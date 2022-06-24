Wimbledon 2022 draw live: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal discover first-round opponents

wimbledon 2022 draw live emma raducanu rafael nadal news - PA

10:02 AM

Women's draw first

Projected Quarter-finals

Swiatek vs Pegula

Badosa vs Pliskova

Collins vs Jabeur

Sakkari vs Kontaveit

10:00 AM

Here we go...

... the draw is about to get underway!

09:59 AM

A break from tradition...

09:51 AM

'A couple of weeks ago I had the problems'

One of the star attractions at Wimbledon will be rising star, Carlos Alcaraz.

But the 19-year-old, who has won in Miami and Madrid this year, has been dealing with a right elbow injury.

Alcaraz was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match on Thursday and said afterwards:

It's just for precaution. A couple of weeks ago I had the problems, I couldn't train well. I trained a couple of times at Wimbledon without pain, here I felt well. The first match on grass is never easy but I had fun out there. Of course I have more training ahead, a match on Saturday here as well to get ready and to get 100 per cent for Wimbledon. I don't think this year it's going to be my surface. For sure in the future I can play pretty good on this surface if I play tournaments before Wimbledon and I think I will feel comfortable playing on this surface.

wimbledon 2022 draw live emma raducanu rafael nadal news - GETTY IMAGES

09:46 AM

Ones to watch

Andy Murray

Serena Williams

Nick Kyrgios

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Ryan Peniston

Katie Boulter

Jack Draper

09:37 AM

Top 10 women's seeds

1 SWIATEK, Iga (POL)

2 KONTAVEIT, Anett (EST)

3 JABEUR, Ons (TUN)

4 BADOSA, Paula (ESP)

5 SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)

6 PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE)

7 COLLINS, Danielle (USA)

8 PEGULA, Jessica (USA)

9 MUGURUZA, Garbine (ESP)

10 RADUCANU, Emma (GBR)

09:29 AM

Top 10 men's seeds

1 DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)

2 NADAL, Rafael (ESP)

3 RUUD, Casper (NOR)

4 TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)

5 ALCARAZ, Carlos (ESP)

6 AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)

7 HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)

8 BERRETTINI, Matteo (ITA)

9 NORRIE, Cameron (GBR)

10 SINNER, Jannik (ITA)

09:23 AM

Is there a better sight in sport?

09:04 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to coverage of the eagerly anticipated draw for the Wimbledon Championships.

All eyes will be on who Emma Raducanu faces amid doubts about her fitness as she recovers from an abdominal injury.

Among the potential opponents for the US Open champion is Serena Williams, who has a wildcard into the event and remains a threat despite being on the sidelines for a year.

But Iga Swiatek is the No 1 seed and woman to beat in the ladies draw after winning her last 35 matches in a row.

She was simply unstoppable on the Roland Garros clay, dropping one set as she claimed a second French Open title in three years, having free-wheeled her way to the 2020 title when she became the youngest French Open champion for 28 years.

But Wimbledon presents an entirely different challenge for a player whose nine career WTA titles have been won on clay and hard courts and who admits grass is tricky.

Elsewhere, former champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza are also capable of deep runs and players to avoid in the early stages.

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the top two seeds and favourites to meet in the final.

Djokovic will be hoping to find redemption at Wimbledon as he looks to defend his title and close in on Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles.

The Serbian has won the last three editions of Wimbledon in 2018, 2019 and last year, with the 2020 tournament cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Nadal has won the Australian and French Opens to extend his overall slam haul and after treatment on his troublesome foot, he looks poised to challenge at SW19.

Stay with us for all the build-up, updates and news from the draw.