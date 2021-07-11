Wimbledon 2021: 'Special era of tennis champions,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam title win
Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
It was Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.
Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Djokovic's win:
Novak Djokovic drew praise for his indomitable fighting spirit
Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!
- Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021
Incredible athlete, incredible tennis player. Hats off @DjokerNole.
- Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) July 11, 2021
Novak has won 8 of the last 12 Slams!
#20 is just a pit stop for the best tennis player to ever play the game!
- Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 11, 2021
Continuing his dominance this year. @DjokerNole congratulations on 20. It's absolutely remarkable what we are watching.
- James Blake (@JRBlake) July 11, 2021
Djokovic is one of the toughest if not the toughest athlete I've ever seen. Just no weakness. #Wimbledon
- Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) July 11, 2021
20 Grand Slams and 6 Wimbledon titles. Truly amazing.
Congratulations @DjokerNole #Wimbledon
- Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 11, 2021
Unreal @DjokerNole!!!
- Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) July 11, 2021
Many were grateful for being able to play witness to such an incredible era in men's tennis
Congratulations @DjokerNole20 : 20 : 20 what a era ......... #Tennis #djokovic #federer #nadal
- Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) July 11, 2021
Welcome to a 20 20 20 world @DjokerNole
- Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 11, 2021
Amazing¦.Rafa, Roger and Novak all tied at 20 Slams, all competing in the same era¦
- Michael Russell (@MRusselltennis) July 11, 2021
20 @rogerfederer 20 @RafaelNadal 20 @DjokerNole this is a singular era in any sport¦. Tennis is
- Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) July 11, 2021
20x20x20 lets have a restart boys ¨ pic.twitter.com/nKCeLyDydM
- Daniela HantuchovÃ¡ (@dhantuchova) July 11, 2021
Matteo Berrettini's efforts did not go unnoticed
Congratulations Novak. Amazing achievement, you are on your way to a Grand Slam. Matteo, you played a fantastic tournament and I have no doubt your time will come. https://t.co/bRY6J8B9Lx
- Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 11, 2021
Sigue haciendo historia @DjokerNole Complimenti @MattBerrettini per la prima finale di un GS #Wimbledon @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LvK6bXopRe
- Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) July 11, 2021
With inputs from AP.
