Wimbledon 2021: 'Special era of tennis champions,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam title win

Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

It was Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Djokovic's win:

Novak Djokovic drew praise for his indomitable fighting spirit

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! - Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Incredible athlete, incredible tennis player. Hats off @DjokerNole. - Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) July 11, 2021

Novak has won 8 of the last 12 Slams! #20 is just a pit stop for the best tennis player to ever play the game! - Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 11, 2021

Continuing his dominance this year. @DjokerNole congratulations on 20. It's absolutely remarkable what we are watching. - James Blake (@JRBlake) July 11, 2021

Djokovic is one of the toughest if not the toughest athlete I've ever seen. Just no weakness. #Wimbledon - Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) July 11, 2021

20 Grand Slams and 6 Wimbledon titles. Truly amazing. Congratulations @DjokerNole #Wimbledon - Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 11, 2021

Many were grateful for being able to play witness to such an incredible era in men's tennis

Welcome to a 20 20 20 world @DjokerNole - Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 11, 2021

Amazing¦.Rafa, Roger and Novak all tied at 20 Slams, all competing in the same era¦ - Michael Russell (@MRusselltennis) July 11, 2021

20 @rogerfederer 20 @RafaelNadal 20 @DjokerNole this is a singular era in any sport¦. Tennis is - Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) July 11, 2021

20x20x20 lets have a restart boys ¨ pic.twitter.com/nKCeLyDydM - Daniela HantuchovÃ¡ (@dhantuchova) July 11, 2021

Matteo Berrettini's efforts did not go unnoticed

Congratulations Novak. Amazing achievement, you are on your way to a Grand Slam. Matteo, you played a fantastic tournament and I have no doubt your time will come. https://t.co/bRY6J8B9Lx - Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 11, 2021

With inputs from AP.

