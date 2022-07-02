Liam Broady vs Alex de Minaur live: Score and latest updates from Wimbledon third round

broady de minaur nadal live scores Wimbledon 2022 live latest results - GETTY IMAGES

01:59 PM

Broady 3-6, 1-1 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Good composure from Broady to hit a nice drop shot winner with De Minaur way beyond the baseline.

Deep forehand approach shot by De Minaur and he closes the net like a volley master to earn a break point.

World-class tennis by De Minaur to lift a lovely lob by Broady. He breaks again.

01:55 PM

Broady 3-6, 2-2 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Another routine hold for De Minaur as he hits his ninth ace. Still to drop a point when he gets his first serve in play.

Broady has yet to create a break point opportunity for himself.

01:49 PM

Broady* 3-6, 2-1 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Deep backhand by De Minaur and Broady nets a forehand, 15-30. Another forehand error by Broady gives De Minaur two break points.

Good recovery though by Broady as he fights back to deuce. But De Minauar puts his man under pressure and Broady falters. Incredible speed by De Minaur to chase down a drop shot but he can't quite get the ball over the net.

Second ace of the match by Broady to hold.

01:43 PM

Broady 3-6, 1-1 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

De Minaur has been very good on serve today. Seven aces, won every point when he's got a first serve in, hit 13 winners and looked very comfortable so far.

01:41 PM

Second Set: Liam Broady 3-6, 1-0 Alex de Minaur* (*denotes next server)

You get the sense Broady has to win this set to keep himself in the match.

He gets off to a good start, holding onto his serve after a De Minaur error.

01:38 PM

First set De Minaur

De Minaur lands the opening blow as he takes the set 6-3 on Court 1. Can he fight back?

We'll bring you game by game updates now!

01:31 PM

Broady broken

Early setback for Broady as he drops serve to fall 4-2 and Alex De Minaur consolidates the break to lead 5-2.

Broady is not playing too badly, he's just up against a player, nicknamed the 'Speed Demon', who is adept at getting so many balls back in play.

01:17 PM

We're under way on Court 1

Broady holds in his opening service game to make a good start. But De Minaur holds to lead 2-1.

Slowly filling up on Court 1. A lot of empty seat again unfortunately.

12:57 PM

Good afternoon!

Welcome to further coverage from Wimbledon with Liam Broady, Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios in action.

Broady is lost 11 games in a row during his second-round tie against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman and looked on course to be the latest home player to exit the Championships after Murray and Raducanu's shock defeats on Wednesday.

But the world number 132 fought back to stun the Argentine in five sets in three hours and 47 minutes.

"I think it kind of played on my mind a little bit yesterday," the 28-year-old explained. "I saw some of the things online about Emma and Andy's results.

"At the end of the day tennis is a lottery. That's why people watch it. It's never a guarantee as to who's going to win. Those guys both came out against in-form players and sadly didn't get the job done.

"But I kind of wanted to get a little result for the British players myself to give us something to hold on to."

Victory for Broady sent him through to the third round at a major for the first time, having previously lost on two occasions in round two at Wimbledon.

In a normal year he would have earned 90 ranking points so far and would be on the verge of breaking into the top-100, but after Wimbledon decided to ban Russian and Belarussian players due to the invasion of Ukraine, the ATP stripped points from this tournament.

Broady laughed off any frustration, adding: "That would be, I think, my highest jump in points score.

"I'm losing 45 points from last year, so I think I'll probably drop back now to 150!

"But I'm just grateful to have made the third round of Wimbledon, to be honest. I'd play Wimbledon for no points and no prize money."

Also in action on Court 1 is Kyrgios, who faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in what should be a very entertaining clash.

And we'll also have game-by-game coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego.