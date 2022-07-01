Wimbledon 2022: how to buy tickets or watch on TV, latest odds and predictions

wimbledon 2022 start dates draw serena williams wildcards tv channel latest odds predictions federer emma raducanu - REUTERS

Cameron Norrie is ready to embrace the pressure of trying to make the second week at a grand slam after he survived a scare to remain on track at Wimbledon.

The world No 11 needed five sets to get the better of Spaniard Jaume Munar in the second round, but looked in trouble after his former doubles partner won the second and third sets.

With Emma Raducanu already on her way to a round two exit on Centre Court, it seemed possible both of the big British hopes may be out of SW19 before the end of day three. Norrie had other ideas, handing out a bagel to force a decider, which he won after breaking three times to triumph 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2.

It booked the British No 1 a meeting with Steve Johnson as he attempts to make the fourth round of a major for the first time.

"If I'm the last Brit standing, it is what it is. I'm going to go and treat it like any other match, go out and compete as hard as I can," the ninth seed said.

"I'll go out and enjoy that. Another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week.

"I'm not really trying to make a name for myself. I want to do it for me and my team, to prove that I can do it at slams, not just at other tournaments. It's Wimbledon. I think just want to do well here and play my best tennis.

"This is the biggest tournament of the year for me, being at home, in front of all the fans. I just want to do it to enjoy that moment and keep going for the next one."

What is it?

It is the third major of the year, the Wimbledon championships which run between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 10.

Can I still buy tickets?

Of course. You’ve heard of the Wimbledon queue, right? You can turn up at Wimbledon Park and wait patiently for a small number of tickets available for Centre Court, Court One or Court Two. You’ll have to queue from around 6am on the morning, if not before in order to get lucky, though.

If you can’t get on the showcourts, you can also purchase a day pass which allows you access to all the ground courts from No 3 to 18. Prices start from £27. The All England Club will only accept cash on the day.

What TV channel are the Championships on?

You can watch coverage on BBC One and Two throughout the fortnight – and on the red button. You can also follow the Telegraph Sport's daily coverage.

What is this year's draw?

The official draw took place on June 24.

Who are the defending champions?

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty won the singles tournaments in 2021 – but Barty will not be returning to defend her crown after unexpectedly retiring from tennis earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title last year - AP

Men's Seeds

Women's Seeds

Who has been handed a wildcard to SW19?

Serena Williams was awarded a wildcard to compete for a record 24th major title at Wimbledon, after nearly a year on the sidelines through injury.



Williams, 40, last played a competitive match on Centre Court at last year's tournament, when she was forced to retire during the first round with a hamstring problem.



Unfortunately, however, the SW19 comeback was short-lived as she lost in the first round to Harmony Tan in an epic contest. The American was beaten 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7).

Men's singles wildcards

Zizou Bergs (Bel), Liam Broady (GB), Jay Clarke (GB), Alastair Gray (GB), Paul Jubb (GB), Ryan Peniston (GB), Tim van Rijthoven (Hol), Stan Wawrinka (Swi).

Women's singles wildcards

Katie Boulter (GB), Jodie Burrage (GB), Sonay Kartal (GB), Yuriko Miyazaki (GB), Daria Saville (Aus), Katie Swan (GB), Serena Williams (US).

Men's doubles wildcards

Liam Broady (GB) / Jay Clarke (GB), Julian Cash (GB) / Henry Patten (GB), Alastair Gray (GB) / Ryan Peniiston (GB), Jonny O'Mara (GB) / Ken Skupski (GB).

Women's doubles wildcards

Naiktha Bains (GB) / Maia Lumsden (GB), Alicia Barnett (GB) / Olivia Nicholls (GB), Jodie Burrage (GB) / Eden Silva (GB), Harriet Dart (GB) / Heather Watson (GB), Sarah Beth Grey (GB) / Yuriko Miyazaki (GB), Sonay Kartal (GB) / Nell Miller (GB).

Mixed doubles wildcards

To be announced.

Men's wheelchair singles wildcard

Tokito Oda (Jpn).

Women's wheelchair singles wildcard

Momoko Ohtani (Jpn).

Quad wheelchair singles wildcard

Ymanitu Silva (Bra).

Anything new for the tournament?

Wimbledon will become a 14-day tournament from this year, with matches set to be played on middle Sunday, traditionally a day off at the grand slam.

The first Sunday of Wimbledon is normally a rest day, on which tournament organisers work to get the courts back into top shape for the latter rounds, resulting in a so-called "Manic Monday" featuring the entire fourth round of both the men's and women's singles.

"From 2022, to coincide with the centenary of centre court, middle Sunday will become a permanent part of the tournament schedule, turning the Championships into a 14-day event," All England Lawn Tennis Club chairman Ian Hewitt said.

"Thanks to improved grass-court technology and maintenance over the past five years... we are comfortable that we are able to look after the courts, most particularly centre court, without a full day of rest."

What are the latest odds?

Men’s champion latest odds:

Novak Djokovic 4/9

Rafael Nadal 9/2

Carlos Alcaraz 11/1

Nick Kyrgios 12/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas 12/1

Women’s champion latest odds: