Wimbledon 2022 men's final live, Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic score and latest updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Uche Amako
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player
  • Nick Kyrgios
    Nick Kyrgios
    Australian tennis player
wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest&nbsp; - REUTERS
wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest - REUTERS

03:13 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-5 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios backhand long, 0-15. Defensive backhand by Djokovic flies long, 15-15.

Kyrgios ace followed by a forehand into the net, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Kyrgios responds with an ace, 40-30. And he holds when Djokovic's return is long.

Djokovic will serve for the set next.

03:10 PM

Quite the artwork by our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs

03:09 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 2-5 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Excellent top spin second serve by Djokovic catches out Kyrgios, 15-15. Kyrgios forehand return winner down the line.

Wide Djokovic serve is unreturned by Kyrgios, 40-30. Kyrgios with a backhand long and Djokovic maintains his lead.

03:05 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 2-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios double fault followed by an unreturned serve, 30-15. Big Kyrgios forehand into the corner and Djokovic can't get the ball back in play.

Kyrgios ace to hold.

03:01 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 1-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic double fault, 30-15. Kyrgios return into the net, 40-15. Best backhand of the match from Kyrgios as he drills a cross-court winner, 40-30.

Kyrgios overhead winner, deuce. This match is getting better and better.

Kyrgios forehand into the net, not a great shot that. Kyrgios backhand into the net and Djokovic consolidates the break.

02:56 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 1-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic on the march as he races to 0-40 for the first time. Djokovic breaks when his backhand clips the net and drops on Kyrgios' side of the net.

A lucky net cord but Djokovic's play over the last 10 minutes has noticeaby improved.

02:54 PM

Great point

02:53 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 1-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios backhand winner down the line, 15-15. Djokovic forehand into the net, 30-30.

Longest rally of the match, 23 shots and Kyrgios loses it when he puts a backhand wide. Very tense rally.

Djokovic drop shot winner to hold. Brilliant shot.

02:48 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios thinks he's held to 15 when he allows a Djokovic return to drop near the baseline but the ball is called in. Kyrgios challenges and Hawkeye says the ball landed right on the line.

But Kyrgios does get the hold when Djokovic fails to get his return in play.

02:46 PM

Second Set: Kyrgios* 6-4, 0-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic makes a strong start to the game with another service hold. He has been good apart from one scrappy game.

02:41 PM

Kyrgios 6-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios tries to serve and volley but gets the volley all wrong as it flies long, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Djokovic gets a look at a second serve but nets a backhand return, set point.

Kyrgios backhand goes wide, deuce. Kyrgios finds his first serve again and Djokovic can't get the ball back in play, second set point.

Kyrgios ace to win the set.

02:37 PM

Disappointment for Alfie Hewitt

02:36 PM

Kyrgios* 5-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

A fourth love hold in a row between the two players. Djokovic is getting 56 per cent of returns in while Kyrgios is making just 52 per cent.

Kyrgios will serve for the set next.

02:34 PM

Kyrgios 5-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

The Kyrgios serving masterclass continues as he rattles through another service game.

Djokovic failed to get any return into court.

02:32 PM

Kyrgios* 4-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic gets back on track with a love service hold. He needs to find a way to disrupt Kyrgios' rhythm on serve at the moment.

02:31 PM

Kyrgios underarm serve genius

02:29 PM

Kyrgios 4-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Big serve followed by a big forehand down the line by Kyrgios, 15-0. Kyrgios ace, his fourth of the match, 30-0.

Serve and volley winner from Kyrgios to hold. Very impressive start by the Aussie.

02:26 PM

Kyrgios* 3-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

A backhand slice from Djokovic drifts wide, 15-30. Kyrgios drags Djokovic to the net with a short slice, Djokovic picks it up but Kyrgios passes him with a backhand down the line which Djokovic can't volley back into play, 15-40.

Djokovic saves the first break point. But not the second as Djokovic double faults.

First break of the match goes to Kyrgios!

02:22 PM

Kyrgios 2-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back aces from Kyrgios to hold. He's made 80 per cent of first serves, he is winning every point on his second serve.

How long will that last?

