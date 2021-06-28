Wimbledon 2021 LIVE results: Novak Djokovic beats Jack Draper plus latest updates today

(AFP)

Follow all the action as Wimbledon finally gets underway this morning after an extended hiatus, with Novak Djokovic easing to victory over Jack Draper, while Andy Murray will also feature on Centre Court later on.

Djokovic, who can equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s grand slam record this fortnight, remains on track to become the first man in history to win a Golden Slam. The 19-year-old was true to his word about promising to relish the occasion and stormed into a 1-0 lead, but the Serbian’s class told in the end over four sets.

The women’s draw has been blown open by the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and defending champion Simona Halep. Petra Kvitova, who won her first Wimbledon a decade ago, takes on Sloane Stephens in the headline match, while heavily favoured Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are both in action on day one, too.

After Johanna Konta was ruled out due to coronavirus, Dan Evans boasts Britain’s best shot at glory with the world No 28 facing Feliciano Lopez. However, all eyes will be fixed on Murray come the evening when he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili. The 34-year-old has admitted to accepting that each match could well be his last and he will need to recapture his form to defeat the No 24 seed on Centre Court. Follow all the action from day one below:

Read More

Wimbledon 2021: Order of play for day one with Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic in action

Wimbledon stands in way of Novak Djokovic’s relentless march to greatness

Pathway clears as Serena Williams aims to seize history at Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2021: Tennis’s next generation sense opportunity on both sides of draw