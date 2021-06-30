Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson plus Andy Murray in action - latest updates

Novak Djokovic celebrates his straight-sets win against Kevin Anderson (AFP via Getty Images)

World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic was back on Centre Court and winning again at Wimbledon this afternoon, with crowd favourite Andy Murray taking to the grass later in the day.

Earlier in the week, Djokovic began his campaign in SW19 with a comeback victory over Briton Jack Draper, losing the first set to the teenager before triumphing in four, 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2. Today, the Serb – a five-time Wimbledon title-winner – defeated South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in a rematch of the 2018 final. As with that showpiece match, Djokovic emerged a straight-sets winner here.

Following that clash, Britain’s Katie Boulter is up against No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, with a spot in the third round on the line, before Murray returns to Centre Court for a clash against Germany’s Oscar Otte. Following his first-round win on Monday, the Scot played down talk that this could be his final appearance at Wimbledon. Murray overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili, the 24th men’s seed, in four sets, surviving a scare after losing the third.

On No 1 Court, Dan Evans – British No 1 – goes up against Dusan Lajovic, with that meeting following the resumption of Nick Kyrgios’ match with Ugo Humbert, an encounter that is tied at two sets all and 3-3 in the final frame. Elsewhere, No 3 women’s seed Elina Svitolina beat Alison Van Uytvanck in three sets, 6-3 2-6 6-3. Later in the day, the court hosts Venus Williams’ match against Ons Jabeur. In good news for British fans, Cam Norrie fought from a set down to overcome Lucas Pouille in four after resuming their tie from Tuesday. Follow live updates from Wimbledon day three below:

