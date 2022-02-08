Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (WMC.AX) Company Update Presentation

Perth, Australia, Feb 8, 2022 - (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC) (HAM:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) aims to be an ASX Top 10 Australian gold mine by 2025 producing over 200,000 oz pa.



Wiluna is a fast growing high grade gold producer that has consolidated the northern end of the world's richest goldfield and is ramping up its new high grade underground mine.



High impact exploration success and execution will drive share price with industry leading partners and proven POX technology, powerful shareholders, and management that have done it before.



Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.



Milan Jerkovic

Executive Chair

+61 8 9322 6418



Jim Malone

General Manager

Investor Relations

+61 419 537 714



Dannika Warburton

Media & Communications

+61 401 094 261



