Wimbledon 2022 final live: Nick Kyrgios faces Novak Djokovic on Centre Court

wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest - REUTERS

01:42 PM

Sue Barker is smiling now but there's likely to be tears later

Last month, Des Lynam paid tribute to Barker here.

Wimbledon - WIREIMAGE

01:31 PM

Andy Murray helped save Nick Kyrgios’ life, his mother reveals

Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles in February, saying he had had suicidal thoughts in the past.

And now his mother Nill has opened up in an interview with Australia's Nine News about how the British former No 1 noticed evidence of self-harm on Krygios’s body during training a few years ago.

Read more here.

01:17 PM

Which name will be on the title by the end of the day?

01:07 PM

Win No 39?

Djokovic is currently on an incredible Centre Court streak with 38 wins in a row, the longest in the history of the tournament.

He has not lost there since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final - his two other defeat since then were on Court 1.

Djokovic's run is also longer than any of Rafael Nadal's winning streaks on Phillipe Chatrier at the French Open.

wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest - PA

12:59 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George have arrived at Wimbledon

Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH

12:43 PM

Quite the turnaround for Kyrgios

12:30 PM

The stage awaits

Good afternoon and welcome for the final time this year to live coverage from Wimbledon.

Story continues

It is men's final day with Novak Djokovic taking on Nick Kyrgios for the right to lift the trophy. Two years ago, this match would have been billed as a grudge match but now there is something of a 'bromance' between them.

Kyrgios said: "We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at Australian Open. I feel like that's where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you...

"We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It's real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, Hopefully I'll see you Sunday."

If you had said at the start of the year that Djokovic would not win a grand slam in 2022, you would have been laughed out of the room. But defeat today for the Serbian would make that a reality after he missed the Australian Open due to his deportation, a loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and the likelihood of his vaccination stance meaning he cannot enter America for the US Open in August.

For Kyrgios, he has reached a major final for the first time in his incident packed career. His place was sealed when an abdominal injury meant Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament. However, Djokovic is not surprised the Australian has reached the final.

He said: "These are the occasions where he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it's also not surprise for me that he's there.

"Honestly, as a tennis fan, I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

"Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency. For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be."