

Court 15

11:00: Alejandro Tabilo (Chi) v (25) Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), Marie Bouzkova (Cze) v Ann Li (USA), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita) v Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom), (9) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Bruno Soares (Bra) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) & Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Court 16

11:00: Jodie Anna Burrage (Gbr) & Eden Silva (Gbr) v Arianne Hartono (Ned) & Demi Schuurs (Ned), (32) Oscar Otte (Ger) v Christian Harrison (USA), (22) Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) v Quentin Halys (Fra), Sarah Grey (Gbr) & Yuriko Miyazaki (Gbr) v (5) Asia Muhammad (USA) & Ena Shibahara (Jpn)

Court 17

11:00: (33) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr), Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa), Dalma Galfi (Hun) v Kaja Juvan (Slo), Aljaz Bedene (Slo) & Soon Woo Kwon (Kor) v (10) Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) & Nick Kyrgios (Aus)

Court 18

11:00: (23) Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Maximilian Marterer (Ger), Tatjana Maria (Ger) v (26) Sorana Cirstea (Rom), Maja Chwalinska (Pol) v (28) Alison Riske (USA), (1) Rajeev Ram (USA) & Joe Salisbury (Gbr) v Daniel Altmaier (Ger) & Carlos Taberner (Spa)

11:37 AM

Order of play - June 29

Centre Court

13:30: (1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus), Caroline Garcia (Fra) v (10) Emma Raducanu (Gbr), Andy Murray (Gbr) v (20) John Isner (USA)

Court 1

13:00: Jule Niemeier (Ger) v (2) Anett Kontaveit (Est), (9) Cameron Norrie (Gbr) v Jaume Munar (Spa), (5) Maria Sakkari (Gre) v Viktoriya Tomova (Bul)

Court 2

11:00: (3) Casper Ruud (Nor) v Ugo Humbert (Fra), (15) Angelique Kerber (Ger) v Magda Linette (Pol), Tallon Griekspoor (Ned) v (5) Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa), Qiang Wang (Chn) v Heather Watson (Gbr)

Court 3

11:00: Ryan Peniston (Gbr) v Steve Johnson (USA), Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) v (12) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), (10) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v Mikael Ymer (Swe), Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) v (3) Ons Jabeur (Tun)

wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic&nbsp; - TELEGRAPH
wimbledon 2022 today live score match results novak djokovic - TELEGRAPH

Court 4

11:00: Elixane Lechemia (Fra) & Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa) v (2) Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) & Katerina Siniakova (Cze), Benoit Paire (Fra) & Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa) v (2) Nikola Mektic (Cro) & Mate Pavic (Cro), (3) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) v Facundo Bagnis (Arg) & Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg), Rosalie Van Der Hoek (Ned) & Alison Van Uytvanck (Bel) v Maryna Zanevska (Bel) & Kimberley Zimmermann (Bel)

Court 5

11:00: Pedro Martinez Portero (Spa) & John-Patrick Smith (Aus) v Andrey Golubev (Kaz) & Denys Molchanov (Ukr), Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (Pak) v James Duckworth (Aus) & Marcos Giron (USA), Tamara Korpatsch (Ger) & Harmony Tan (Fra) v (15) Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) & Raluca Olaru (Rom), Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Eva Martincova (Cze) v Madison Brengle (USA) & Lauren Davis (USA)

Court 6

11:00: Kaia Kanepi (Est) & Renata Voracova (Cze) v Alicia Barnett (Gbr) & Olivia Nicholls (Gbr), Viktorija Golubic (Swi) & Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (Col) v Sonay Kartal (Gbr) & Nell Miller (Gbr), Joao Sousa (Por) & Jordan Thompson (Aus) v Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Luke Saville (Aus), Maxime Cressy (USA) & Feliciano Lopez (Spa) v Lukasz Kubot (Pol) & Szymon Walkow (Pol)

Court 7

11:00: Hans Hach Verdugo (Mex) & Philipp Oswald (Aut) v Roman Jebavy (Cze) & Hunter Reese (USA), (9) Han Xinyun (Chn) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn) v Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) & Julia Lohoff (Ger), (8) Shuko Aoyama (Jpn) & Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) v Xin Yu Wang (Chn) & Qinwen Zheng (Chn), (12) Nicolas Mahut (Fra) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) v Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) & Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)

Court 8

11:00: (13) Santiago Gonzalez (Mex) & Andres Molteni (Arg) v Julian Cash (Gbr) & Henry Patten (Gbr), Jasmine Paolini (Ita) & Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Naiktha Bains (Gbr) & Maia Lumsden (Gbr), Clara Burel (Fra) & Chloe Paquet (Fra) v Xinyun Han (Chn) & Lin Zhu (Chn), MacKenzie McDonald (USA) & Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) v (7) John Peers (Aus) & Filip Polasek (Svk)

11:22 AM

Rain delay

Play should have started on the outside courts at 11am but it has been a rainy morning in SW19 so there is no play before 11.45 BST.

11:10 AM

'Serena Williams' legend is secure but it is time to say goodbye'

It was a memorable finish on Centre Court last night as Serena Williams was knocked out of the tournament by Harmony Tan of France, who earned the biggest victory of her career.

In his comment piece, our chief sports writer Oliver Brown said:

She fought with a relentless ferocity, in a match fated to join the canon of Centre Court’s late-night epics. But ultimately, for Serena Williams, this defeat was a pill that could not be sugared. In deciding to return after a year-long absence, she hardly envisaged that her Wimbledon curtain-call might come amid the gloaming of the opening Tuesday, against an opponent just two years old when she won her maiden slam.

It was both a bitter denouement and a reminder that even her formidable powers had faded beyond recognition.

Read Oliver's full thoughts here.

10:51 AM

Morning!

Hello again. Only been two days and it feels like it has been a week.

But we go again and it is another packed schedule with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on Centre Court.

British tennis had a day to remember at Wimbledon on Tuesday as six more players reached the second round, making it the best performance in 25 years.

Heather Watson, Katie Boulter, Jack Draper, Ryan Peniston, Liam Broady and Alastair Gray joined Raducanu, Murray and Cameron Norrie in winning their opening matches.

Not since 1997 has Britain had nine representatives through to the second round of the singles, while Harriet Dart can make it 10 in her delayed match against Rebeka Masarova on Wednesday.

That would be a figure not seen since 1984 and further indication that, after years of relying on a few star names to paper over the cracks, there is finally some strength in depth emerging.

For Raducanu, the US Open champion will be hoping for a straight forward match against France's Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

"I think that it helps at slams that you get a day off in between, so I think that is pretty valuable," said Raducanu.

"I felt good out there. There were some tough moments in the second set (against Van Uytvanck) physically, but I told myself, 'Push through, if you win in two sets, then you don't have to play three'. That's the tactic."

Returning to Wimbledon completes a first full year on tour for Raducanu, whose tennis education was elevated to warp speed by her remarkable early success.

Familiarity brings positives and negatives, with Raducanu saying: "I think that it helps just with experience. Every tournament or every match you play, you learn something. It helps it all be a positive tool for the future.

"In a way, when you haven't played anyone before, it helps, too, because no one knows you, no one knows your game. That is something that I experienced in a positive way last summer because no one really knew who I was.

"Since, I think that people have definitely watched me and raised their level and raised their game and played some great tennis. I haven't necessarily played badly in a lot of the matches.

"I think that coming back here is always going to be a special tournament for me, my home tournament. I've got incredible memories. I'm just looking forward to playing here again."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and more: What to expect on Wimbledon day three

    A number of home favourites will be in action across singles, doubles and mixed doubles on day three at SW19

  • Novak Djokovic overcomes Soonwoo Kwon test to begin Wimbledon defence

    <strong>Djokovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 Kwon: </strong>The six-time champion was given a brief scare as he opened play under the roof on Centre Court

  • G7: China must press Russia to stop Ukraine war

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (Reuters) -G7 leaders urged China on Tuesday to use its influence with Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine and drop "expansive maritime claims" in the South China Sea, in unprecedentedly tough criticism of Beijing's policies and human rights record. They called on China to press Russia to pull forces out of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, citing a ruling by the International Court of Justice that Moscow suspend its military operation, and related U.N. General Assembly resolutions.

  • Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy's Boyfriend? All About Malcolm McRae

    Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae were first spotted together in May 2021

  • Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic as rain delays start

    Follow Wimbledon live today with our minute-by-minute coverage

  • NC State computer model shows where EV charging stations should be — and can be

    North Carolina State University researchers have created a computer method to make informed decisions in finding the best locations for public fast chargers. That could help the government plan for roads and highways.

  • Fears of Wimbledon Covid outbreak amongst men's players after Matteo Berrettini withdrawal

    Fears of a Covid outbreak among the leading men’s players at Wimbledon are mounting after one of the tournament’s favourites, Matteo Berrettini, became the second former finalist to withdraw.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.