Wimbledon 2022: When the final is, how to buy tickets and watch on TV, and latest odds and predictions

Taylor Fritz has reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final without dropping a set but will face his biggest test when he takes on Calendar Slam-chasing Rafael Nadal - who he beat in the final at Indian Wells in March.

"Indian Wells was kind of crazy with both of us being extremely beaten up before the final. This time... [it's] healthier versions of both of us," said Fritz, who warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the Eastbourne title.

"But I think the biggest takeaway was I was very aggressive, I was taking my chances and I played the big points really well in that match."

Elsewhere in singles on Wednesday, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep faces 20th seed Amanda Anisimova, Ajla Tomljanovic faces Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios plays Cristian Garin.

What is it?

It is the third major of the year. The Wimbledon Championships run between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 10.

When are the Wimbledon finals?

The women's singles final will take place on Saturday July 9, as will the men's doubles final.

The men's singles final and the women's doubles final will take place on Sunday July 10.

The mixed doubles final takes place earlier in the week, on Thursday July 7.

Can I still buy tickets?

Of course. You’ve heard of the Wimbledon queue, right? You can turn up at Wimbledon Park and wait patiently for a small number of tickets available for Centre Court, Court One or Court Two. You’ll have to queue from around 6am on the morning, if not before in order to get lucky, though.

If you can’t get on the showcourts, you can also purchase a day pass which allows you access to all the ground courts from No 3 to 18. Prices start from £27. The All England Club will only accept cash on the day.

What TV channel are the Championships on?

You can watch coverage on BBC One and Two throughout the fortnight – and on the red button. You can also follow the Telegraph Sport's daily coverage.

What is this year's draw?

The official draw took place on June 24.

Who are the defending champions?

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty won the singles tournaments in 2021 – but Barty will not be returning to defend her crown after unexpectedly retiring from tennis earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title last year - AP

Men's Seeds

Women's Seeds

Who was handed a wildcard to SW19?

Serena Williams was awarded a wildcard to compete for a record 24th major title at Wimbledon, after nearly a year on the sidelines through injury.



Williams, 40, last played a competitive match on Centre Court at last year's tournament, when she was forced to retire during the first round with a hamstring problem.



Unfortunately, however, the SW19 comeback was short-lived as she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan in an epic contest. The American was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7).

Men's singles wildcards

Zizou Bergs (Bel), Liam Broady (GB), Jay Clarke (GB), Alastair Gray (GB), Paul Jubb (GB), Ryan Peniston (GB), Tim van Rijthoven (Hol), Stan Wawrinka (Swi).

Women's singles wildcards

Katie Boulter (GB), Jodie Burrage (GB), Sonay Kartal (GB), Yuriko Miyazaki (GB), Daria Saville (Aus), Katie Swan (GB), Serena Williams (US).

Men's doubles wildcards

Liam Broady (GB) / Jay Clarke (GB), Julian Cash (GB) / Henry Patten (GB), Alastair Gray (GB) / Ryan Peniiston (GB), Jonny O'Mara (GB) / Ken Skupski (GB).

Women's doubles wildcards

Naiktha Bains (GB) / Maia Lumsden (GB), Alicia Barnett (GB) / Olivia Nicholls (GB), Jodie Burrage (GB) / Eden Silva (GB), Harriet Dart (GB) / Heather Watson (GB), Sarah Beth Grey (GB) / Yuriko Miyazaki (GB), Sonay Kartal (GB) / Nell Miller (GB).

Mixed doubles wildcards

Ivan Dodig (Cro) / Latisha Chan (Twn), Kyle Edmund (GB) / Olivia Nicholls (GB), Jamie Murray (GB) / Venus Williams (US), Jonny O'Mara (GB) / Alicia Barnett (GB).

Men's wheelchair singles wildcard

Tokito Oda (Jpn).

Women's wheelchair singles wildcard

Momoko Ohtani (Jpn).

Quad wheelchair singles wildcard

Ymanitu Silva (Bra).

Anything new for the tournament?

Wimbledon is a 14-day tournament from this year onwards, with matches played on 'Middle Sunday'.

The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a so-called 'Manic Monday' featuring the entire fourth round of both the men's and women's singles.

"From 2022, to coincide with the centenary of centre court, middle Sunday will become a permanent part of the tournament schedule, turning the Championships into a 14-day event," All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Ian Hewitt said befoe the tournament.

"Thanks to improved grass-court technology and maintenance over the past five years... we are comfortable that we are able to look after the courts, most particularly centre court, without a full day of rest."