02:20 PM

Analysis from Centre Court by Telegraph tennis correspondent Simon Briggs

02:19 PM

Kyrgios* 1-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios whips a forehand winner down the line, 15-15. Second Djokovic ace of the match, 30-15.

Djokovic holds when Kyrgios shanks a forehand wide.

02:15 PM

Kyrgios 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Good defence from Kyrgios to keep himself in the point and Djokovic goes just long with a forehand, 15-0.

First ace of the match from Kyrgios, 40-0. Kyrgios underarm serve, Djokovic reads it and finishes with a drop volley winner, 40-15.

Djokovic nets a drop shot and Kyrgios holds.

02:12 PM

First Set: Nick Kyrgios* 0-1 Novak Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic opens the match with a double fault, 0-15. But an ace puts him 30-15 ahead.

The first rally of the match and it ends with Djokovic putting a forehand long, 30-30.

And Djokovic holds when Kyrgios puts a backhand return long.

02:09 PM

A royal occasion

02:03 PM

Here come the players

Kyrgios is first out onto court with Djokovic following him behind.

Djokovic opts to put on a cap while Kyrgios already has his on backwards.

01:58 PM

McEnroe pays tribute to Barker

John McEnroe called Sue Barker the “Roger Federer of the broadcasting world" as he gave her a farewell hug ahead of the men's singles final at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Barker’s last major final after 30 years at the face of the BBC’s tennis coverage is the match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios and she was joined by McEnroe, the three times champion, and Pat Cash, before the match.

After they had finished analysing the forthcoming final, McEnroe broke off script. "Before I go I want to give you one last hug, Sue," he said. "Thank you for everything, you've been amazing. Unbelievable. You are like the Roger Federer of the broadcasting world."

01:53 PM

Tennis correspondent Simon Briggs previews Djokovic vs Kyrgios

01:42 PM

Sue Barker is smiling now but there's likely to be tears later

Last month, Des Lynam paid tribute to Barker here.

Wimbledon - WIREIMAGE
Wimbledon - WIREIMAGE

01:31 PM

Andy Murray helped save Nick Kyrgios’ life, his mother reveals

Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles in February, saying he had had suicidal thoughts in the past.

And now his mother Nill has opened up in an interview with Australia's Nine News about how the British former No 1 noticed evidence of self-harm on Krygios’s body during training a few years ago.

Read more here.

01:17 PM

Which name will be on the title by the end of the day?

01:07 PM

Win No 39?

Djokovic is currently on an incredible Centre Court streak with 38 wins in a row, the longest in the history of the tournament.

He has not lost there since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final - his two other defeat since then were on Court 1.

Djokovic's run is also longer than any of Rafael Nadal's winning streaks on Phillipe Chatrier at the French Open.

wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest - PA
wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest - PA

12:59 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George have arrived at Wimbledon

Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH
Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH

12:43 PM

Quite the turnaround for Kyrgios

12:30 PM

The stage awaits

Good afternoon and welcome for the final time this year to live coverage from Wimbledon.

It is men's final day with Novak Djokovic taking on Nick Kyrgios for the right to lift the trophy. Two years ago, this match would have been billed as a grudge match but now there is something of a 'bromance' between them.

Kyrgios said: "We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at Australian Open. I feel like that's where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you...

"We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It's real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, Hopefully I'll see you Sunday."

If you had said at the start of the year that Djokovic would not win a grand slam in 2022, you would have been laughed out of the room. But defeat today for the Serbian would make that a reality after he missed the Australian Open due to his deportation, a loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and the likelihood of his vaccination stance meaning he cannot enter America for the US Open in August.

For Kyrgios, he has reached a major final for the first time in his incident packed career. His place was sealed when an abdominal injury meant Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament. However, Djokovic is not surprised the Australian has reached the final.

He said: "These are the occasions where he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it's also not surprise for me that he's there.

"Honestly, as a tennis fan, I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

"Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency. For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kate, William and George arrive at Wimbledon for ‘electrifying’ men’s final

    They will be sitting in the royal box to watch Australian Nick Kyrgios play defending champion Novak Djokovic.

  • Judi Dench, 87, was once told by a director that she had 'the wrong face' for film

    The British "Belfast" star, 87, shared that a director once told her she would never work in film because of how she looked.

  • COVID summer wave: How likely are you to catch it?

    Some 2.7 million people are estimated to have had COVID in the UK last week, a rise of 18%.

  • Could Wimbledon champ Rybakina join Swiatek, Osaka at top?

    With Serena Williams nearing the end of her career and Ash Barty newly in retirement, Elena Rybakina served her way right into the Wimbledon void. With some consistency at the biggest tournaments, tennis might just have a new rival for Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka on the women's tour. The 23-year-old Rybakina won her first major title at Wimbledon on Saturday — in only her second appearance at the All England Club.

  • Kate and William confirm they will attend Wimbledon for the weekend’s finals

    The royals will watch the finals from the royal box on Centre Court.

  • Tour de France stage nine live: latest cycling updates as race enters the Alps

    Breakaway featuring 21 riders leads the Alpine stage Wout van Aert extends lead in points classification Van Aert times surge to perfection to win stage eight Wiggins: 'Winning in 2012 was a box-ticking exercise' Remaining list of teams and riders after eight stages

  • All the Celebrity Weddings and Celebrities Who Got Married in 2022

    They liked it so they put a ring on it. Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Novak Djokovic aware of how ‘dangerous’ Nick Kyrgios will be in Wimbledon final

    Djokovic is chasing a 21st grand slam singles title while Kyrgios is appearing in his first final at one of the four majors.

  • Mexicans protest deceased ex-president's lack of liability

    STORY: Chanting slogans and carrying banners with Echeverria's face accompanied by the words "mass murderer" on them, the activists denounced the student massacres that took place in 1968 and 1971.Echeverria's death was confirmed earlier on Saturday by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Twitter.Later in the day, the former president's friends and relatives carried out a small funeral service in the west side of Mexico City.Echeverria took office in 1970 promising a democratic opening for the country but oversaw six of the harshest years of a so-called "dirty war" against dissidents.His 1970-1976 presidency was tainted from the outset by accusations that he ordered troops to open fire on thousands of peacefully demonstrating students in the Mexico City area of Tlatelolco on Oct. 2, 1968, while serving as interior minister.As an elderly man, Echeverria escaped attempts by Mexican prosecutors to indict him for genocide for his role in the two infamous massacres of student protesters that helped define an era of heavy-handed state repression.He denied wrongdoing and refused to testify about crimes that have not been fully cleared up to this day.In 2006, a judge ordered Echeverria to be placed under house arrest for his connection to the student killings. But in March 2009, a court ruled the army crackdown did not qualify as genocide, and upheld prior rulings that a 30-year statute of limitations for the crimes had expired.

  • Princess Beatrice Attends Wimbledon with Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — in Matching Hats!

    The couple, who welcomed daughter Sienna last September, also attended the tennis tournament on Tuesday

  • Donald Trump endorses Republican running for Iowa's Third Congressional District

    Donald Trump endorses Republican running for Iowa's Third Congressional District

  • Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios wins first set against Novak Djokovic in men’s singles final

    Follow live updates from the men’s singles final at SW19, with fireworks expected as Djokovic faces Kyrgios in a mouthwatering contest

  • Protesters storm president's residence in Sri Lanka

    STORY: Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka stormed the president's official residence on Saturday (July 9).They're angry over the country's worst economic crisis for seven decades.Footage from local media outlet News Cutter showed demonstrators inside the property, located in the commercial capital Colombo.The chants you can hear are calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.He was not inside the residence, two defense ministry sources said, having left on Friday (July 8) ahead of planned weekend rallies.Footage circulating on social media showed some bathing in the swimming pool inside the president's house.TV footage also showed thousands breaking open the gates of the presidential secretariat and the finance ministry, which has been the site of a sit-in protest for months.Amid the political crisis, the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that he was willing to resign to make way for an all-party government.The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage.Essential imports of fuel, food and medicine have been limited.Soaring inflation is expected to hit 70% in the coming months, heaping hardship on the population.The situation comes after the global health crisis hammered the tourism reliant economy and has been exacerbated by factors including huge government debt and rising oil prices.But many blame the country's decline on economic mismanagement by Rajapaksa and largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with