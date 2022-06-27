Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar latest score and updates

Wimbledon 2022- LIVE!

Cameron Norrie has an early start to his SW19 campaign as the British no1 faces Pablo Andujar of Spain on No2 Court. The 26-year-old is yet to reach the second week of a Grand Slam and went down valiantly to Roger Federer in the third round here last year.

The world no12 will fancy his chances against Andujar in what is the first meeting between the pair. It’s been a mixed year so far for Norrie, having reached the third round of the French Open and fell at the first hurdle at the Australian Open.

However, Norrie, who his first clay-court title in Lyon and earlier reached the final of the Mexican Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. As British no1, navigating the first week is surely a minimum requirement, starting this morning on an outside court. Follow all the action with Matt Verri at Wimbledon!

TV channel: On Monday, the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage begins on the Red Button from 11am, with the BBC One programme commencing at 1:45pm.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can also stream all the tennis action live online over the next fortnight via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Cameron Norrie and Pablo Andujar are first up on Court 2, so we should get underway around 11am BST.

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar.

Stick with us on day one at Wimbledon!