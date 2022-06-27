Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray vs James Duckworth latest score, updates from Centre Court

Wimbledon 2022 - LIVE!

Andy Murray begins his Wimbledon campaign with a first-round clash against James Duckworth. Injuries have undermined the Scotsman’s recent career but the world No.51 was on the back of a stroke of luck when paid with 77th-ranked Australian Duckworth, who has struggled for form this year.

The match-up is the third scheduled for Centre Court today, following fellow British hope Emma Raducanu and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic, who won his opener against Soonwoo Kwon. Murray boasts a strong record against Duckworth, having beaten him at the 2018 US Open as well as the 2019 Brisbane International.

It is extremely unlikely Murray will be in peak condition after so long blighted injuries but, should his body allow, the 35-year-old would appear to have a favourable looking draw ahead. If he can overcome the problems suffered in the early part of this year, it’s hard to see how Duckworth causes him all too many problems.

Latest from Wimbledon

Start time

How to watch

Prediction

Murray *2-2 Duckworth

19:01 , Matt Verri

Another ace for Duckworth but it’s followed by a backhand into the net. ‘Come on’ from Murray, he senses a chance to break straight back at 15-30.

He’ll definitely sense in now, return drops right at the feet of Duckworth and he can do nothing with it. Two break points Murray.

Big first serve out wide gets the Australian out of trouble with the first. Not the second though, slice into the net and Murray has broken back!

Murray 1-2* Duckworth

18:57 , Matt Verri

Two perfect lobs in a row from Duckworth, the second setting up an overhead at the net and it’s 0-30. Pressure being put on the Murray serve.

Massive forehand down the line from the Australian, three break points for Duckworth.

The Brit is struggling to find a first serve at the moment and he then nets to give Duckworth a break to love.

Murray *1-1 Duckworth

18:53 , Matt Verri

First serve of the match for Duckworth, first ace. File that under ‘confidence booster’.

Story continues

Net cord forces Murray to scramble, he gets there and produces a lovely drop shot. 30-30. Long rally then ends with Murray guessing Duckworth’s smash correctly, makes no difference though as it bounces into the crowd.

Australian comes to the net, can’t make the volley and it’s deuce. Couple of Murray shots float wide and it’s an opening hold for Duckworth.

Murray 1-0* Duckworth

18:48 , Matt Verri

First shout of ‘come on Tim’, Murray knows Wimbledon has well and truly arrived now.

Both players with a couple of mishit forehands early on - nothing mishit about that winner from Duckworth though. And another one, 30-30.

Duckworth with a little skip as he tries to send a delicate volley over the net, not enough on it. Slice is tame next point and that’s a hold for Murray. He’s up and running.

18:44 , Matt Verri

Murray to serve first as Centre Court falls silent.

Murray back on Centre Court for another year...

18:43 , Matt Verri

Andy Murray out to get his Wimbledon campaign underway.



What’s he got in store for Centre Court this year.... pic.twitter.com/kTAccu5Bif — Matt Verri (@MattVerri) June 27, 2022

18:37 , Matt Verri

Murray and Duckworth out on court, huge reception for the Brit as you’d expect.

He showed great form in Stuttgart earlier this month - key is just how fit he is though.

18:28 , Matt Verri

Players will be out on court in about 10 minutes for the final match of the day on Centre Court.

Be a decent one for the Brits overall - time for Murray to keep the momentum going!

What a match!

18:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

What. A. Match. ⚡️



Alcaraz delights to take us to a decider on No.1 Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Zumt5sQbDp — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022

Absolute royalty

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 Grand Slam titles in one photo 😎#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/BICPDq8zHQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 25, 2022

Prediction

17:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Like Raducanu, there are ongoing fitness concerns over Murray, who will likely not be in the best physical condition this week.

But if his body holds up, and with coach Ivan Lendl back in his corner, the three-time Grand Slam champion will fancy his chances of a decent run at SW19 this year after a favourable-looking draw.

Duckworth has the potential to pose problems, but his form so far this year has been dreadful and he awaits his first non-qualifying victory of 2022.

It shouldn’t come here. Murray to win, potentially in straight sets.

Head to head record

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Murray has won both previous encounters between these two players.

The first was a four-set victory on his Grand Slam return at the 2018 US Open, while he also beat the Australian 6-3 6-4 at the 2019 Brisbane International in his match for four months.

How to watch

17:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: On Monday, the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage begins on the Red Button from 11am, with the BBC One programme commencing at 1:45pm.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can also stream all the tennis action live online over the next fortnight via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Welcome

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Andy Murray’s Wimbledon opener against James Duckworth.

Their match will get underway after Emma Raducanu faces Alison Van Uytvanck, which began at 5pm BST.

Matt Verri is on Centre Court to bring you live updates.