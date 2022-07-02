Liam Broady vs Alex de Minaur live: Score and latest updates from Wimbledon third round

broady de minaur nadal live scores Wimbledon 2022 live latest results - GETTY IMAGES

03:19 PM

Broady 3-6, 4-6, 5-6 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

24 shot rally, De Minaur pounds Broady's backhand side and the Brit slices into the net, 15-30.

Broady stops play thinking De Minaur's shot is long, he challenges and Hawkeye says he was wrong. Two break points.

Broady approach shot, De Minaur backhand down the line and Broady nets the volley.

Broady is broken for the fourth time and De Minaur will serve for the match again.

03:16 PM

Latest update from Centre Court via Fiona Tomas

Anisimova 4-1 up in the second set. Anisimova has done what Gauff could not do in the first set. The 20th seed has established a healthy 4-1 lead after breaking the teen early on. After failing to capitalise on four break points, Gauff gets lucky with number five to get herself on the scoreboard, but it’s Anisimova who is riding the wave and she breaks her American counterpart again. There’s a different sort of battle being played out in the crowd. For every ‘Come on Amanda!’ that echoes around Centre, there’s a ‘Come on Coco!’ It’s impossible to tell how this one is going to turn out, although right now it’s Anisimova with the clinical edge.

03:15 PM

Broady* 3-6, 4-6, 5-5 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Two break points for Broady. De Minaur saves the first when he steps inside and hits a forehand winner, 30-40.

And he finally does. He keeps his composure, doesn't make an error and De Minaur blinks first with a forehand into the tramlines.

He couldn't could he?

03:10 PM

The stars are out on Centre

03:09 PM

Broady 3-6, 4-6, 4-5 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

A third ace for Broady moves him to 40-15. De Minaur has hit 12 in comparison. Broady volleys into the net and it's now deuce.

Broady forehand winner onto the line and he holds serve for potentially the last time at Wimbledon this year.

Can he finally break the De Minaur serve?

03:06 PM

Broady* 3-6, 4-6, 3-5 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Broady will need to hold serve next to stay in the match after De Minaur holds serve easily to put himself within a game of the fourth round.

03:04 PM

A big upset for a big man

03:01 PM

Broady 3-6, 4-6, 3-4 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Another example of De Minaur's incredible speed as he chases down a drop volley and flicks a backhand into the corner.

Fist pump from Broady as he holds when De Minaur misses with a backhand.

02:57 PM

Broady* 3-6, 4-6, 2-4 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Small opening for Broady but he nets a backhand return. De Minaur holds Broady's backhand when flies long.

The speed by Broady around the court has been incredible to witness.

02:54 PM

Latest update from Centre Court via Fiona Tomas

Gauff takes the first set 7-6. Anisimova was 4-1 up in this first set tie-break after a double fault from Gauff. After the teen hammered her second one straight into the net, she raised both hands to her head in disbelief. But the 18-year-old kept her composure to stage a thrilling comeback to take it 7-4. Anisimova leans against the net, visibly frustrated, after shanking a forehand into the tramline. Gauff doesn’t exactly celebrate wildly - there’s only another fist pump - seemingly wary of Anisimova’s threat after bouncing back from her shaky start.

02:53 PM

Broady 3-6, 4-6, 2-3 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Broady keeps himself in touching distance with De Minaur as he holds. 14 winners and 26 unforced errors for the Briton today.

02:51 PM

Broady* 3-6, 4-6, 1-3 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Broady earns himself another break point but he nets a backhand. The disappointment is clear on his face.

And De Minaur holds again when he goes on the attack and Broady nets a backhand.

02:44 PM

Latest update from Centre Court via Fiona Tomas

This opening set is going to a tie-break! Gauff was cruising in this opening set but has ended up making it hard work for herself. The teenager squandered two break points to go 4-1 up as Anisimova found her groove and won four games in a row to claw her way back. Anisimova has held serve since stumbling earlier on. She’s striking the ball crisply and has capitalised on Gauff’s occasionally loose service game. All the indications so far suggest this is already turning into a real tussle.

02:42 PM

Broady 3-6, 4-6, 1-2 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Broady forehand winner down the line, 30-0. He follows it up with a double fault then a backhand winner, 40-15.

De Minaur just doesn't know when he's beaten and keeps himself in the game to make it deuce.

However the Briton holds on again.

02:35 PM

Broady* 3-6, 4-6, 0-2 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Subdued atmosphere on Court 1 as De Minaur's dominance on serve continues as he races to 40-0.

But Broady, who has chased every ball today, forces some errors from De Minaur and gets to deuce.

First break point of the match for Broady and he cups his ear to crowd, demanding more noise.

De Minaur finds his first serve, flicks a forehand deep and Broady's lob is just long. Very unlucky.

De Minaur completes the recovery to hold and maintain his break.

02:27 PM

Third Set: Broady 3-6, 4-6, 0-1 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Engrossing rally between the two men but Broady net, 0-30. Broady cannot afford to lose serve here.

Broady double fault, three break points. Broady overhead winner to save the first. And the second when De Minaur puts a backhand long.

But not the third as De Minaur puts up a lob and Broady's overhead goes long. Very bad miss.

02:22 PM

Broady* 3-6, 4-6 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Ruthless tennis by De Minaur as he snuffs out any hope of a Broady break with an easy service hold.

A long way back for the Briton now.

02:17 PM

Broady 3-6, 4-5 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Broady keeps himself in touch by holding 15 and ensures De Minaur has to serve for the set.

Broady still hasn't created a break point opportunity for himself.

02:15 PM

Latest update from Centre Court via Fiona Tomas

Amanda Anisimova has endured a tough start against Coco Gauff, having been broken early on, but has since recovered a bit of rhythm after saving two break points. This year's French Open finalist can't stop fist pumping - she’s dictating play comfortably and forcing her fellow American into a narrow defensive game. All the indications so far suggest this is going to be Gauff’s for the taking if she can keep this up.

02:14 PM

Broady* 3-6, 3-5 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

First opening on the De Minaur serve for Broady as he moves to 0-30. Unreal anticipation by De Minaur as he stretches and volleys a backhand winner.

Vital first serve by De Minaur gets the return error from Broady, 30-30. Broady forehand long, 40-30.

De Minaur escapes when Broady shanks a forehand high and wide.

02:09 PM

Broady 3-6, 3-4 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

More problems for Broady as De Minaur's incredible speed causes him more problems, De Minaur overhead winner, 0-30. Broady forehand into the net, three break points.

Broady saves the first with an overhead winner. Accurate wide serve by Broady and De Minaur nets his return. Gutsy tennis by Broady. He drags De Minaur left then right before a delicate drop shot winner into the open court.

Quite the recovery from Broady as he holds from 0-40 down and roars in the direction of the crowd.

02:03 PM

Broady* 3-6, 2-4 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

De Minaur finally concedes a point on his first serve with an error, 15-15. Broady forehand winner lifts the crowd, 30-30.

Wide first serve by De Minaur, he attacks with a forehand approach and on the run Broady puts his forehand long, 40-30.

Broady forehand return long and De Minaur holds.

01:59 PM

Broady 3-6, 2-3 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Good composure from Broady to hit a nice drop shot winner with De Minaur way beyond the baseline.

Deep forehand approach shot by De Minaur and he closes the net like a volley master to earn a break point.

World-class tennis by De Minaur to lift a lovely lob by Broady. He breaks again.

01:55 PM

Broady* 3-6, 2-2 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

Another routine hold for De Minaur as he hits his ninth ace. Still to drop a point when he gets his first serve in play.

Broady has yet to create a break point opportunity for himself.

01:49 PM

Broady 3-6, 2-1 De Minaur* (*denotes next server)

Deep backhand by De Minaur and Broady nets a forehand, 15-30. Another forehand error by Broady gives De Minaur two break points.

Good recovery though by Broady as he fights back to deuce. But De Minauar puts his man under pressure and Broady falters. Incredible speed by De Minaur to chase down a drop shot but he can't quite get the ball over the net.

Second ace of the match by Broady to hold.

01:43 PM

Broady* 3-6, 1-1 De Minaur (*denotes next server)

De Minaur has been very good on serve today. Seven aces, won every point when he's got a first serve in, hit 13 winners and looked very comfortable so far.

01:41 PM

Second Set: Liam Broady 3-6, 1-0 Alex de Minaur* (*denotes next server)

You get the sense Broady has to win this set to keep himself in the match.

He gets off to a good start, holding onto his serve after a De Minaur error.

01:38 PM

First set De Minaur

De Minaur lands the opening blow as he takes the set 6-3 on Court 1. Can he fight back?

We'll bring you game by game updates now!

01:31 PM

Broady broken

Early setback for Broady as he drops serve to fall 4-2 and Alex De Minaur consolidates the break to lead 5-2.

Broady is not playing too badly, he's just up against a player, nicknamed the 'Speed Demon', who is adept at getting so many balls back in play.

01:17 PM

We're under way on Court 1

Broady holds in his opening service game to make a good start. But De Minaur holds to lead 2-1.

Slowly filling up on Court 1. A lot of empty seat again unfortunately.

12:57 PM

Good afternoon!

Welcome to further coverage from Wimbledon with Liam Broady, Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios in action.

Broady is lost 11 games in a row during his second-round tie against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman and looked on course to be the latest home player to exit the Championships after Murray and Raducanu's shock defeats on Wednesday.

But the world number 132 fought back to stun the Argentine in five sets in three hours and 47 minutes.

"I think it kind of played on my mind a little bit yesterday," the 28-year-old explained. "I saw some of the things online about Emma and Andy's results.

"At the end of the day tennis is a lottery. That's why people watch it. It's never a guarantee as to who's going to win. Those guys both came out against in-form players and sadly didn't get the job done.

"But I kind of wanted to get a little result for the British players myself to give us something to hold on to."

Victory for Broady sent him through to the third round at a major for the first time, having previously lost on two occasions in round two at Wimbledon.

In a normal year he would have earned 90 ranking points so far and would be on the verge of breaking into the top-100, but after Wimbledon decided to ban Russian and Belarussian players due to the invasion of Ukraine, the ATP stripped points from this tournament.

Broady laughed off any frustration, adding: "That would be, I think, my highest jump in points score.

"I'm losing 45 points from last year, so I think I'll probably drop back now to 150!

"But I'm just grateful to have made the third round of Wimbledon, to be honest. I'd play Wimbledon for no points and no prize money."

Also in action on Court 1 is Kyrgios, who faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in what should be a very entertaining clash.

And we'll also have game-by-game coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego.