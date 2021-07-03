Wimbledon 2021: British sensation Emma Raducanu beats Sorana Cirstea to reach fourth round

(Getty Images)

British wildcard Emma Raducanu is through to the fourth round at Wimbledon after beating Sorana Cirstea in straight sets on No1 Court.

The 18-year-old, who is ranked 338th in the world and is awaiting her A-level results, won 6-3, 7-5 to progress to the second week at the All England Club.

Raducanu stunned Romanian world No45 Cirstea and will now face Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16.

"Honestly, I am so speechless right now, I didn't know what my reaction would be if I won and that has happened,” said Raducanu, who is the last British woman standing in Wimbledon’s singles draw. “I am so grateful for all the support I had to today, I really appreciate it."

“This is by far the biggest court I have played on, so I think I coped quite well, it was a tight match, I was 3-1 down and tried to hold my nerve, you really got me through the whole match.

"Who'd have thought? When I was packing to come into the bubble my parents were like 'Aren't you packing too many pairs of match kit?' - I think I will have to do some laundry tonight, I think they have as service at the hotel so I'll go down!"

