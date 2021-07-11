Wimbledon 2021 order of play: What time does Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini start?

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will attempt to retain his crown for a third time in succession when he faces Matteo Berrettini in the men’s final on Sunday.

Djokovic, who can equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record with victory, and move one step closer to completing the Golden Slam, has only dropped one set in the tournament so far and drew on all his experience and resolution to defeat Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals.

On the same day Italy take on England at Wembley, Berrettini is aiming to become the country’s first Wimbledon winner. His tremendous serving has proven to be an unstoppable force thus far, now unbeaten in his last eleven matches on grass after claiming the title at Queen’s last month.

Berrettini produced another 21 aces in his four-set semi-final victory against Hubert Hurkacz and admitted reaching the final was beyond a dream. “I have no words, really,” he said. “I need a couple of hours to understand what happened. I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon started on Monday 28 June and concludes with the men’s final on Sunday 11 July.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Coverage of day 10 will start on BBC Two at 12:30 BST, while BBC One’s coverage will start at 1:45pm BST.

Order of play for day 13

Centre Court (14:00)

(1) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (7) Matteo Berrettini (Ita)

(7) Neal Skupski (Gbr) & Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Joe Salisbury (Gbr) & Harriet Dart (Gbr)

Court 1 (13:00)

Victor Lilov (USA) v Samir Banerjee (USA)

Nastasja Schunk (Ger) v Ane Mintegi Del Olmo (Spa)

(1) Diede de Groot (Ned) vs Kgothatso Montjane (Rsa)

Court 3 (11:00)

Story continues

Gordan Reid (Gbr) vs Joachim Gerard (Bel)

Court 18 (11:00)

(1) Kristina Dmitruk (Blr) & Diana Shnaider (Rus) v Sofia Costoulas (Bel) & Laura Hietaranta (Fin)

Daniel Rincon (Spa) & Abedallah Shelbayh (Jor) v Edas Butvilas (Lit) & Alejandro Manzanera Pertusa (Spa)

Read More

Tennis legend Roger Federer unsure if he’ll play at Wimbledon again

Wimbledon day 14: History beckons for Novak Djokovic

Euro 2020 matchday 31: Wembley awaits as England and Italy face final showdown