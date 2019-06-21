Wimbledon 2019: Dan Evans says feud with Jamie Murray over doubles criticism was ‘never personal’

Most tennis players do not turn to the media to publicly criticise their friend’s work ethic, but Dan Evans is not most tennis players.

The one-time bad boy of British tennis insists he is all about professionalism these days but speaking his mind is not something he is about to change.

Love him or loathe him – and there are plenty in both camps – it is impossible to ignore Evans.

The aforementioned incident occurred in Australia in January, when Evans responded to Jamie Murray’s assertion that doubles is not valued enough in Britain by saying: “So we are celebrating people who didn’t make it at singles and people who didn’t have the attitude to work hard enough to make it in the singles game?”

Murray hit back forcefully, calling Evans’ comments “ill-informed and dumb” and saying the 28-year-old had made a hash of his career.

In a sport where politeness is the default position when talking about opponents, let alone team-mates, it was a juicy spat, but to Evans it was water off a duck’s back.

He had an opinion, so he gave it, just as he did at the French Open a couple of weeks ago when he criticised the Lawn Tennis Association for spending too much money at the top end of the game and not supporting enough players lower down.

“My parents sacrificed for me,” he told Press Association Sport. “If everyone sits there and doesn’t say anything then I believe it’s selfish and they don’t care about British tennis.

“The thing with Jamie was unfortunate. It was never personal with Jamie. I like Jamie, there’s no issues with me and Jamie.

“I think I’ve got in a position where I’m free to say what I want. I don’t get financial support off the LTA, and even if I did I think if players aren’t saying what they think – if I say something or Jamie says something or (Cameron) Norrie says something, the LTA might listen to one of us and that might help other people.

Jamie Murray (l) was furious with Evans’ comments (PA)

“If I don’t say anything I think it’s selfish of me to just be playing the good tournaments and other people not getting a chance, because I don’t believe the younger players are getting a chance to be the best they can be.”

On court, the headlines have nearly all been positive. Just over a year after returning to the sport following his one-year ban for cocaine use, Evans is back well inside the top 100 and will make his return to Wimbledon for the first time in three years.

The All England Club took a moral stand last year and opted not to give Evans a wild card into either the main draw or qualifying.

He came through pre-qualifying and won one match in qualifying before a heavy grass-court schedule caught up with him, ending his hopes of playing at SW19.

Evans insists he is fully focused on his Wimbledon preparation (REUTERS)

“It was obviously difficult,” he said. “This year it’s great, I’m in off my ranking so I’m looking forward to it. It saves a lot of hassle with the wild cards and stuff.

“I understood their position, and this year they’re not put in a difficult position so I think it’s best for both parties. And hopefully moving forward there definitely won’t be that again and we can just talk about tennis.”

Apart from Andy Murray, Evans is Britain’s most natural grass-court talent with his silky volleys, quick feet and precision slice.

He was on a 10-match winning streak taking in second-tier Challenger titles in Surbiton and Nottingham prior to a first-round defeat by Stan Wawrinka at Queen’s Club this week.

His last match at Wimbledon was a third-round schooling by Roger Federer in 2016 and Evans has made a good run at a slam his main target as he bids to return to the top 50.

Evans is nearing a return to the world’s top 50 (PA)

The Brummie is not one for too many regrets, although he wishes he had listened more in his younger days and realised how good he was and what was within reach if he just committed himself to tennis.

The irony was that before he made the biggest mistake of his career he had already flicked that switch in his head, and Evans is determined to wring the best out of the rest of his playing days.

“I’m just trying to go about my business, trying to work hard and be disciplined,” he said.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t go out but I hardly ever go out. I just enjoy other things now and I’m just trying to be a good professional.”

Evans is one of three direct British entrants into the main draw along with number one Kyle Edmund, who is out of form and struggling with a knee problem, and Cameron Norrie.

They will be joined by three wild cards – James Ward, Jay Clarke and 19-year-old Paul Jubb, whose achievement in becoming the first British winner of the American college title has shot him to prominence.

