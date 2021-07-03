Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Emma Raducanu and Roger Federer vs Cameron Norrie latest updates and scores

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action from day six at Wimbledon as teenager Emma Raducanu continues her fairy tale run before Roger Federer faces Cameron Norrie.

Raducanu, who sat her A-Levels just two months ago and received a wildcard into the main draw, pulled off a seismic upset by stunning French Open finalist Market Vondrousova in the second round. The 18-year-old will now play on Court One for the first time in her career as she takes on world No 45 Sorana Cîrstea.

After Andy Murray and Dan Evans were both knocked out in the third round yesterday, Norrie is the last remaining Briton in the men’s draw but faces an imposing task, having lost inside an hour in his only previous meeting against Federer. The 20-time champion was fortunate to advance past the first round, when Adrian Mannarino was forced to retire after four sets, but Federer shook off his rust and showed his class again in a one-sided victory against Richard Gasquet.

Elsewhere, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and 2017 champion Angelique Kerber are both in action, while teenager Coco Gauff will open the days play on Centre Court. In the men’s draw, No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, No 4 seed Daniil Medvedev and the ever-entertaining Nick Kyrgios are in action, too. Follow all the action below:

