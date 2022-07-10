Wimbledon 2022 men's final live, Nick Kyrgios vs Novak Djokovic score and latest updates

wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest - REUTERS

Djokovic chasing seventh Wimbledon title; Kyrgi os in maiden grand slam final

Djokovic should not be cast as a demon, he deserves respect ​

03:13 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 3-5 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios backhand long, 0-15. Defensive backhand by Djokovic flies long, 15-15.

Kyrgios ace followed by a forehand into the net, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Kyrgios responds with an ace, 40-30. And he holds when Djokovic's return is long.

Djokovic will serve for the set next.

03:10 PM

Quite the artwork by our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs

Judging by my spidery scribbles, Kyrgios didn't make an unforced error until the final game of that set

03:09 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 2-5 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Excellent top spin second serve by Djokovic catches out Kyrgios, 15-15. Kyrgios forehand return winner down the line.

Wide Djokovic serve is unreturned by Kyrgios, 40-30. Kyrgios with a backhand long and Djokovic maintains his lead.

03:05 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 2-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios double fault followed by an unreturned serve, 30-15. Big Kyrgios forehand into the corner and Djokovic can't get the ball back in play.

Kyrgios ace to hold.

03:01 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 1-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic double fault, 30-15. Kyrgios return into the net, 40-15. Best backhand of the match from Kyrgios as he drills a cross-court winner, 40-30.

Kyrgios overhead winner, deuce. This match is getting better and better.

Kyrgios forehand into the net, not a great shot that. Kyrgios backhand into the net and Djokovic consolidates the break.

02:56 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 1-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic on the march as he races to 0-40 for the first time. Djokovic breaks when his backhand clips the net and drops on Kyrgios' side of the net.

A lucky net cord but Djokovic's play over the last 10 minutes has noticeaby improved.

02:54 PM

Great point

02:53 PM

Kyrgios* 6-4, 1-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios backhand winner down the line, 15-15. Djokovic forehand into the net, 30-30.

Longest rally of the match, 23 shots and Kyrgios loses it when he puts a backhand wide. Very tense rally.

Djokovic drop shot winner to hold. Brilliant shot.

02:48 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios thinks he's held to 15 when he allows a Djokovic return to drop near the baseline but the ball is called in. Kyrgios challenges and Hawkeye says the ball landed right on the line.

But Kyrgios does get the hold when Djokovic fails to get his return in play.

02:46 PM

Second Set: Kyrgios* 6-4, 0-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic makes a strong start to the game with another service hold. He has been good apart from one scrappy game.

02:41 PM

Kyrgios 6-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios tries to serve and volley but gets the volley all wrong as it flies long, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Djokovic gets a look at a second serve but nets a backhand return, set point.

Kyrgios backhand goes wide, deuce. Kyrgios finds his first serve again and Djokovic can't get the ball back in play, second set point.

Kyrgios ace to win the set.

02:37 PM

Disappointment for Alfie Hewitt

Disappointment for Alfie Hewitt

02:36 PM

Kyrgios* 5-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

A fourth love hold in a row between the two players. Djokovic is getting 56 per cent of returns in while Kyrgios is making just 52 per cent.

Kyrgios will serve for the set next.

02:34 PM

Kyrgios 5-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

The Kyrgios serving masterclass continues as he rattles through another service game.

Djokovic failed to get any return into court.

02:32 PM

Kyrgios* 4-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic gets back on track with a love service hold. He needs to find a way to disrupt Kyrgios' rhythm on serve at the moment.

02:31 PM

Kyrgios underarm serve genius

02:29 PM

Kyrgios 4-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Big serve followed by a big forehand down the line by Kyrgios, 15-0. Kyrgios ace, his fourth of the match, 30-0.

Serve and volley winner from Kyrgios to hold. Very impressive start by the Aussie.

02:26 PM

Kyrgios* 3-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

A backhand slice from Djokovic drifts wide, 15-30. Kyrgios drags Djokovic to the net with a short slice, Djokovic picks it up but Kyrgios passes him with a backhand down the line which Djokovic can't volley back into play, 15-40.

Djokovic saves the first break point. But not the second as Djokovic double faults.

First break of the match goes to Kyrgios!

02:22 PM

Kyrgios 2-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back aces from Kyrgios to hold. He's made 80 per cent of first serves, he is winning every point on his second serve.

How long will that last?

02:20 PM

Analysis from Centre Court by Telegraph tennis correspondent Simon Briggs

Analysis from Centre Court by Telegraph tennis correspondent Simon Briggs

02:19 PM

Kyrgios* 1-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios whips a forehand winner down the line, 15-15. Second Djokovic ace of the match, 30-15.

Djokovic holds when Kyrgios shanks a forehand wide.

02:15 PM

Kyrgios 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)

Good defence from Kyrgios to keep himself in the point and Djokovic goes just long with a forehand, 15-0.

First ace of the match from Kyrgios, 40-0. Kyrgios underarm serve, Djokovic reads it and finishes with a drop volley winner, 40-15.

Djokovic nets a drop shot and Kyrgios holds.

02:12 PM

First Set: Nick Kyrgios* 0-1 Novak Djokovic (*denotes next server)

Djokovic opens the match with a double fault, 0-15. But an ace puts him 30-15 ahead.

The first rally of the match and it ends with Djokovic putting a forehand long, 30-30.

And Djokovic holds when Kyrgios puts a backhand return long.

02:09 PM

A royal occasion

02:03 PM

Here come the players

Kyrgios is first out onto court with Djokovic following him behind.

Djokovic opts to put on a cap while Kyrgios already has his on backwards.

01:58 PM

McEnroe pays tribute to Barker

John McEnroe called Sue Barker the “Roger Federer of the broadcasting world" as he gave her a farewell hug ahead of the men's singles final at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Barker’s last major final after 30 years at the face of the BBC’s tennis coverage is the match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios and she was joined by McEnroe, the three times champion, and Pat Cash, before the match.

After they had finished analysing the forthcoming final, McEnroe broke off script. "Before I go I want to give you one last hug, Sue," he said. "Thank you for everything, you've been amazing. Unbelievable. You are like the Roger Federer of the broadcasting world."

01:53 PM

Tennis correspondent Simon Briggs previews Djokovic vs Kyrgios

We're moments away from the #Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.



Our tennis correspondent @Simonrbriggs previews the match.



Our tennis correspondent @Simonrbriggs previews the match.

01:42 PM

Sue Barker is smiling now but there's likely to be tears later

Last month, Des Lynam paid tribute to Barker here.

Wimbledon - WIREIMAGE

01:31 PM

Andy Murray helped save Nick Kyrgios’ life, his mother reveals

Kyrgios opened up on his mental health struggles in February, saying he had had suicidal thoughts in the past.

And now his mother Nill has opened up in an interview with Australia's Nine News about how the British former No 1 noticed evidence of self-harm on Krygios’s body during training a few years ago.

Read more here.

01:17 PM

Which name will be on the title by the end of the day?

01:07 PM

Win No 39?

Djokovic is currently on an incredible Centre Court streak with 38 wins in a row, the longest in the history of the tournament.

He has not lost there since Andy Murray beat him in the 2013 final - his two other defeat since then were on Court 1.

Djokovic's run is also longer than any of Rafael Nadal's winning streaks on Phillipe Chatrier at the French Open.

wimbledon final 2022 live score novak djokovic vs nick kyrgios latest - PA

12:59 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George have arrived at Wimbledon

Wimbledon - TELEGRAPH

12:43 PM

Quite the turnaround for Kyrgios

12:30 PM

The stage awaits

Good afternoon and welcome for the final time this year to live coverage from Wimbledon.

It is men's final day with Novak Djokovic taking on Nick Kyrgios for the right to lift the trophy. Two years ago, this match would have been billed as a grudge match but now there is something of a 'bromance' between them.

Kyrgios said: "We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

"I felt like I was almost the only kind of player and someone to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at Australian Open. I feel like that's where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you...

"We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It's real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, Hopefully I'll see you Sunday."

If you had said at the start of the year that Djokovic would not win a grand slam in 2022, you would have been laughed out of the room. But defeat today for the Serbian would make that a reality after he missed the Australian Open due to his deportation, a loss to Rafael Nadal at the French Open and the likelihood of his vaccination stance meaning he cannot enter America for the US Open in August.

For Kyrgios, he has reached a major final for the first time in his incident packed career. His place was sealed when an abdominal injury meant Nadal was forced to withdraw from the tournament. However, Djokovic is not surprised the Australian has reached the final.

He said: "These are the occasions where he loves, where he thrives, in a big stage. So in a way it's also not surprise for me that he's there.

"Honestly, as a tennis fan, I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent. Everyone was praising him when he came on the tour, expecting great things from him.

"Of course, then we know what was happening throughout many years with him mentally, emotionally. On and off the court, a lot of different things that were distracting him and he was not being able to get this consistency. For the quality player that he is, this is where he needs to be, and he deserves to be."