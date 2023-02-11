Wiltshire toy company Pelham Puppets remembered

The frog puppet was one of the firm's signature creations

Famous toy factory Pelham Puppets is being remembered by fans to mark 75 years since it first opened.

Founded by Bob Pelham in 1947, it became one of Marlborough's biggest employers.

The company exported its wooden puppets to 40 countries around the world and fans have been recounting their memories on a commemorative DVD.

The company ceased trading in 1993 after 46 years, but ex-employee David Leech is keeping its legacy alive.

Mr Leech devised the DVD and has worked with the British Puppet and Model Theatre Guild on the project.

David Leech with his first ever puppet, which he got when he was eight years old

The professional puppeteer restores and restrings the toys to keep them working.

"I often repair [the puppets] for people. I get them sent into me, particularly since the first lockdown two years ago," he said.

"It was like Christmas every day, having all these puppets in. Some of them were in a terrible state."

Despite the passing of the years, he is still able to identify who made them at the factory. The puppets were all individually painted, giving each one a unique look.

"One of the nice things about doing this over the last couple of years in particular is [that] I'm thinking to myself 'Ooh, Doris Burley would have made that!.' Often I can recognise the face painting," he said.

Mr Leech has been restringing puppets for their owners who sent them in for repairs

Pelham Puppets were handmade at the firm's Marlborough factory

More than 120 people worked at the factory, while a similar number in the town worked from home.

Ranges included marionettes of characters like clowns, witches and dragons, as well as glove and ventriloquist puppets.

The popular toys even inspired some children to become puppeteers when they grew up.

One, Dave Herzog from the US, has been performing with puppets for over 30 years.

"Bob Pelham... what an influence he was on me," he said.

"I got my first Pelham Puppet on a trip to the UK when I was seven years old.

"Oh boy! What a change from the types of puppets I had been playing with as a child."

The company first opened its doors in 1947

The puppets hold special childhood memories for many others, including Barbie Markey, from Somerset, who has 15 in her collection.

"I remember it was a big event to go to Hamleys [toy store] in London with my pocket money and choose which one I wanted and the joy of bringing it home and adding it to my collection," she said.

"They all had different faces and expressions... My dad made me a puppet theatre and I really enjoyed acting out the shows in my bedroom with my friends.

"The giant and dragon were my favourites."

A permanent display devoted to the Pelham Puppets and their history can be seen at Marlborough Museum.

