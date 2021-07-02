Wimbledon 2021 LIVE results: Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic latest updates and scores

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action from day five at Wimbledon with Andy Murray and Dan Evans both back in action after teenager Emma Raducanu’s heroics last night.

The 18-year-old, who sat her A-Levels just two months ago, was handed a wildcard for the women’s singles draw and pulled off a seismic upset by defeating French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova to reach the third round. Andy Murray will once again be attempting to match that drama, after his titanic five-set match against Oscar Otte on Wednesday. The two-time former Wimbledon champion will face Denis Shapovalov on Centre Court this evening, with the young Canadian considered one of the brightest stars on the ATP Tour and represents a far tougher test.

Dan Evans will also be flying the flag when he takes on Sebastian Korda, a member of one of America’s most prestigious sporting families. Last month, his sister, Nelly, won the PGA Championship. Several strong contenders in the women’s draw will also continue their challenge, with No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka back in action after a back-and-forth battle against Katie Boulter. Iga Swiatek, Sloane Stephens and Garbine Muguruza also all feature. Follow all the action live below:

