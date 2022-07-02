Wimbledon 2022: how to buy tickets or watch on TV, latest odds and predictions - REUTERS

France's Harmony Tan crushed Katie Boulter's Wimbledon dream by inflicting a 6-1, 6-1 defeat on the Briton in just 51 minutes.

Tan proved that her thrilling victory over seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the opening round was no fluke, winning three straight Tour-level matches for the first time in her career.

That meant the spotlight quickly fell onto fellow Brit Liam Broady who took on Boulter's Australian boyfriend Alex de Minaur on Court 1.

Rafael Nadal will also be back on Centre Court with the two-time Wimbledon champion playing Lorenzo Sonego. In between those match, another two-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, Petra Kvitova, will take on fourth-seeded Paula Badosa.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will play her third-round match on No 1 Court against Alize Cornet. After that match, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nick Kyrgios.

What is it?

It is the third major of the year, the Wimbledon championships which run between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 10.

Can I still buy tickets?

Of course. You’ve heard of the Wimbledon queue, right? You can turn up at Wimbledon Park and wait patiently for a small number of tickets available for Centre Court, Court One or Court Two. You’ll have to queue from around 6am on the morning, if not before in order to get lucky, though.

If you can’t get on the showcourts, you can also purchase a day pass which allows you access to all the ground courts from No 3 to 18. Prices start from £27. The All England Club will only accept cash on the day.

What TV channel are the Championships on?

You can watch coverage on BBC One and Two throughout the fortnight – and on the red button. You can also follow the Telegraph Sport's daily coverage.

What is this year's draw?

The official draw took place on June 24.

Who are the defending champions?

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty won the singles tournaments in 2021 – but Barty will not be returning to defend her crown after unexpectedly retiring from tennis earlier this year.

Story continues

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title last year - AP

Men's Seeds

Women's Seeds

Who was handed a wildcard to SW19?

Serena Williams was awarded a wildcard to compete for a record 24th major title at Wimbledon, after nearly a year on the sidelines through injury.



Williams, 40, last played a competitive match on Centre Court at last year's tournament, when she was forced to retire during the first round with a hamstring problem.



Unfortunately, however, the SW19 comeback was short-lived as she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan in an epic contest. The American was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7).

Men's singles wildcards

Zizou Bergs (Bel), Liam Broady (GB), Jay Clarke (GB), Alastair Gray (GB), Paul Jubb (GB), Ryan Peniston (GB), Tim van Rijthoven (Hol), Stan Wawrinka (Swi).

Women's singles wildcards

Katie Boulter (GB), Jodie Burrage (GB), Sonay Kartal (GB), Yuriko Miyazaki (GB), Daria Saville (Aus), Katie Swan (GB), Serena Williams (US).

Men's doubles wildcards

Liam Broady (GB) / Jay Clarke (GB), Julian Cash (GB) / Henry Patten (GB), Alastair Gray (GB) / Ryan Peniiston (GB), Jonny O'Mara (GB) / Ken Skupski (GB).

Women's doubles wildcards

Naiktha Bains (GB) / Maia Lumsden (GB), Alicia Barnett (GB) / Olivia Nicholls (GB), Jodie Burrage (GB) / Eden Silva (GB), Harriet Dart (GB) / Heather Watson (GB), Sarah Beth Grey (GB) / Yuriko Miyazaki (GB), Sonay Kartal (GB) / Nell Miller (GB).

Mixed doubles wildcards

To be announced.

Men's wheelchair singles wildcard

Tokito Oda (Jpn).

Women's wheelchair singles wildcard

Momoko Ohtani (Jpn).

Quad wheelchair singles wildcard

Ymanitu Silva (Bra).

Anything new for the tournament?

Wimbledon will become a 14-day tournament from this year, with matches set to be played on middle Sunday, traditionally a day off at the grand slam.

The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a so-called "Manic Monday" featuring the entire fourth round of both the men's and women's singles.

"From 2022, to coincide with the centenary of centre court, middle Sunday will become a permanent part of the tournament schedule, turning the Championships into a 14-day event," All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Ian Hewitt said.

"Thanks to improved grass-court technology and maintenance over the past five years... we are comfortable that we are able to look after the courts, most particularly centre court, without a full day of rest."

What are the latest odds?

Men’s champion latest odds:

Novak Djokovic 4/9

Rafael Nadal 9/2

Carlos Alcaraz 11/1

Nick Kyrgios 12/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 12/1

Women’s champion latest odds: